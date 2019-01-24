VWAP Simple

4.24

The Volume Weighted Average Price is similar to a moving average, except volume is included to weight the average price over a period.   

Volume-Weighted Average Price [VWAP] is a dynamic, weighted average designed to more accurately reflect a security’s true average price over a given period. Mathematically, VWAP is the summation of money (i.e., Volume x Price) transacted divided by the total volume over any time horizon, typically from market open to market close.


VWAP reflects the capitalist democracy of the market — where it’s one vote per share, not one vote per trader — more honestly describing the concept all traders implicitly accept: that the market is driven by large participants.


Institutions use it to objectively evaluate the execution quality of large trades, whereas independent traders experience this as dynamic, otherwise hidden support and resistance occurring at the VWAP. Institutional buyers and algorithms will often use VWAP to plan entries and initiate larger positions without disturbing the stock price.


The VWAP can be used similar to moving averages, where prices above the VWAP reflect a bullish sentiment and prices below the VWAP reflect a bearish sentiment. Traders may initiate short positions as a stock price moves below VWAP for a given time period or initiate long position as the price moves above VWAP.


Parameters:


Applied Price: PRICE_CLOSE = Closing Price

                       PRICE_OPEN = Opening Price

PRICE_HIGH = The maximum price for the period

                         PRICE_LOW = The minimum price for the period

                         PRICE_MEDIAN = The median price, (maximum + minimum) / 2

                         PRICE_TYPICAL = Typical price, (maximum + minimum + closing) / 3

                         PRICE_WEIGHTED = Average price, (maximum + minimum + closing + closing) / 4


Accumulation Period: DAILY

                                 WEEKLY 

                                 MONTHY

 NONE 

 INTRADAY * New Feature in 2.25v


Applied Volume: VOLUME_TICK

                          VOLUME_REAL


Period Accumulation Intraday: Int value to required period in candles for accumulation. ( This only work with Accumulation period INTRADAY.)


For example, to VWAP for 60 minutes, use Trimeframe 1 minute and set 60 period.


Buffers:

   This indicator has 2 buffers. 

              1) The first, VWAP value,

               2) Second is Stag (Candle current. 0 is first candle)

Reviews 41
Wilson Jacarandá
18
Wilson Jacarandá 2024.12.20 08:45 
 

Funcionando bem no Mini Indice B3

Rafael_T
14
Rafael_T 2024.01.12 01:35 
 

Indicador bem construído. Funciona perfeitamente.

Ygor Keller Luccas
4035
Ygor Keller Luccas 2023.08.18 19:28 
 

Very good indicator. Simple and eficient.

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (3)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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DMC Donchian Channel
Deibson Carvalho
4.67 (3)
Indicators
What are Donchian Channels? Donchian Channels are three lines generated by moving average calculations that comprise an indicator formed by upper and lower bands around a mid-range or median band. The upper band marks the highest price of a security over N periods while the lower band marks the lowest price of a security over N periods. The area between the upper and lower bands represents the Donchian Channel. Career futures trader Richard Donchian developed the indicator in the mid-twentieth c
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DMC Trend
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Indicator that uses ATR and standard deviation to calculate the current trend. It has the top and bottom line. The top line is shown when it is high, and the bottom line when it is low. The indicator does not draw a trend line or show the trend for the day, or for a certain period. It has the function of indicating the current trend, and may indicate a reversal. use it with caution and at your own risk.
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DMC Average Volume
Deibson Carvalho
Indicators
516/5000 Average volume indicator to calculate the average volume for a given period. Useful as a filter to measure the strength of a trend, or false breaks in support or resistance. It does not give a signal to buy or sell, it only acts as a filter to avoid entering into transactions with a drop in volume, or below-average volume, which may indicate disinterest in trading at the price level. It has only the parameters of period, method of calculating the average and type of volume. It h
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Sevilla 15
28
Sevilla 15 2026.02.11 00:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Kedrov
1291
Kedrov 2025.05.15 12:09 
 

Просмотрел штук 40 VWAP в разных исполнениях. Но ни в одном не нашел коррекции по временной зоне по GMT – такое впечатление, что все брокеры работают в одной зоне. Странно!

Wilson Jacarandá
18
Wilson Jacarandá 2024.12.20 08:45 
 

Funcionando bem no Mini Indice B3

Klin .C
18
Klin .C 2024.05.27 16:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rafael_T
14
Rafael_T 2024.01.12 01:35 
 

Indicador bem construído. Funciona perfeitamente.

Ygor Keller Luccas
4035
Ygor Keller Luccas 2023.08.18 19:28 
 

Very good indicator. Simple and eficient.

Lucasfilatieri
14
Lucasfilatieri 2023.07.08 00:13 
 

nota 10. exelente

Avatarloco123
31
Avatarloco123 2023.01.11 01:05 
 

Não entendo, não funcionou no meu mt5, porque será?

Eder Ulrich
18
Eder Ulrich 2022.11.25 12:45 
 

Muito bom

y728115
329
y728115 2022.07.25 05:29 
 

Thank you. I will utilize it.

8821raquel7504
44
8821raquel7504 2022.04.11 03:06 
 

Muito bom o indicador magnifico

Kleber Santos
38
Kleber Santos 2022.02.17 19:07 
 

show de bola

sandrovieiraavila
14
sandrovieiraavila 2022.01.20 22:42 
 

Excelente indicador. Pretendo utilizar em Setup's com RENKO no DayTrade tanto em WDO quanto em WIN.

pad0van
14
pad0van 2021.11.25 23:27 
 

muito bom o indicador

Raphael Araujo
38
Raphael Araujo 2021.08.20 19:18 
 

Great Indicator.

jonasesteves
26
jonasesteves 2021.08.11 16:05 
 

Funciona com alguns ativos e dá problema com outros.

tatofel
24
tatofel 2021.06.21 09:51 
 

It didn't work at all. I installed and reinstalled it many times without sucess.

Zé Roberto
667
Zé Roberto 2021.06.01 00:11 
 

Gostei

CRISJANO2008
24
CRISJANO2008 2021.05.26 15:16 
 

N curti muito tem outros melhores

ronanamorim
14
ronanamorim 2021.05.26 01:02 
 

com essa nova atualização ficou maravilhosa,muito obrigado

123
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