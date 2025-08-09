Shortcuts MT5 Hotkeys Scalping
- Utilities
- Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
- Version: 3.8
- Updated: 13 December 2025
- Activations: 10
Key Commands
- B - Buy.
- S - Sell.
- L - Buy Limit.
- M - Sell Limit.
- U - Buy Stop.
- N - Sell Stop.
- C - Closes all open positions.
- X - Closes a specific position.
- Z - Cancels all pending orders.
- T - Trailing stop.
- P - Partial.
- K - Breakeven.
- A - Trading Assistant
- 1-2-3 - Buy (customizable lots)
- 4-5-6 - Sell (customizable lots)
Note: Default shortcuts use uppercase letters. If the user reassigns any shortcut, the new key must be entered in uppercase in the input settings.
Risk Management Options:
- Fixed lot size or Percent of Account
- Risk ratio based on monetary value and stop loss distance
- Stop loss based on the previous bar’s high or low with optional offset
- Stop loss based on a custom candle range
- Fixed SL and TP in points
- Automatic lot calculation with margin check
Features
- Configurable keyboard shortcuts for market and pending orders, closure, trailing stop, partial close, and breakeven.
- Support for Buy/Sell Limit with configurable distance in points.
- Trailing stop functionality based on the previous bar’s high or low.
- Option to close all positions or cancel all pending orders simultaneously.
- Support for customizable lot size, stop loss, take profit, and Magic Number settings.
- Compatible with all symbols and timeframes on MetaTrader 5.
Been looking for something like this for a while, works great and responsive seller. Thank you. I recommend.