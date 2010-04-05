MultiChart Pro

MultiChart Pro – Chart Management Tool for MetaTrader 5

This Expert Advisor (EA) enables users to automate the opening and configuration of charts in MetaTrader 5. It supports the setup of up to four charts with specified timeframes and templates, including offline charts.

Functionality

  • Chart Opening: Opens up to three additional charts (e.g., D1, M1, M15) and one offline chart (e.g., 10 seconds), while configuring the current chart (e.g., M5).
  • Template Application: Applies user-defined templates to each chart, with verification to ensure templates exist.
  • Timeframe Configuration: Allows selection of timeframes through input parameters.
More from author
Shortcuts MT5 Hotkeys Scalping
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
5 (1)
Utilities
Key Commands B - Buy. S - Sell. L - Buy Limit. M - Sell Limit. U - Buy Stop. N - Sell Stop. C - Closes all open positions. X - Closes a specific position. Z - Cancels all pending orders. T - Trailing stop. P - Partial. K - Breakeven. A -  Trading Assistant 1-2-3 - Buy (customizable lots) 4-5-6 - Sell (customizable lots) Hotkey control can be enabled or disabled as needed. Note: Default shortcuts use uppercase letters. If the user reassigns any shortcut, the new key must be entered in uppercase
ClassicMACD
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
5 (1)
Indicators
Classic MACD for MetaTrader 5 This indicator delivers a faithful implementation of the classic Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) as originally designed by Gerald Appel, tailored specifically for MetaTrader 5. It empowers traders to identify market trends, momentum shifts, and potential reversal points through its core components: the MACD line, signal line, and histogram. The MACD line is calculated as the difference between two exponential moving averages (typically 12-period and 26
Scale Fixed
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
5 (1)
Utilities
Fixed Scale Indicator for MetaTrader 5 This indicator enables users to toggle a fixed price scale on MetaTrader 5 charts. It centers the price on the chart and adjusts the scale based on market movements. Functionality Toggle Fixed Scale: Enable or disable the fixed scale by clicking three times on the price axis (right side of the chart). Price Centering: Maintains the price centered on the chart during market movements. Scale Adjustment: Automatically adjusts the chart scale based on price ch
Shortcuts MT4 Hotkeys Scalping
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Utilities
MT4 Hotkeys – Order and Position Management Tool This tool enables users to manage orders and positions on the MetaTrader 4 platform using keyboard shortcuts. It supports order execution, position closure, trailing stop adjustments, and risk management through customizable settings. Key Commands "B": Places a buy order. "S": Places a sell order. "C": Closes all open positions. "X": Closes a specific position (oldest or most recent, based on configuration). "T": Activates a trailing stop, adjust
Time and Sales Tick
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
Time & Sales Tick Indicator for MetaTrader 5 This indicator displays real-time trading tick information on MetaTrader 5 charts. It presents price, tick volume, and time. Functionality Displays tick data, including price, volume, and time, in a panel on the chart. Groups ticks into user-defined intervals, with color-coded price movements (green for upward, red for downward). Allows panel positioning in any chart corner.
Partial
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Utilities
Partial Close Manager – Trade Volume Adjustment Tool This tool enables users to perform partial closes on open trades in MetaTrader 5. Functionality Partial Close: Close a portion of open trades with one action. Volume Calculation: Automatically calculates the volume to be closed, eliminating manual input. Multi-Order Support: Applies partial closes to all open orders on the same symbol simultaneously. Draggable Table: Click and hold the header to move the table anywhere on the chart.
HighLow Fury EA
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Experts
HighLow Fury EA Breakout trading robot with risk and capital management. Dynamic lot sizing based on account risk % or fixed lots Daily gain/loss limits to protect equity Smart capital reduction after target profits/losses Multiple trailing stop options (Highest/Lowest, previous candles) Custom time/day filters + position lifetime control Configured with optimized parameters for XAUUSD (2025). Users can adjust all settings to suit their strategy.
Volume Candle Indicator
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
Volume Color Histogram for MetaTrader 5. This indicator displays volume as a histogram in a separate window. The bars are colored based on the direction of the price candle: green for bullish (close > open) and red for bearish (close < open). Key Features Volume source: Tick volume or real volume (user-selectable). Optional moving average line over the volume histogram, which can be enabled via input. Supported average types: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA. Average period is configurable. Compatible with
Day Of Week SMA
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
