High Low MTF

High Low MTF – Multi-Timeframe High & Low Levels

High Low MTF is a professional indicator designed for traders who want to visualize powerful support and resistance zones based on highs and lows from any timeframe. It allows you to display maximum and minimum levels from smaller or higher periods directly on your current chart, providing a complete multi-timeframe market view.

It works for day traders, scalpers, swing traders and even algorithmic systems using iCustom. The indicator automatically identifies and updates highs and lows of the selected timeframe, creating reliable zones where price reacts frequently. These levels are commonly used by institutions, market makers and large participants who operate at important price boundaries.

High Low MTF is optimized for performance and offers excellent responsiveness even on high-speed markets and with many candles on screen. It can be used in Forex, Stocks, Gold, Indices, Cryptocurrencies and Futures.

Features & Advantages

  • Displays Highs and Lows from any chosen timeframe

  • Works with higher or lower periods without restrictions

  • Ideal for identifying support and resistance zones

  • Very useful for trend continuation entries and reversals

  • Powerful for scalping, day trade, swing and position

  • Light and fast: low CPU usage

  • Can be used in robots via iCustom

Useful Applications

  • Breakout and Breakdown confirmations

  • Stop Loss and Take Profit based on institutional levels

  • Pullback entries in trend

  • Detecting trapped traders in fake breaks


