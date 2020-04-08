Volume Candle Indicator

Volume Color Histogram for MetaTrader 5.
This indicator displays volume as a histogram in a separate window. The bars are colored based on the direction of the price candle: green for bullish (close > open) and red for bearish (close < open).

Key Features

  • Volume source: Tick volume or real volume (user-selectable).
  • Optional moving average line over the volume histogram, which can be enabled via input.
  • Supported average types: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA.
  • Average period is configurable.
  • Compatible with all symbols and timeframes on MetaTrader 5.
