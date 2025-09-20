Winter MT5 — Automated Trading System

Winter MT5 is an Expert Advisor that applies advanced analytical algorithms and adaptive methods to changing market conditions. It is designed to trade on price corrections following sharp market movements. The system operates in a fully automated mode and does not require constant monitoring.

To start trading, simply attach the EA to the NZDCAD_e chart — other pairs will be activated automatically.

Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions!

Account Requirements

Currency pairs: NZDCAD_e, AUDCAD_e

NZDCAD_e, AUDCAD_e Account type: ECN

ECN Leverage: 1:500

1:500 Minimum deposit: from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance)

from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance) Timeframe: M15

M15 VPS: recommended for stable operation

recommended for stable operation Recommended broker: FreshForex

Input Parameters

Trade comment: displayed in the journal and account history

displayed in the journal and account history Trading pairs M15: list of active pairs (may depend on suffix)

list of active pairs (may depend on suffix) Magic: unique position identifier

unique position identifier Lot calculation method: based on risk level

based on risk level Deposit load %: initial lot size setting

initial lot size setting Virtual TP: false

false Sniper mode: true

true Risk percentage: per trade

per trade Precision sniper: enabled

Disclaimer: Trading in financial markets involves risk. Use only funds you can afford to lose. The author is not responsible for possible losses. All examples and test results are provided for demonstration purposes only and do not guarantee future performance.

All products are available exclusively on the official MQL5 website: seller profile.