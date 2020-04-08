Trading Report

TRADING REPORT Mini-dashboard for MetaTrader 5

Main features

  • Updates on every tick (open position and floating P/L in real time)
  • Current position details (BUY/SELL + volume + entry price + floating P/L with green/red color)
  • Daily P/L and today’s balance change 
  • Full statistics: Balance, Equity, Total trades, Wins/Losses, Winrate (%), Profit Factor, Best trade, Worst trade
  • Clickable “Report” button: one click to show, one click to completely hide the panel (perfect for cleaning the screen)
  • Fully draggable: click and drag the button to move the report anywhere on the chart

Advantages

  • No fixed screen space: hide with 1 click when not needed
  • Instant view of daily and account performance without opening history
  • Perfect for traders running multiple symbols
  • Ideal for screen recording, live streams, mentoring or daily control

How to use

  1. Attach the indicator to any chart
  2. Click the “Report” button to show/hide the panel
  3. Drag the button to reposition the report wherever you want

Recommended products
Magic Curves MT5
Aleksey Usachev
Indicators
Indicator shows balance curves based on magic number for portfolio analysis. It allows to visually estimate different strategies performance on a single symbol. Any of magic number can be hidden by clicking on the value in legend. Parameters: HideAllOnStart - all magics are hidden and can be activated by clicking on its value; MAMode - shows average profit from trades; MAPeriod - Moving average period; Magics - a string with magic numbers separated by comma like "1,2,123". If this field is empty
Ultimate Candle Patterns
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
Indicators
Check out my TRADE PLANNER MT5 – strongly recommended to anticipate account scenarios before risking any money. This is a multi-symbol, multi-timeframe, table-based indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies 46 types of candlestick formations. Each formation has its own image for easier recognition. The indicator includes popular patterns such as Engulfing, Hammer, Three Line Strike, Piercing, and Doji-like candles. You can check the full list of patterns in the screenshots below. Also you can
ZigZag Profile
Nguyen Thanh Cong
Indicators
Introducing the ZigZag Profile — a powerful tool designed to identify high-probability pivot zones where price action frequently reverses. This indicator analyzes historical price data to pinpoint key areas where price has pivoted multiple times, providing traders with actionable insights into potential support and resistance levels. The ZigZal Profile  indicator continuously scans for zones where price has reversed direction the most, highlighting these critical areas on your chart. By focusing
FREE
TransitBlueOcean
Bonginkosi Innocent Khumalo
5 (1)
Indicators
TransitBlueOcean is indicator system that uses ocean wave's pattern, to help one to know when to buy and when to sell. The indicator system is very powerful like the ocean waves. Join the mql5 channel for TransitBlueOcean  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/transitblueocean   How to use: Zoom in so that the Ocean will appear on your chart. Buy when you see the candles, the candle will be above the ocean wave (buying signal). Sell when you can't see the candles, the candles will be inside the wav
IQuantum
Evgeniy Scherbina
Indicators
The indicator IQuantum shows trading signals for 10 symbols in the daily chart: AUDCAD, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and USDJPY. Signals of the indicator are produced by 2 neural models which were trained independently from one another. The inputs for the neural models are normalised prices of the symbols, as well as prices of Gold, Silver and markers of the current day. Each neural model was trained in 2 ways. The Ultimate mode is an overfitted neural model
FREE
Show Pips for MT5
Roman Podpora
4.67 (24)
Indicators
This information indicator will be useful for those who always want to be aware of the current situation on the account. - More useful indicators The indicator displays data such as profit in points, percentage and currency, as well as the spread for the current pair and the time until the bar closes on the current timeframe. There are several options for placing the information line on the chart: - To the right of the price (runs behind the price); - As a comment (in the upper left corner of
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
Visual Dolphin Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Visual Dolphin Indicator Unlock the rhythm of the market with the Visual Dolphin Indicator, your ultimate tool for identifying and capitalizing on market trends with clarity and confidence. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this indicator eliminates the noise and guesswork, providing crystal-clear buy and sell signals directly on your chart. The Logic Behind the Waves The core of the Visual Dolphin Indicator is a sophisticated yet intuitive dual-wave system based on moving avera
Red Zone Monitor
Tatsuya Otani
Indicators
RED ZONE Monitor Loss-Cut & Break-Even Risk Monitor for Averaging Traders (MT5) RED ZONE Monitor is a risk management indicator for traders who use averaging, scaling-in, or multiple open positions . It visually displays: The loss-cut (liquidation) risk zone The break-even price Based on current open positions, lots, and margin conditions This indicator does not provide entry signals. It does not promise profits. It shows where your account actually fails if price moves against you. What RED ZO
