AB ZoneMatrix

How it works

– Base-departure detection — algorithmically finds consolidation bases (overlapping range with compressed volatility) followed by displacement departures. Patterns: Drop-Base-Rally, Rally-Base-Drop, Rally-Base-Rally, Drop-Base-Drop — detected structurally, not by candle names.

– Strength score (0–100) — from departure velocity, time-at-base, freshness (each revisit decays the score), higher-timeframe confluence and origin volume.

– Lifecycle — Fresh, Tested (decaying), Broken (auto-flip: broken demand becomes a supply candidate). Weak and spent zones fade out automatically so the chart never becomes a rectangle graveyard.

– MTF stacking — H4/D1 zones overlaid on the execution timeframe, with a nested-zone highlight when an LTF zone sits inside an HTF zone — the highest-probability locations.

Marketplace description