



Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM!

I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously developed over eight years. This system has served as the foundation for several top-performing EAs on the MQL5 market, including the acclaimed Gold Reaper EA, which held the number one position for over seven months, as well as Goldtrade Pro, Goldbot One, Indicement, and Daytrade Pro.





The Ultimate Breakout System is not merely another EA. It is a professional-grade tool designed to empower traders to create an unlimited number of breakout strategies across any market and timeframe. Whether you are focused on swing trading, scalping, or building a diversified portfolio, this system offers unparalleled flexibility and customization.

The possibilities are endless!





For prop firm traders: With this system, you finally can create your own unique trading strategies and portfolio's, without ever being flagged for copy trading!

The algorithms integrated into this Expert Advisor (EA) have undergone over eight years of continuous development and refinement. Through iterative enhancements, I have incorporated an extensive range of features, resulting in a system that I firmly believe ranks among the most advanced black-box solutions available online for crafting effective breakout strategies. This EA empowers users to develop their own distinctive strategies, with the potential to create hundreds of unique variations. In addition to providing the black-box system, I will equip you with all the essential tools and resources needed to design professional-grade strategies.





Included with Your Purchase:

100+ Pre-Developed Set Files : Access a library of strategies I have personally crafted, including those powering my MQL5 Breakout EAs.

Future Set Files : Receive all new set files I develop using this system.

Comprehensive Guides : A detailed manual and video tutorial covering EA parameters, optimization, backtesting, and stress testing, reflecting my strategy development process.

Optimization Templates : Predefined “start,” “step,” and “stop” values used in creating strategies for my MQL5 EAs. Simply "plug-in and optimize"!

Exclusive Community Access : Join our private chat group for direct support and guidance.

How to run backtests with the included set files: The default settings are a simple example for XAUUSD DAILY. So you can run that without loading any setfile

There are more than 100 set files included. All have stated which timeframe to use, and which pair.

Simply load the set file (right click in the "inputs" window, click "load" and select the set file), and set the correct pair and timeframe in the tester

You can run most sets with "1 Minute OHLC" quality for fast testing

for scalper sets, I recommend using real ticks for the most reliable results.

IMPORTANT: For AUTO_GMT TO WORK -> you must add the URL "https : // www . worldtimeserver.com/" (remove spaces!!) to the "allowed URL's" in your MT4/MT5 terminal (tools -> options -> expert advisors)



How does the EA's strategy work?

The strategy that has been automated in the EA, is the breakout strategy.

That means that the EA will trade the breakout of important support and resistance levels.

So it will enter a buy trade on the upward breakout of a resistance level, and it will enter a sell trade on the downward breakout of a support level.

There are many parameters to determine exactly which levels are to be considered important support or resistance levels (fully explained in the manual, which can be downloaded HERE).

At these levels, the EA will place pending orders for best execution.

Each trade can be set with a SL and TP, and more importantly, a huge range of trailing SL and Trailing TP options:

Normal trailing SL, with definable distance, start level, stop level and step size.

Time based trailing SL

Trailing SL based on recent support and resistance levels

"MagicTrail SL" -> very aggressive trailing SL, useful for scalping strategies

Trailing TP -> TP moves when price moves away from TP (trying to exit with small TP or small loss instead of full SL)

Using my detailed step-by-step guide and video guide, you’ll be able to develop your own valid strategies in no-time!

(or you can ofcourse simply use any of the +100 strategies already included!)

!! BONUS !!

Yes, there is more! Running optimizations and trying to find good solid strategies can be time consuming. So I decided to offer a nice reward for some of the best strategies, made by clients with this EA! The idea is that it will become a win-win situation, where you are rewarded for creating strategies using my EA, which I, in return, can use myself or incorporate in future EA's. And the good news: it's absolutely free to participate!

For more info on the bonus scheme, contact me in private message!













About me:

I don't participate in the "neural network/machine learning AI/ChatGPT/Quantum computer/perfect straight line backtests" sales-talk.

Rather, I'm focused on building real and honest trading systems, based on a proven methodology for development and live execution.

As a developer, I have +15 years of experience in creating automated trading systems, and a history on MQL5 of highly rated products.

I know what has the potential to work and what has not.

I create honest systems, with the highest probability of having live results in line with the backtests, without cheating.







