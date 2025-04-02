High Low MTF – Multi-Timeframe High & Low Levels

High Low MTF is a professional indicator designed for traders who want to visualize powerful support and resistance zones based on highs and lows from any timeframe. It allows you to display maximum and minimum levels from smaller or higher periods directly on your current chart, providing a complete multi-timeframe market view.

It works for day traders, scalpers, swing traders and even algorithmic systems using iCustom. The indicator automatically identifies and updates highs and lows of the selected timeframe, creating reliable zones where price reacts frequently. These levels are commonly used by institutions, market makers and large participants who operate at important price boundaries.

High Low MTF is optimized for performance and offers excellent responsiveness even on high-speed markets and with many candles on screen. It can be used in Forex, Stocks, Gold, Indices, Cryptocurrencies and Futures.

Features & Advantages

Displays Highs and Lows from any chosen timeframe

Works with higher or lower periods without restrictions

Ideal for identifying support and resistance zones

Very useful for trend continuation entries and reversals

Powerful for scalping, day trade, swing and position

Light and fast: low CPU usage

Can be used in robots via iCustom

Useful Applications