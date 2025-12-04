CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven will have a promotional launch price until December 8, 2025.





This Expert Advisor adapts to any asset. It is universal.





The Multi-Asset Scalper EA is a professional automated trading system developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed for scalping operations on multiple assets simultaneously. Version 8.2 incorporates multi-timeframe technology with triple confirmation and integrated risk management.





Technical Architecture

1. Intelligent Signal System

Multi-Timeframe Calculation: Triple analysis (operation, fast and slow confirmation)





Voting System: 3 main indicators (EMA, MACD, RSI) with adjustable weights





Risk Modes: 5 levels (Ultra Aggressive → Ultra Conservative) affecting sensitivity





2. Advanced Risk Management

Hybrid Lot Calculation: Fixed or risk-based (USD)





Infinite Breakeven: Progressive system in dollars, not pips. Reach the stipulated profit and the SL goes to 0. Double the profit and it goes to the stipulated value, and so on.





Margin Protection: Active prevention of "Not Enough Money" errors.





Hierarchical Limits: Daily, global, and drawdown limits.





3. Position Management

Multi-Asset: Up to 14 simultaneous symbols.





Complete Protection: Freeze levels, broker limits, price validation.