The Day Of Week SMA indicator calculates a moving average based on the closing prices of a specific day of the week chosen by the user. It supports various types of moving averages including Simple (SMA), Exponential (EMA), Smoothed (SMMA), and Linear Weighted (LWMA). The period defines how many instances of the selected day to include in the calculation. This tool is useful for analyzing weekly patterns in financial markets, helping traders identify trends specific to certain days. By focusing
High Low MTF
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
High Low MTF – Multi-Timeframe High & Low Levels High Low MTF is a professional indicator designed for traders who want to visualize powerful support and resistance zones based on highs and lows from any timeframe. It allows you to display maximum and minimum levels from smaller or higher periods directly on your current chart, providing a complete multi-timeframe market view. It works for day traders, scalpers, swing traders and even algorithmic systems using iCustom. The indicator automatical
Seasonal Cycle
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
Seasonal MT5 Indicator  Discover the power of market seasonality with the Seasonal MT5 indicator, designed for the daily timeframe to identify and visualize recurring price patterns based on historical data. Perfect for traders seeking a data-driven edge in forex, stocks, or commodities. Key Functionalities: - Plots a seasonal trend line based on historical daily price data, highlighting predictable market cycles. - Displays a straight line connecting seasonal extremes for trend reference. - D
GSV Williams
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
GSV – Guided Swing Value Levels The GSV – Guided Swing Value Levels is a unique indicator developed for traders who want to find price regions where the market tends to react with greater statistical accuracy. Its calculation is inspired by concepts presented by Larry Williams in his book “Long-Term Secrets to Short-Term Trading” , which highlights the importance of the statistical average of market swings to forecast areas where price will likely stop, correct, or reverse. This indicator uses t
Trading Report
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
TRADING REPORT Mini-dashboard for MetaTrader 5 Main features Updates on every tick (open position and floating P/L in real time) Current position details (BUY/SELL + volume + entry price + floating P/L with green/red color) Daily P/L and today’s balance change  Full statistics: Balance, Equity, Total trades, Wins/Losses, Winrate (%), Profit Factor, Best trade, Worst trade Clickable “Report” button: one click to show, one click to completely hide the panel (perfect for cleaning the screen) Fully
Pivot Price Round
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
Pivot Round Price is an indicator based on the classic Pivot Points formulas (Classic Pivots), maintaining exactly the original calculations of support, resistance, and central pivot, without changing any part of the standard mathematics used. The difference and main advantage of this indicator is that the levels are automatically adjusted to rounded prices, making visualization easier on assets with multiple decimal places and making the levels much more relevant on the actual asset chart. With
Avwap
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
Avwap Main features: Automatic Daily VWAP (perfect reset every day at 00:00 server time) 8 price types for calculation: Close, (H+L+C)/3, (H+L)/2, (O+C)/2, (O+H+L+C)/4 and more Anchored VWAP mode: just drag the vertical line to any point in the past and VWAP instantly recalculates from that moment Color, thickness and vertical line style 100% customizable (you choose how you want to view the anchor) No labels or texts on the chart Extremely optimized code The big advantage of Anchored VWAP: The
Screener MT5
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
Screener MT5 Single click on the asset inside the scanner and it instantly opens in the same chart window. No wasting time opening new windows, no scrolling through Market Watch — one click and you’re already on the asset you want to trade. Ideal for scalping, tape reading and anyone who needs speed. 100% customizable floating panel that you can drag to any corner of the chart and hide with just one click on the “Screener” button. Main filters and sorting available: Daily % (High → Low) - Bi
Keltner Channel Color
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
The Keltner Channel Color is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) designed to enhance the visualization of trends and volatility on the chart. It colors the bars or candles based on their relative position to the Keltner Channel, helping traders quickly identify high, low, and breakout zones. Ideal for trend following, scalping, or volatility analysis strategies, this indicator simplifies market reading by highlighting bars above or below the Keltner bands, as well as bars that close above
ROC Color
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
Colored ROC with Moving Average and Alerts - Advanced Momentum Indicator Enhanced Rate of Change (ROC)! This custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 offers a clear and intuitive view of market momentum, ideal for traders seeking precise signals of trend acceleration or deceleration. What is ROC and its advantages? The Rate of Change (ROC) is a pure momentum oscillator that measures the percentage change in price relative to a previous period. It highlights the speed and strength of price movements: Po
