Missy Fab MT5
- Experts
- Natalyia Nikitina
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 20 September 2025
- Activations: 10
Missy Fab MT5 — Automated Trading System
Missy Fab MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built on advanced market analysis algorithms and risk management strategies. It operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention.
Why Choose Missy Fab MT5?
- Market Analysis Algorithms: 24/7 automated trading powered by built-in models.
- Flexibility: adapts to volatility and changing market conditions.
- Modern Order Execution Types: supports IOC, FOK, Return, BOC.
- Risk Management: adaptive stop-losses and dynamic capital protection strategies.
- Quick Start: all parameters are pre-optimized for immediate use.
How It Works
Missy Fab MT5 analyzes the market using built-in algorithms and opens trades according to predefined conditions. Capital management mechanisms help control risks during trading.
Requirements to Get Started
- Currency Pair: AUDCAD
- Recommended Launch: AUDCAD
- Other Pairs: activated automatically
- Account Type: Raw Spread
- Leverage: 1:500
- Minimum Deposit: from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance)
- Timeframe: M15
- VPS: recommended for stable operation
- Recommended Broker: IC Markets Global
All products are available exclusively on the official MQL5 website:
For installation and setup questions, contact me via private messages on MQL5 or by e‑mail: 📧 mila88899sup99@yandex.ru