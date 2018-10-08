Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5

4.85

Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with different settings and colors. The settings are explained below:

  • BarsToScan - Set number of bars for the indicator to check for values
  • Level_1 - First level of the Fibonacci
  • Level_2 - Second level of the Fibonacci
  • Level_3 - Third level of the Fibonacci
  • Level_4 - Fourth level of the Fibonacci
  • Level_5 - Fifth level of the Fibonacci
  • Level_6 - Sixth level of the Fibonacci
  • LevelsColor - Setting to customize the color of the Fibonacci levels
  • FiboName - Setting for the name of the Fibonacci. If you attach several times then each Fibonacci should have a different name.
This indicator can be used by all traders both armatures and professional traders as it does not require any expert knowledge to get it working. Simply attach it and it will scan the chart based on your preferences then it will plot a Fibonacci at the most suitable places.
    Reviews 78
    Дмитрий Мелюхов
    193
    Дмитрий Мелюхов 2026.03.24 10:08 
     

    Все работает, спасибо, забрал в коллекцию

    Silverstein
    80
    Silverstein 2026.03.02 11:56 
     

    Makes using the Fibo so easy to use, thank you sir

    Bruno Guedes
    18
    Bruno Guedes 2025.11.26 01:38 
     

    muito bom indicador

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    Filter:
    Apit Dev
    38
    Apit Dev 2026.05.21 17:49 
     

    best stuff

    Дмитрий Мелюхов
    193
    Дмитрий Мелюхов 2026.03.24 10:08 
     

    Все работает, спасибо, забрал в коллекцию

    Silverstein
    80
    Silverstein 2026.03.02 11:56 
     

    Makes using the Fibo so easy to use, thank you sir

    Bruno Guedes
    18
    Bruno Guedes 2025.11.26 01:38 
     

    muito bom indicador

    Gayakvad Hansaben Sumanbhai
    510
    Gayakvad Hansaben Sumanbhai 2025.09.22 13:37 
     

    "The indicator works well and automatically plots Fibonacci levels correctly, which is very useful. However, it only shows the Fibonacci ratios (0, 0.236, 0.382, 0.5, 0.618, etc.) without displaying the corresponding price levels on the chart. It would be much more helpful if the indicator also showed both the ratio and the exact price value (e.g., 0.618 – 1.12345). This improvement would make the tool more practical for traders when identifying entry and exit levels."

    Tonny Obare
    94655
    Reply from developer Tonny Obare 2025.09.26 14:46
    Hello. Thank you for your suggestion. We will consider this in future versions.
    Benjamin Afedzie
    4109
    Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.30 17:13 
     

    great product

    Tonny Obare
    94655
    Reply from developer Tonny Obare 2025.08.02 19:00
    Thank you.
    PONKO
    119
    PONKO 2025.06.28 05:37 
     

    Easy to install, simple, very practical, and precise. A must-have tool in your arsenal. Thank you.

    Tonny Obare
    94655
    Reply from developer Tonny Obare 2025.06.28 08:44
    Many thanks.
    Azam Khan
    192
    Azam Khan 2025.05.14 20:59 
     

    Super indicator, well done! Excellent work, thank you! For the next update, would it be possible to add the possibility of displaying percentage lines on the indicator? Thanks in advance

    Tonny Obare
    94655
    Reply from developer Tonny Obare 2025.05.15 08:06
    Thank you for the feedback.
    Hans778
    24
    Hans778 2025.03.16 14:08 
     

    OK thanks for the help!

    IsmaGomes
    24
    IsmaGomes 2025.03.13 20:21 
     

    Top!

    Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
    2407
    Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.05 19:18 
     

    👍

    Moe Bitar
    20
    Moe Bitar 2024.06.01 14:08 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Peter Williams
    634
    Peter Williams 2024.01.15 16:40 
     

    Looks good but if I load a chart with this indicator plus others then save as template I don't appear to see indicator loaded when I load template on another chart. The indicator shows in the list of indicators but nothing shows - for this indicator - on the chart

    Tonny Obare
    94655
    Reply from developer Tonny Obare 2024.01.15 20:15
    Hello. Kindly countercheck your procedure. We tested as mentioned and it works okay. Perhaps one of the other indicators is causing the bug.
    JUAN HERNANDO
    23
    JUAN HERNANDO 2023.06.27 18:14 
     

    seria importante poder cambiar el color y el groser en una linea individulmente

    Tt70598732
    44
    Tt70598732 2023.02.13 11:01 
     

    .

    DavidJose
    17
    DavidJose 2023.02.09 15:38 
     

    Buen indicador

    palopalo
    14
    palopalo 2023.01.25 00:15 
     

    Es bueno gracias

    youko7
    14
    youko7 2023.01.22 03:17 
     

    使いやすいです♪

    hugrusi
    54
    hugrusi 2022.11.13 06:51 
     

    Muy bueno, muchas gracias!

    gobonaone chikanda
    118
    gobonaone chikanda 2022.11.10 17:10 
     

    useful

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