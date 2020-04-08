Trading Report
- Indicators
- Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
TRADING REPORT Mini-dashboard for MetaTrader 5
Main features
- Updates on every tick (open position and floating P/L in real time)
- Current position details (BUY/SELL + volume + entry price + floating P/L with green/red color)
- Daily P/L and today’s balance change
- Full statistics: Balance, Equity, Total trades, Wins/Losses, Winrate (%), Profit Factor, Best trade, Worst trade
- Clickable “Report” button: one click to show, one click to completely hide the panel (perfect for cleaning the screen)
- Fully draggable: click and drag the button to move the report anywhere on the chart
Advantages
- No fixed screen space: hide with 1 click when not needed
- Instant view of daily and account performance without opening history
- Perfect for traders running multiple symbols
- Ideal for screen recording, live streams, mentoring or daily control
How to use
- Attach the indicator to any chart
- Click the “Report” button to show/hide the panel
- Drag the button to reposition the report wherever you want