Keltner Channel Color

The Keltner Channel Color is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) designed to enhance the visualization of trends and volatility on the chart. It colors the bars or candles based on their relative position to the Keltner Channel, helping traders quickly identify high, low, and breakout zones. Ideal for trend following, scalping, or volatility analysis strategies, this indicator simplifies market reading by highlighting bars above or below the Keltner bands, as well as bars that close above previous ones in momentum contexts (in advanced modes). With flexible settings, it is perfect for traders seeking customization and visual clarity.

Main Features:

  • Intelligent Coloring Based on Keltner Channel: The indicator uses the Keltner Channel (composed of a central EMA and bands based on ATR) to color the bars:

    • Green (Lime): Bars that close above the central EMA, indicating potential upside or continuation of a bullish trend.
    • Red: Bars that close below the central EMA, signaling weakness or a bearish trend.
    • Magenta: Bars that close outside the Keltner bands (above the upper band or below the lower band), highlighting moments of high volatility or possible breakouts. This allows quick identification of bars "above the Keltner" (green or magenta in the upper zone) and "below the Keltner" (red or magenta in the lower zone), facilitating entry and exit decisions.

  • Flexibility in Chart Type: You can choose exactly which chart type the indicator will be displayed on:

    • Bar Charts (Recommended): The default and most optimized mode, where bars are colored thickly and clearly for impeccable visualization. Perfect for detailed technical analyses.
    • Candle Charts: Enable this option to color candles instead of bars, ideal for traders who prefer the Japanese style.
    • Line Charts: For a minimalist view, coloring the price line. Important: The indicator only appears on the selected chart type. For example, if you choose "Candle Charts", it will not be displayed on bar or line charts, avoiding confusion and ensuring perfect compatibility with your preferred setup. This prevents unwanted overlaps and keeps the chart clean.

  • Customizable Parameters:

    • Keltner Parameters: Adjust the EMA period (default: 20), ATR period (default: 10), and multiplier (default: 2.0) to adapt sensitivity to market conditions.
    • Keltner Activation: Option to disable the channel if you prefer simpler coloring. These adjustments allow the indicator to adapt to different assets, such as forex, stocks, crypto, or indices, in any timeframe.

