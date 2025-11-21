Day Of Week SMA
- Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 21 November 2025
- Activations: 10
The Day Of Week SMA indicator calculates a moving average based on the closing prices of a specific day of the week chosen by the user. It supports various types of moving averages including Simple (SMA), Exponential (EMA), Smoothed (SMMA), and Linear Weighted (LWMA). The period defines how many instances of the selected day to include in the calculation. This tool is useful for analyzing weekly patterns in financial markets, helping traders identify trends specific to certain days. By focusing on a particular weekday, such as Fridays, users can gain insights into recurring behaviors influenced by week-end factors or economic releases.