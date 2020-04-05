XAU Anchored VWAP Pull H4

Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus

Version: 1.00

What it is

XAU Anchored VWAP Pull H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. Anchored VWAP pullback continuation style for gold H4.

Built for structured automated participation — not grid, not martingale. Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use.

This product is a technical system. Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published here.

Advantages

Gold-focused packaging for XAUUSD / GOLD-style symbols

Clean fixed-lot research defaults (start small: 0.01)

Designed for H4 participation

English packaging and high-level inputs overview

No grid / no martingale marketing story

Features

VWAP LEVEL

PULLBACK

H4

Selectable risk / exit style inputs where present in the EA source

Magic number isolation and max hold bars (typical SC100 packaging)

Slippage / lot floor inputs when exposed by the EA

Exact structure thresholds remain internal.

Inputs (parameter list — high level)

Typical SC100 research packaging exposes controls similar to:

Position / risk

Input Description InpLots Fixed lot size (default often 0.01) InpMinLot Broker minimum floor InpUseRiskPerTrade Optional risk % sizing when enabled InpRiskPercent Risk percent when risk mode is on InpRiskMode Exit style selector (reverse / RR / trail) when present InpRR Reward–risk multiplier when used InpTrailAtrPeriod / InpTrailAtrMult Trail volatility settings when used InpMagic Magic number InpMaxHoldBars Maximum bars to hold InpSlippagePoints Max slippage in points InpAtrPeriod ATR period for risk distance context

Strategy knobs

Product-specific sensitivity inputs may appear (depth, period, threshold knobs). Treat them as tuning knobs — not a full recipe dump.

Open the .mq5 under VERSIONS/ for the exact Input list of this build.

Recommended setup

Item Recommendation Symbol XAUUSD (or broker gold synonym) Timeframe H4 Lots Start small — fixed 0.01 Account Demo first with your broker’s spreads

Always forward-test on a demo account before live capital.

Illustrative research note (not a promise)

Public Market screenshots use a last ~2 years filtered window

(2024-08-03 → 2026-07-31), XAUUSD H4, 0.01 lots, deposit model $5,000:

Metric Value Net $2,361.27 Profit Factor 1.42 Max DD % 8.25% Trades 528

Not a profit guarantee. Figures come only from MT5 HTM/JSON ( _research/2y_metrics.json or full sample when selected) — never invented. Source sample: window_2y .

Risk notice

Trading leveraged CFDs / FX / metals can result in loss of capital. Use only risk you can afford. Review lot inputs before live use. No system wins every trade.