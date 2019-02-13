Tabajara V5
- Indicators
-
Flavio Javier JarabeckWe are a closed brotherhood of traders whose ultimate goal is to profit through well-studied, structured, and automated trades. As a result, we publish dozens of MT5 indicators (FREE and paid) to the global MQL5 community. 80% of our published products are high-quality free indicators so beginner
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 19 September 2024
Metatrader 5 version of the famous Andre Machado's Tabajara indicator. If you don't know Andre Machado's Technical Analysis work you don't need this indicator...
For those who need it and for those several friend traders who asked this porting from other platforms, here it is...
FEATURES
- 8-period Moving Average
- 20-period Moving Average
- 50-period Moving Average
- 200-period Moving Average
- Colored candles according to the inflexion of the 20-period MA
SETTINGS
- You can change the Period of all MA's.
- You can change the color, width and style of all MA's.
- You can change the color of the candles.
LATEST UPDATES
- v 1.3 - Turned all Moving averages 2-color, so in the Uptrend and downtrend you can select the appropriate colors.
- v 1.4 - Added the ability to disable the candle coloring since several users don't need that, just the moving averages.
RECOMMENDATION
Before applying the indicator, prepare your layout with the base color for your candles. Only the candles affected by the rules of the methodology will change colors, the rest will remain with the colors set by the layout properties (right-click on the chart and choose PROPERTIES > COLORS).
If you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review (not a Comment, but a REVIEW!)...
This will mean A LOT to me... And this way I can continue to give away Cool Stuff for Free...
With No Strings Attached! Ever!
Live Long and Prosper!
;)
bom indicador, estou testando e conseguindo resultado.