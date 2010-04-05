MultiChart Pro
- Utilities
- Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
MultiChart Pro – Chart Management Tool for MetaTrader 5
This Expert Advisor (EA) enables users to automate the opening and configuration of charts in MetaTrader 5. It supports the setup of up to four charts with specified timeframes and templates, including offline charts.
Functionality
- Chart Opening: Opens up to three additional charts (e.g., D1, M1, M15) and one offline chart (e.g., 10 seconds), while configuring the current chart (e.g., M5).
- Template Application: Applies user-defined templates to each chart, with verification to ensure templates exist.
- Timeframe Configuration: Allows selection of timeframes through input parameters.