Silver Zebra Trading System
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Silver Zebra Trading System - Uncover Market Momentum Unlock a powerful new way to visualize market trends and momentum with the Silver Zebra Trading System. This unique MetaTrader 5 indicator is designed to give you a clear and immediate understanding of market dynamics, helping you make more informed trading decisions. For just $30, you can add this indispensable tool to your trading arsenal. What is the Silver Zebra Trading System? The Silver Zebra Trading System is a sophisticated indicator
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini
Prime Horizon
Indicators
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini (FREE) – Currency Strength Meter for MetaTrader 5 Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays the real-time relative strength of 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD, NZD) in a clean, easy-to-read dashboard. Purpose: quickly spot strong vs weak currencies to build a clearer watchlist (for example: focusing on pairs where a strong currency is matched against a weak currency). Main features (Mini vers
FREE
True Trend Oscillator Pro
Pavel Golovko
Indicators
This indicator is a zero-lag indicator and displays  strength of trend change . True Trend  Oscillator Pro works best in combination with True Trend Moving Average Pro that displays exact trend as is. Oscillator value is exact price change in given direction of the trend. True Trend Moving Average Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103586 If you set PERIOD input parameter to 1 this indicator becomes a sharpshooter for binary options. Developers can use True Trend Oscillator in Exper
FREE
Moving Average Multicurrency Scanner MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Moving Average Multicurrency Scanner Dashboard MT5 is a powerful trading tool designed to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes using customizable moving averages. It organizes signals in a grid format, displaying each symbol’s status across timeframes from M1 to MN1. Traders can enable or disable specific timeframes to align with their strategies. You can find the MT4 version here: Moving Average Multicurrency Scanner MT4 For detailed documentation click here: Documentation Key Featur
Fundamental Fast Signal
Kian Guan Lok
Indicators
Please download version 3.0 ! The Fundamental Fast Signal EA is a non-trading signal generator for MT5 , designed to provide traders with high-accuracy buy/sell alerts based on the EMA (9, 21) crossover on the 5-minute timeframe . This indicator empowers traders by offering precise entry signals while keeping full trade execution control in their hands. Key Features: EMA (9, 21) Crossover-Based Signals – Identifies momentum shifts for strategic trade entries. 5-Minute Timeframe Optimization – Id
FREE
Hull Moving Average or HMA for MT5
Rowan Stephan Buys
Indicators
Hull Moving Average (HMA) for MT5 – Fast, Smooth, Zero-Lag Trend Indicator The Hull Moving Average (HMA) is a high-performance MT5 trend indicator designed to deliver ultra-smooth and near-zero-lag signals. Unlike SMA, EMA, or WMA, this HMA reacts instantly to market direction while filtering out noise—making it ideal for scalpers and intraday traders. Built with an efficient Weighted Moving Average engine, it calculates the true Alan Hull formula and outputs a clean, accurate trend line that do
FREE
Candle Perspective Structure Indicator MT5
Mykola Khandus
5 (1)
Indicators
Candle Perspective Structure Indicator MT5 is a simple indicator that defines and displays the candlestick structure of the market. This indicator will suit both experienced traders and beginners who find it difficult to follow the structure visually. If you want to see more high-quality products or order the development/conversion of your own products, visit my partners' website: 4xDev Get 10% OFF on manual strategies automation services or indicator development/conversion services at 4xDev
FREE
Smart Fair Value Gap Pro
Joao Luiz Savioli Filho
Indicators
Unlock the power of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with the cleanest FVG indicator on the market. Smart FVG Pro is not just another gap detector. It is designed for professional traders who need to filter out noise and focus on high-probability reversal zones. Unlike standard indicators that clutter your chart with every minor gap, Smart FVG Pro uses advanced filtering logic (Trend + Volatility) and a unique "Smart Mitigation" system to automatically remove invalidated zones, keeping your chart clea
AZ session scalper
Yurii Shvechikov
Indicators
AZ session scalper A small but useful session indicator, designed primarily for scalping. Enable the session you plan to trade, watch the reaction of the M5/M15 candlesticks to the level of the previous trading session, and enter. We always look at the reaction of the current session to the previous one. For example, if you trade the Americas, enable the European session, and watch how one session takes away liquidity from another. Important: adjust the time to your broker's time zone in the i
FREE
Multi Symbol Trailing
Vladimir Karputov
5 (1)
Utilities
