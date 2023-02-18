Super Trend eu

SUPERTREND; It is a trend following indicator based on the SuperTrend ATR created by Olivier Seban. It can be used to detect changes in trend direction and locate stops. When the price falls below the indicator curve, it turns red and indicates a downtrend. Conversely, when the price moves above the curve, the indicator turns green, indicating an uptrend.

Like other indicators, it works well on SuperTrend when used in conjunction with other indicators such as MACD, parabolik SAR, Bollinger Band or RSI.

BUY/SELL Signals;

Method 1; A standard strategy using a single SuperTrend is

While ST Period 1=10, ST Multiplier 1=3,

- SELL signal when the bars fall below the indicator curve (indicator color red)

- BUY signal (indicator color blue) when the bars rise above the indicator curve

Method 2; A strategy using 2 SuperTrend's

(ST_1) ST Period 1=10 while ST Multiplier 1=3

(ST_2) While ST Period 2=21, ST Multiplier 2=4 ,

- When ST_2 indicator is blue; Red to blue transitions of ST_1 BUY signal

- When the ST_2 indicator is red; Blue to red transitions of ST_1 SELL signal

Method 3; A strategy using 1 x SuperTrend and 1 x RSI,

ST Period 1=10 while ST Multiplier 1=3

RSI Period=14 and RSI Level 1=30 and RSI Level 2=70 ,

- When the RSI indicator is above 70; ST transitions from red to blue BUY signal

- When the RSI indicator is below 30; ST transitions from blue to red SELL signal

Method 4; A strategy using 1 x SuperTrend and 1 x MACD,

ST Period 1=10 while ST Multiplier 1=3

MACD Fast Period=12 and Slow Period=26 and Signal Period =9 ,

- When MACD is above Signal; ST transitions from red to blue BUY signal

- When MACD is under Signal; ST transitions from blue to red SELL signal

Method 5; A strategy using 1 x SuperTrend and 1 x Bollinger Band,

ST Period 1=10 while ST Multiplier 1=3

Band Period=35 and Deviation=1.5 ,

- BUY signal if price closes above Bollinger upper Bandi while ST is blue

- If the price closes below Bollinger lower Band while ST is red, SELL signal



