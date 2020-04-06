Exclusive Imperium MT5 — Automated Trading System

Exclusive Imperium MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, based on market analysis algorithms and risk management. The EA operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention.

Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions!

IMPORTANT: All examples, screenshots, and tests are provided for demonstration purposes only. If a certain currency pair shows good results with one broker, it does not mean the same will happen with others. Each broker has its own quotes, spreads, and trading conditions. Therefore, each currency pair must be optimized by the user individually and run on a real account only in single‑currency mode — separately for each pair. Multi‑currency screenshots are shown for illustration only. Optimization is recommended at least once a year, as market conditions change.

Important Information: The demo version of the EA is intended for evaluation only. Test results without optimization do not reflect the real performance of the algorithm. Full use requires individual optimization for the broker, deposit, and selected instruments. In any case, optimization must be performed independently and repeated at least once a year. Remember: the final result directly depends on your experience and the parameters you set after optimization.

Main Features

Analysis Algorithms: a combination of indicators and filters to identify trading opportunities.

a combination of indicators and filters to identify trading opportunities. Flexibility: adapts to changing market conditions and different levels of volatility.

adapts to changing market conditions and different levels of volatility. Modern Order Execution Types: IOC, FOK, Return, BOC.

IOC, FOK, Return, BOC. Risk Management: adaptive stop‑losses and dynamic capital protection strategies.

adaptive stop‑losses and dynamic capital protection strategies. Quick Start: built‑in parameters allow testing immediately after installation.

How It Works

Exclusive Imperium MT5 analyzes the market using built‑in algorithms and opens trades according to predefined conditions. Integrated capital management mechanisms help control risks during trading.

Optimization and Usage

The following currency pairs are provided as examples only: EURPLN, EURSEK, EURNZD, EURJPY, EURHKD, EURUSD, EURGBP, NOKSEK, NZDCAD, EURDKK, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCAD, GBPZAR, AUDNZD, GBPSGD, USDSGD, USDMXN, USDPLN, USDSEK.

For live trading, each pair must be optimized individually by the user . The larger the deposit, the more pairs can be optimized and connected. This work is performed by the buyer, not the author.

Technical Parameters

EA Launch: setup and run separately for each currency pair

setup and run separately for each currency pair Timeframe: M15

M15 Account Type: Pro, Zero

Pro, Zero Leverage: from 1:500

from 1:500 Minimum Deposit: from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance)

from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance) VPS: recommended for stable operation

Recommended Brokers

The EA can be used with brokers offering low spreads, such as: IC Markets Global, Exness, RoboForex, Tickmill, FxPro, XM, Alpari, AMarkets, FP Markets, Pepperstone, HFM, FXTM, Octa, FreshForex. The list is not exhaustive — other reliable brokers with suitable conditions may also be used.

Disclaimer: Trading in financial markets involves risk. Use only funds you can afford to lose. The author is not responsible for possible losses. All examples and test results are provided for demonstration purposes only and do not guarantee future performance.

