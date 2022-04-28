Cybertrade Keltner Channels - MT5

Created by Chester Keltner, this is a volatility indicator used by technical analysis.

It is possible to follow the trend of financial asset prices and generate support and resistance patterns. In addition, envelopes are a way of tracking volatility in order to identify opportunities to buy and sell these assets.





It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart.

All values ​​are available in the form of buffers to simplify possible automations.

This indicator is the same one we use in our EA.

Also check out our other products.