The "   Multi Symbol Trailing   " utility moves Stop Loss for all positions that are currently open (multi-symbol trailing). It is intended primarily to assist in manual trading. There are no restrictions for the utility either by the name of the currency pair or by the individual identifier (Magic number) - the utility processes absolutely all positions that are currently open. The unit of measurement for the "   Trailing Stop   " and "   Trailing Step   " parameters is points (the difference
AZ ATR indicator with volume correlation bonus
Yurii Shvechikov
5 (1)
Indicators
AZ ATR indicator (with volume correlation bonus) Standard ATR indicator, you can enable ignoring abnormally large candles. It is possible to change the location of the displayed text in 4 corners of the chart. You can change the calculation period (days ago). Bonus - the indicator has a correlation with volumes. Can be enabled to display a possible priority at the current moment in the market. What do the values ​​mean: Positive correlation (0.3 - 1.0): 0.3-0.7 - moderate connection
FREE
Robotizz Indicator
Renato Takahashi
Indicators
Robotizz Indicator is a powerful trading indicator using price action and moving averages. Robotizz indicares with arrows on long trades ir short trades, showing some TP and SL points too. It works with any symbol, even on forex markets or B3 Brazilian markets. You can configure moving averages periods, besides simple or exponential moving averages. Also it is possible to configure arrow position. Try Robotizz for one month and take a boost on your manual trades.
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.59 (34)
Indicators
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Divergence Hunter
Rizwan Akram
Indicators
Divergence Hunter - Professional Multi-Oscillator Divergence Detection System Overview Divergence Hunter is a professional-grade technical indicator designed to automatically detect and visualize price-oscillator divergences across multiple timeframes. Built for serious traders who understand the power of divergence trading, this indicator combines precision detection algorithms with an intuitive visual interface. Key Features Multiple Oscillator Support: RSI (Relative Strength Index) MACD (Mo
FREE
The Jackson Auto Candlestick Patterns
Mthandeni Mnyandu
Indicators
The Jackson Auto Candlestick Pattern . It a powerful price action tool which auto detect and alert a hided powerful candlestick patterns . It came with few different chart skins. You can use this indicator alone to make profit, but it powerful when you combine it with trendlines, You can download The Jackson Auto Trendlines for free Link : UCRW695l9Wgg2ucnnf5DL5Vw  List of Candlestick Pattern it detect   1. Bullish & Bearish Engulfing's 2. Top and Bottom Tweezer 3. Bullish and Bearish Harams 4.
FREE
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
Indicators
Do you, like me, like to trade with the trend? Then this indicator will help you! Rainbow Trend is a trend indicator, which uses several Moving Averages on the chart. It measures different trend strenght zones for different periods: very long term, long term, mid term, short term and very short term. Each zone has its color, and it is possible to have sound alert when the prices leaves a zone and enters another. Its configuration is very simple. If you find any bug or have any suggestions, conta
TradeInfos
Dustin Ricardo Pierenz
Indicators
Track your spread and all position PnLs (Buy & Sell) in real-time – stay in control of your trades at a glance! Features: Real-time spread display (in pips) Total Buy position PnL Total Sell position PnL Clean, non-intrusive display layout Works with all symbols and timeframes Perfect for: Scalpers needing quick spread awareness Day traders monitoring long/short performance Risk managers optimizing exposure No need to switch tabs or rely on external tools — everything you need is visible at
FREE
Basic Theme Builder MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (2)
Indicators
Basic Theme Builder: Simplify Your Chart Customization Transform your trading experience with the Basic Theme Builder indicator, a versatile tool designed to streamline the customization of your chart's appearance on MetaTrader 5. This intuitive indicator offers a user-friendly panel that enables you to effortlessly switch between various themes and color schemes, enhancing both the visual appeal and functionality of your trading environment.  Free MT4 version The Basic Theme Builder indicator i
FREE
Trade Helper
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
The Trade Helper indicator is a modification of the Trade Assistant indicator (by Andriy Moraru). The Trade Helper multitimeframe indicator is a good assistant for traders, useful as a filter in most trading strategies. This indicator combines the tactics of Elder's Triple Screen in a single chart, which lies in entering a trade when the same trend is present on three adjacent timeframes. The indicator operation is based on the principle of determining the trend on the three selected timeframes
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.65 (55)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Indicators
Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicators
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicators
IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (19)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Indicators
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicators
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicators
