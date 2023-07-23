Hull Moving Average MT5

4.75
Adaptive Hull MA Pro – Trend & Momentum Filter

We value your feedback and believe that your experience with the Hull Moving Average (HMA) is essential to us and other traders. Help us continue to improve and refine our product by sharing your thoughts and insights through a review!


The Hull Moving Average (HMA) Indicator – Your Key to Smoother Trends and Profitable Trades!

Are you tired of lagging and choppy moving averages that hinder your ability to spot profitable trading opportunities? Look no further! The Hull Moving Average (HMA) is the revolutionary indicator designed to enhance your trading experience and boost your success in the financial markets.

Developed by the renowned financial expert Alan Hull in 2005, the HMA is like no other moving average you've seen before. Say goodbye to the frustrating delays in spotting trends and whipsaw signals that lead to missed opportunities. The Hull Moving Average is engineered to address these shortcomings, providing you with an unrivaled tool for precise trend analysis and trade execution.

So, what sets the Hull Moving Average apart from traditional counterparts?

  1. Smoother Trends: The HMA employs a cutting-edge weighted moving average with optimized parameters, delivering an incredibly smooth line that cuts through market noise and reveals true trends with utmost clarity.

  2. Reduced Lag: We understand that timing is everything in trading. With the HMA's unique algorithm, we've significantly reduced lag, allowing you to identify trend reversals and entry/exit points more promptly.

  3. Enhanced Responsiveness: Experience unparalleled responsiveness to price changes. The HMA adapts swiftly to market movements, enabling you to stay ahead of the curve and make confident decisions.

  4. Reliable Signals: No more false signals or erratic swings! The Hull Moving Average generates consistent and reliable signals, empowering you to trade with greater confidence and efficiency.

  5. Easy Integration: Seamlessly integrate the HMA into your favorite trading strategies.

Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, the Hull Moving Average is a game-changer you can't afford to miss. Witness its exceptional performance across various financial instruments, from stocks and forex to cryptocurrencies and commodities.

Don't let outdated indicators hold you back. Join the ranks of successful traders who trust the Hull Moving Average to gain a competitive edge in the markets. Embrace the future of technical analysis and elevate your trading to new heights with our revolutionary implementation of the HMA indicator!


Disclaimer: The Hull Moving Average is a powerful tool for technical analysis, but like all indicators, it should be used in conjunction with proper risk management and market analysis. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always trade responsibly and seek professional advice if needed.

Reviews 4
milk3000cc
44
milk3000cc 2025.10.17 07:32 
 

Thank you very much~!!! ㅎㅂㅎ

Enkeedoo
16
Enkeedoo 2026.06.15 14:38 
 

This works as advertised. I am using two of the Hull indi's on a 3 min chart. 13 weighted for fast and 31 weighted for the crossover. I trade in the direction of the 31. It would be nice to know how the Weak and Medium threshold values are to be used. That is why the 4 stars for completeness. Creator/coder response time is good and courteous.

Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2023.07.27 10:22 
 

Gute Signale nach den persönlichen Einstellungen, mir gefällt es, danke.

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Enkeedoo
16
Enkeedoo 2026.06.15 14:38 
 

This works as advertised. I am using two of the Hull indi's on a 3 min chart. 13 weighted for fast and 31 weighted for the crossover. I trade in the direction of the 31. It would be nice to know how the Weak and Medium threshold values are to be used. That is why the 4 stars for completeness. Creator/coder response time is good and courteous.

milk3000cc
44
milk3000cc 2025.10.17 07:32 
 

Thank you very much~!!! ㅎㅂㅎ

Kedrov
1281
Kedrov 2025.02.19 17:07 
 

Super!

Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2023.07.27 10:22 
 

Gute Signale nach den persönlichen Einstellungen, mir gefällt es, danke.

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