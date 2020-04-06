Exclusive Imperium MT5
- Experts
- Natalyia Nikitina
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Exclusive Imperium MT5 — Automated Trading System
Exclusive Imperium MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, based on market analysis algorithms and risk management. The EA operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention.
The demo version of the EA is intended for evaluation only. Test results without optimization do not reflect the real performance of the algorithm. Full use requires individual optimization for the broker, deposit, and selected instruments. In any case, optimization must be performed independently and repeated at least once a year.
Remember: the final result directly depends on your experience and the parameters you set after optimization.
Main Features
- Analysis Algorithms: a combination of indicators and filters to identify trading opportunities.
- Flexibility: adapts to changing market conditions and different levels of volatility.
- Modern Order Execution Types: IOC, FOK, Return, BOC.
- Risk Management: adaptive stop‑losses and dynamic capital protection strategies.
- Quick Start: built‑in parameters allow testing immediately after installation.
How It Works
Exclusive Imperium MT5 analyzes the market using built‑in algorithms and opens trades according to predefined conditions. Integrated capital management mechanisms help control risks during trading.
Optimization and Usage
The following currency pairs are provided as examples only: EURPLN, EURSEK, EURNZD, EURJPY, EURHKD, EURUSD, EURGBP, NOKSEK, NZDCAD, EURDKK, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCAD, GBPZAR, AUDNZD, GBPSGD, USDSGD, USDMXN, USDPLN, USDSEK.
For live trading, each pair must be optimized individually by the user. The larger the deposit, the more pairs can be optimized and connected. This work is performed by the buyer, not the author.
Technical Parameters
- EA Launch: setup and run separately for each currency pair
- Timeframe: M15
- Account Type: Pro, Zero
- Leverage: from 1:500
- Minimum Deposit: from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance)
- VPS: recommended for stable operation
Recommended Brokers
The EA can be used with brokers offering low spreads, such as: IC Markets Global, Exness, RoboForex, Tickmill, FxPro, XM, Alpari, AMarkets, FP Markets, Pepperstone, HFM, FXTM, Octa, FreshForex. The list is not exhaustive — other reliable brokers with suitable conditions may also be used.
All products are available exclusively on the official MQL5 website: seller profile.
For installation and setup questions, contact me via private messages on MQL5 or by e‑mail: 📧 mila88899sup99@yandex.ru