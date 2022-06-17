Value Chart Candlesticks

The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020, "Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way!





HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR



Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It all depends on the Symbol you are studying and the timeframe also.

Look for Divergencies, this indicator is powerful on this subject.

Explore!





SETTINGS

Period of analysis

Light up candles that reache the maximum threshold?

Overbought and Oversold levels

Show dots on chart when the overbought and oversold levels are reached.

Dot styles...







CHANGELOG

v 1.1 - Ability to control both Overbought/Oversold and Extreme Obverbought/Oversold levels according to your own assset.









Enjoy!





If you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review (not a Comment, but a REVIEW!)...

This will mean A LOT to me... And this way I can continue to give away Cool Stuff for Free...

With No Strings Attached! Ever!





Live Long and Prosper!

;)



