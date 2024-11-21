Pelagia MT5 — Automated Trading System

Pelagia MT5 is a fully automated trading advisor based on the analysis of market patterns. It is designed to trade corrections after sharp price movements and operates without the need for constant trader supervision.

The advisor is easy to use — simply activate it on the chart, and it will start working automatically.

Trading Information

Main Currency Pair: AUDCAD

AUDCAD Timeframe: M15

Account Requirements

Account Type: Classic

Classic Leverage: 1:500

1:500 Minimum Deposit: from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance)

from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance) VPS: recommended for stable operation

recommended for stable operation Recommended Broker: FreshForex

Advisor Settings

Trade Comment: displayed in the log and trade history

displayed in the log and trade history Trade Pairs M15: list of active pairs (may depend on suffix)

list of active pairs (may depend on suffix) Magic: unique position identifier

unique position identifier Lot Sizing Method: method of lot calculation depending on risk level

method of lot calculation depending on risk level Fixed Lot: fixed size of the initial trade

fixed size of the initial trade Deposit Load %: percentage of deposit load for lot calculation

