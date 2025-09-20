Winter MT5
- Experts
- Natalyia Nikitina
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 20 September 2025
- Activations: 10
Winter MT5 — Automated Trading System
Winter MT5 is an Expert Advisor that applies advanced analytical algorithms and adaptive methods to changing market conditions. It is designed to trade on price corrections following sharp market movements. The system operates in a fully automated mode and does not require constant monitoring.
To start trading, simply attach the EA to the NZDCAD_e chart — other pairs will be activated automatically.
Account Requirements
- Currency pairs: NZDCAD_e, AUDCAD_e
- Account type: ECN
- Leverage: 1:500
- Minimum deposit: from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance)
- Timeframe: M15
- VPS: recommended for stable operation
- Recommended broker: FreshForex
Input Parameters
- Trade comment: displayed in the journal and account history
- Trading pairs M15: list of active pairs (may depend on suffix)
- Magic: unique position identifier
- Lot calculation method: based on risk level
- Deposit load %: initial lot size setting
- Virtual TP: false
- Sniper mode: true
- Risk percentage: per trade
- Precision sniper: enabled
For installation and setup questions, contact me via private messages on MQL5 or by e‑mail: