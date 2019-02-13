Tabajara V5

Added the ability to disable the candle coloring since several users don't need that, just the moving averages.

Added the ability to disable the candle coloring since several users don't need that, just the moving averages.

Added the ability to disable the candle coloring since several users don't need that, just the moving averages.

urned all Moving averages 2-color, so in the Uptrend and downtrend you can select the appropriate colors.

RECOMMENDATION



Before applying the indicator, prepare your layout with the base color for your candles. Only the candles affected by the rules of the methodology will change colors, the rest will remain with the colors set by the layout properties (right-click on the chart and choose PROPERTIES > COLORS).





If you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review (not a Comment, but a REVIEW!)...

This will mean A LOT to me... And this way I can continue to give away Cool Stuff for Free...

With No Strings Attached! Ever!





Live Long and Prosper!

;)



