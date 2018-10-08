Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5

Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with different settings and colors. The settings are explained below:

BarsToScan - Set number of bars for the indicator to check for values

- Set number of bars for the indicator to check for values Level_1 - First level of the Fibonacci

- First level of the Fibonacci Level_2 - Second level of the Fibonacci

- Second level of the Fibonacci Level_3 - Third level of the Fibonacci

- Third level of the Fibonacci Level_4 - Fourth level of the Fibonacci

- Fourth level of the Fibonacci Level_5 - Fifth level of the Fibonacci

- Fifth level of the Fibonacci Level_6 - Sixth level of the Fibonacci

- Sixth level of the Fibonacci LevelsColor - Setting to customize the color of the Fibonacci levels

- Setting to customize the color of the Fibonacci levels FiboName - Setting for the name of the Fibonacci. If you attach several times then each Fibonacci should have a different name.

This indicator can be used by all traders both armatures and professional traders as it does not require any expert knowledge to get it working. Simply attach it and it will scan the chart based on your preferences then it will plot a Fibonacci at the most suitable places.