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO identifies the moment when the market actually changes direction and forms an entry point at the beginning of the move. You enter the market when the price is just starting to move, and not after the movement has already taken place.   Indicator       It doesn't redraw signals and automatically displays entry points, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, making trading clear, visual, and structured. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   MT4 VERSION Main advantages Signals without redrawing.   All signal
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automates the analysis of market structure and ICT / Smart Money concepts. It does not open or manage any trades: it is a visual analysis tool , not a trading robot. What the indicator shows The indicator scans the chart and highlights the following information: Market structure: significant swings, HH, HL, LH, LL Breaks of structure: Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.47 (19)
Indicators
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tra
More from author
Shortcuts MT5 Hotkeys Scalping
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
5 (1)
Utilities
Key Commands B - Buy. S - Sell. L - Buy Limit. M - Sell Limit. U - Buy Stop. N - Sell Stop. C - Closes all open positions. X - Closes a specific position. Z - Cancels all pending orders. T - Trailing stop. P - Partial. K - Breakeven. A -  Trading Assistant 1-2-3 - Buy (customizable lots) 4-5-6 - Sell (customizable lots) Hotkey control can be enabled or disabled as needed. Note: Default shortcuts use uppercase letters. If the user reassigns any shortcut, the new key must be entered in uppercase
ClassicMACD
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
5 (1)
Indicators
Classic MACD for MetaTrader 5 This indicator delivers a faithful implementation of the classic Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) as originally designed by Gerald Appel, tailored specifically for MetaTrader 5. It empowers traders to identify market trends, momentum shifts, and potential reversal points through its core components: the MACD line, signal line, and histogram. The MACD line is calculated as the difference between two exponential moving averages (typically 12-period and 26
Scale Fixed
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
5 (1)
Utilities
Fixed Scale Indicator for MetaTrader 5 This indicator enables users to toggle a fixed price scale on MetaTrader 5 charts. It centers the price on the chart and adjusts the scale based on market movements. Functionality Toggle Fixed Scale: Enable or disable the fixed scale by clicking three times on the price axis (right side of the chart). Price Centering: Maintains the price centered on the chart during market movements. Scale Adjustment: Automatically adjusts the chart scale based on price ch
Shortcuts MT4 Hotkeys Scalping
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Utilities
MT4 Hotkeys – Order and Position Management Tool This tool enables users to manage orders and positions on the MetaTrader 4 platform using keyboard shortcuts. It supports order execution, position closure, trailing stop adjustments, and risk management through customizable settings. Key Commands "B": Places a buy order. "S": Places a sell order. "C": Closes all open positions. "X": Closes a specific position (oldest or most recent, based on configuration). "T": Activates a trailing stop, adjust
MultiChart Pro
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Utilities
MultiChart Pro – Chart Management Tool for MetaTrader 5 This Expert Advisor (EA) enables users to automate the opening and configuration of charts in MetaTrader 5. It supports the setup of up to four charts with specified timeframes and templates, including offline charts. Functionality Chart Opening: Opens up to three additional charts (e.g., D1, M1, M15) and one offline chart (e.g., 10 seconds), while configuring the current chart (e.g., M5). Template Application: Applies user-defined templat
Time and Sales Tick
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
Time & Sales Tick Indicator for MetaTrader 5 This indicator displays real-time trading tick information on MetaTrader 5 charts. It presents price, tick volume, and time. Functionality Displays tick data, including price, volume, and time, in a panel on the chart. Groups ticks into user-defined intervals, with color-coded price movements (green for upward, red for downward). Allows panel positioning in any chart corner.
Partial
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Utilities
Partial Close Manager – Trade Volume Adjustment Tool This tool enables users to perform partial closes on open trades in MetaTrader 5. Functionality Partial Close: Close a portion of open trades with one action. Volume Calculation: Automatically calculates the volume to be closed, eliminating manual input. Multi-Order Support: Applies partial closes to all open orders on the same symbol simultaneously. Draggable Table: Click and hold the header to move the table anywhere on the chart.
HighLow Fury EA
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Experts
HighLow Fury EA Breakout trading robot with risk and capital management. Dynamic lot sizing based on account risk % or fixed lots Daily gain/loss limits to protect equity Smart capital reduction after target profits/losses Multiple trailing stop options (Highest/Lowest, previous candles) Custom time/day filters + position lifetime control Configured with optimized parameters for XAUUSD (2025). Users can adjust all settings to suit their strategy.
