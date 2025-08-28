Scale Fixed
- Utilities
- Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Fixed Scale Indicator for MetaTrader 5
This indicator enables users to toggle a fixed price scale on MetaTrader 5 charts. It centers the price on the chart and adjusts the scale based on market movements.
Functionality
- Toggle Fixed Scale: Enable or disable the fixed scale by clicking three times on the price axis (right side of the chart).
- Price Centering: Maintains the price centered on the chart during market movements.
- Scale Adjustment: Automatically adjusts the chart scale based on price changes.
Pablo is a wonderful developer with exceptional customer service & his tools work great & are a well worth it luxury to have for anyone serious about trading.