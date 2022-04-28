Cybertrade Keltner Channels
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
Cybertrade Keltner Channels - MT5
Created by Chester Keltner, this is a volatility indicator used by technical analysis.
It is possible to follow the trend of financial asset prices and generate support and resistance patterns. In addition, envelopes are a way of tracking volatility in order to identify opportunities to buy and sell these assets.
It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart.
All values are available in the form of buffers to simplify possible automations.
This indicator is the same one we use in our EA.
Also check out our other products.
ótimo indicador, obrigado.