Volume Candle Indicator
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
Volume Color Histogram for MetaTrader 5. This indicator displays volume as a histogram in a separate window. The bars are colored based on the direction of the price candle: green for bullish (close > open) and red for bearish (close < open). Key Features Volume source: Tick volume or real volume (user-selectable). Optional moving average line over the volume histogram, which can be enabled via input. Supported average types: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA. Average period is configurable. Compatible with
Day Of Week SMA
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
The Day Of Week SMA indicator calculates a moving average based on the closing prices of a specific day of the week chosen by the user. It supports various types of moving averages including Simple (SMA), Exponential (EMA), Smoothed (SMMA), and Linear Weighted (LWMA). The period defines how many instances of the selected day to include in the calculation. This tool is useful for analyzing weekly patterns in financial markets, helping traders identify trends specific to certain days. By focusing
High Low MTF
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
High Low MTF – Multi-Timeframe High & Low Levels High Low MTF is a professional indicator designed for traders who want to visualize powerful support and resistance zones based on highs and lows from any timeframe. It allows you to display maximum and minimum levels from smaller or higher periods directly on your current chart, providing a complete multi-timeframe market view. It works for day traders, scalpers, swing traders and even algorithmic systems using iCustom. The indicator automatical
Seasonal Cycle
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
Seasonal MT5 Indicator  Discover the power of market seasonality with the Seasonal MT5 indicator, designed for the daily timeframe to identify and visualize recurring price patterns based on historical data. Perfect for traders seeking a data-driven edge in forex, stocks, or commodities. Key Functionalities: - Plots a seasonal trend line based on historical daily price data, highlighting predictable market cycles. - Displays a straight line connecting seasonal extremes for trend reference. - D
GSV Williams
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
GSV – Guided Swing Value Levels The GSV – Guided Swing Value Levels is a unique indicator developed for traders who want to find price regions where the market tends to react with greater statistical accuracy. Its calculation is inspired by concepts presented by Larry Williams in his book “Long-Term Secrets to Short-Term Trading” , which highlights the importance of the statistical average of market swings to forecast areas where price will likely stop, correct, or reverse. This indicator uses t
Pivot Price Round
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
Pivot Round Price is an indicator based on the classic Pivot Points formulas (Classic Pivots), maintaining exactly the original calculations of support, resistance, and central pivot, without changing any part of the standard mathematics used. The difference and main advantage of this indicator is that the levels are automatically adjusted to rounded prices, making visualization easier on assets with multiple decimal places and making the levels much more relevant on the actual asset chart. With
Avwap
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
Avwap Main features: Automatic Daily VWAP (perfect reset every day at 00:00 server time) 8 price types for calculation: Close, (H+L+C)/3, (H+L)/2, (O+C)/2, (O+H+L+C)/4 and more Anchored VWAP mode: just drag the vertical line to any point in the past and VWAP instantly recalculates from that moment Color, thickness and vertical line style 100% customizable (you choose how you want to view the anchor) No labels or texts on the chart Extremely optimized code The big advantage of Anchored VWAP: The
Screener MT5
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
Screener MT5 Single click on the asset inside the scanner and it instantly opens in the same chart window. No wasting time opening new windows, no scrolling through Market Watch — one click and you’re already on the asset you want to trade. Ideal for scalping, tape reading and anyone who needs speed. 100% customizable floating panel that you can drag to any corner of the chart and hide with just one click on the “Screener” button. Main filters and sorting available: Daily % (High → Low) - Bi
Keltner Channel Color
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
The Keltner Channel Color is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) designed to enhance the visualization of trends and volatility on the chart. It colors the bars or candles based on their relative position to the Keltner Channel, helping traders quickly identify high, low, and breakout zones. Ideal for trend following, scalping, or volatility analysis strategies, this indicator simplifies market reading by highlighting bars above or below the Keltner bands, as well as bars that close above
ROC Color
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
Colored ROC with Moving Average and Alerts - Advanced Momentum Indicator Enhanced Rate of Change (ROC)! This custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 offers a clear and intuitive view of market momentum, ideal for traders seeking precise signals of trend acceleration or deceleration. What is ROC and its advantages? The Rate of Change (ROC) is a pure momentum oscillator that measures the percentage change in price relative to a previous period. It highlights the speed and strength of price movements: Po
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review