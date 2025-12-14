Pivot Price Round

Pivot Round Price is an indicator based on the classic Pivot Points formulas (Classic Pivots), maintaining exactly the original calculations of support, resistance, and central pivot, without changing any part of the standard mathematics used.

The difference and main advantage of this indicator is that the levels are automatically adjusted to rounded prices, making visualization easier on assets with multiple decimal places and making the levels much more relevant on the actual asset chart.

With the rounded price, the levels no longer remain “lost” in fractional values and start to coincide with psychologically important regions, common in points where the market usually reacts or consolidates.

The indicator has several visual controls for you to adapt exactly to your style of use:

LinesBehindCandles

Allows drawing all lines behind the candles, keeping the chart clean and without interfering with price action visualization.

RoundToNearestLevel

Enables automatic rounding to the nearest price, transforming mathematical levels into psychologically relevant levels for the real market.

AddPivotMidLines

Displays intermediate lines between each main pivot level, expanding the reading of micro supports and micro resistances.

PivotMidCount

Allows choosing how many intermediate lines you want between each level (ex: 1, 2, 3, etc).

PivotMidColor

You can define a custom color for intermediate lines.

PivotMidStyle

Choose the visual style of the lines (dotted, solid, etc).