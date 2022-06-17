Value Chart Candlesticks
- Indicators
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Flavio Javier JarabeckWe are a closed brotherhood of traders whose ultimate goal is to profit through well-studied, structured, and automated trades. As a result, we publish dozens of MT5 indicators (FREE and paid) to the global MQL5 community. 80% of our published products are high-quality free indicators so beginner
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 17 October 2024
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020, "Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way!
HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR
- Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It all depends on the Symbol you are studying and the timeframe also.
- Look for Divergencies, this indicator is powerful on this subject.
- Explore!
SETTINGS
- Period of analysis
- Light up candles that reache the maximum threshold?
- Overbought and Oversold levels
- Show dots on chart when the overbought and oversold levels are reached.
- Dot styles...
CHANGELOG
v 1.1 - Ability to control both Overbought/Oversold and Extreme Obverbought/Oversold levels according to your own assset.
Enjoy!
If you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review (not a Comment, but a REVIEW!)...
This will mean A LOT to me... And this way I can continue to give away Cool Stuff for Free...
With No Strings Attached! Ever!
Live Long and Prosper!;)
Очень интересный индикатор!