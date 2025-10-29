Prop Firm Gold EA

4.18

IMPORTANT INFORMATION!

This EA is not created to have a perfect backtest that’s over-optimized or curve-fitted, nor does it use risky martingale or grid strategies.
The main goal is actual live profitability. The strategies used in this EA are a mix of my proven Gold strategies that I trade live in my verified signals, with a profitable track record of over 15 months, all achieved without any martingale or grid systems. That’s something very rare to find on the market.

What Makes This System So Reliable

No martingale. No grid. No curve-fitted backtests — just a structured, rule-based system designed for live trading.

The EA combines several proven approaches built around Gold’s natural intraday patterns and volatility cycles.
It avoids traditional indicators, relying instead on repeatable price structures that have remained consistent in the Gold market for more than a decade.

Position sizing and stop-loss levels adapt automatically to volatility, creating a smoother equity curve and better capital protection.
The system focuses on stability and long-term durability rather than short-term gains.


WARNING

If you want a system that never loses or makes money every single day, this is not the EA for you.
This EA is built on realistic expectations.

It will have losing days, losing weeks, and even a losing month.
That is the reality of trading.

If you cannot accept that, a martingale or grid system may suit you better, though those usually end in a complete account wipe.

If you want a real trading system with long-term potential, this is the reality you need to understand.
The sooner you accept this, the better it will be for your trading journey.


Specific Prop Firm Features

Drawdown Protector

The EA includes a built-in equity guard that automatically monitors your daily drawdown.
When the predefined limit is reached, it immediately closes all open trades and stops trading for the rest of the day.
This feature helps traders stay safely within prop-firm rules (for example, a 4–5% daily limit) and prevents accidental breaches on funded accounts.

Randomisation Feature

To make each trade unique, the EA can apply small random variations to entry prices, exit timing, and stop-loss placement.
These subtle changes do not affect overall system performance but ensure every user’s trade sequence differs slightly—ideal for prop-firm or shared environments.

FIFO Compliant Mode

This EA includes an optional FIFO-safe execution mode.
When enabled, the EA will automatically close the previous position before opening a new one,
ensuring that all trades follow FIFO rules and remain compliant with US-regulated brokers and prop-firms that require FIFO trading.



            Recommended Setup

Parameter Recommendation
Symbol XAUUSD
Timeframe Any Timeframe
Minimum Balance $500
Broker Type
 GMT +2/3
Risk Level (Prop Firm Accounts)
 Low
Risk Level (Personal Accounts) Low/Medium


    Risk Mode (Manual):

    • Daily Risk Percent: Maximum allowed loss (%) for a single trading day
    Risk Mode (Fixed Lot):

    • Fixed Lot Size: Set the exact lot size you want the EA to use for every trade.

    Parameters:

    • Trade Comment: Set your own unique trade comment
    • Magic Number: Use your own unique magic number 
    • Chart Info: Set to true to display daily drawdown, profit, and other information 
    • Portfolio Manager: Set the number of EAs you use on the account to split the risk.
    • Account Size: Set this to your account size, or use 1 to base the risk on the starting balance, or 0 to automatically scale the risk based on current equity.  
    • Risk Type: Set desired risk type
    • Risk Level(Automatic): Set desired risk level
    • Risk(Manual): Set desired max loss in a single trading day 
    • Risk(Fixed Lot): Set desired fixed lot size
    • Enable Drawdown Protector: Set to true to activate the built-in drawdown protector  
    • Max Daily Drawdown (%): Define the maximum daily drawdown limit (e.g., 4%)  
    • First Trade Entry Delay: Delays the first trade if your prop firm opens Gold later than 01:05. Example: If Gold opens at 01:15, set this to 10.
    • FIFO Compliant Mode: When enabled, the EA will always close the previous position before opening a new one, ensuring FIFO rule compatibility.


    Prop Firm Rule Reminder:

    This system may hold trades during high-volatility periods, including news, because the strategy is designed to take advantage of the larger directional moves that often occur during these times. Ensure your prop-firm account type allows holding trades during news (FTMO provides suitable account types).


    Supported Brokers:

    Prop Firm Gold EA works with most brokers using UTC+2 or UTC+3 server time (New York close).  

    Fully compatible with major brokers such as IC Markets, FTMO, The5ers, FundedNext, Darwinex, Vantage, and many others using the same server time settings.

    If your broker uses a different timezone, contact me for more information.

    Reviews 24
    SRTB
    104
    SRTB 2025.12.19 13:30 
     

    I bought the PropFirmGold EA several weeks ago and its trading strategy is exactly doing what it was doing in the backtests. Even though we are currently facing a DD-period, the EA handles its risk very well. Jimmy as a developer is doing an outstanding Job. His support is fast and very professional - 10 out of 10.

    LPK68
    58
    LPK68 2025.12.06 09:58 
     

    I have been using this EA for exactly 1 month, I have some impartial reviews:

    1- This EA does not use grid, safe for the account and limits risk.

    2- EA uses a quite unique order entry method, based on the timeline and has been tested by the author Jimmy for many years.

    3- EA is not over-optimized, I think this is an advantage.

    4- EA is plug and play, very simple.

    5- The author's support is very dedicated and great, the community of members is also very active.

    However, to be fair, there are still some limitations:

    6- The market is in a difficult period for EA, so capital management and keys.

    7- There are too many exchanges/prop firms, and the author needs to test the EA himself to adapt to all of them. It's a tough job but I hope in the future he will continue to improve it so that the EA can maximize its automatic lot calculation ability. Yes, currently my account is not as expected but with a good EA. Hopefully everything will be fine in the future.

    I just want to send encouragement to the author, he did well and continue to do better in the future with this EA and his other EAs.

    (I will update again in a while.)

    drasi
    74
    drasi 2025.12.01 08:45 
     

    A real robot, for long-term operation. Honest developer, great customer support!

