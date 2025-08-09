Shortcuts MT5 Hotkeys Scalping

5

Key Commands

  • B - Buy.
  • S - Sell.
  • L - Buy Limit.
  • M - Sell Limit.
  • U - Buy Stop.
  • N - Sell Stop.
  • C - Closes all open positions.
  • X - Closes a specific position.
  • Z - Cancels all pending orders.
  • T - Trailing stop.
  • P - Partial.
  • K - Breakeven.
  • A -  Trading Assistant
  • 1-2-3 - Buy (customizable lots)
  • 4-5-6 - Sell (customizable lots)
Hotkey control can be enabled or disabled as needed.

Note: Default shortcuts use uppercase letters. If the user reassigns any shortcut, the new key must be entered in uppercase in the input settings.

Risk Management Options:

  • Fixed lot size or Percent of Account
  • Risk ratio based on monetary value and stop loss distance
  • Stop loss based on the previous bar’s high or low with optional offset
  • Stop loss based on a custom candle range
  • Fixed SL and TP in points
  • Automatic lot calculation with margin check

    Features

    • Configurable keyboard shortcuts for market and pending orders, closure, trailing stop, partial close, and breakeven.
    • Support for Buy/Sell Limit with configurable distance in points.
    • Trailing stop functionality based on the previous bar’s high or low.
    • Option to close all positions or cancel all pending orders simultaneously.
    • Support for customizable lot size, stop loss, take profit, and Magic Number settings.
    • Compatible with all symbols and timeframes on MetaTrader 5.

    Reviews 2
    Mike S
    103
    Mike S 2025.10.25 23:02 
     

    Been looking for something like this for a while, works great and responsive seller. Thank you. I recommend.

    Tanapon Sanguanrat
    439
    Tanapon Sanguanrat 2025.11.25 03:10 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
    1241
    Reply from developer Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida 2025.11.25 16:32
    Thank you, Tanapon! Wishing you great results in your trading!
    Mike S
    103
    Mike S 2025.10.25 23:02 
     

    Been looking for something like this for a while, works great and responsive seller. Thank you. I recommend.

    Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
    1241
    Reply from developer Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida 2025.10.26 13:25
    Thank you very much for your feedback! I'm glad you’re satisfied with the product. Wishing you great results in your trading!
