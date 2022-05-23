LT Donchian Channel

Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period.

Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side.

If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me.

Enjoy!