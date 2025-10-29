Prop Firm Gold EA

IMPORTANT INFORMATION!

This EA is not created to have a perfect backtest that’s over-optimized or curve-fitted, nor does it use risky martingale or grid strategies.

The main goal is actual live profitability. The strategies used in this EA are a mix of my proven Gold strategies that I trade live in my verified signals, with a profitable track record of over 15 months, all achieved without any martingale or grid systems. That’s something very rare to find on the market.





What Makes This System So Reliable No martingale. No grid. No curve-fitted backtests — just a structured, rule-based system designed for live trading.

The EA combines several proven approaches built around Gold’s natural intraday patterns and volatility cycles.

It avoids traditional indicators, relying instead on repeatable price structures that have remained consistent in the Gold market for more than a decade. Position sizing and stop-loss levels adapt automatically to volatility, creating a smoother equity curve and better capital protection.

The system focuses on stability and long-term durability rather than short-term gains.

WARNING

If you want a system that never loses or makes money every single day, this is not the EA for you.

This EA is built on realistic expectations.

It will have losing days, losing weeks, and even a losing month.

That is the reality of trading.

If you cannot accept that, a martingale or grid system may suit you better, though those usually end in a complete account wipe.

If you want a real trading system with long-term potential, this is the reality you need to understand.

The sooner you accept this, the better it will be for your trading journey.





Specific Prop Firm Features

Drawdown Protector The EA includes a built-in equity guard that automatically monitors your daily drawdown.

When the predefined limit is reached, it immediately closes all open trades and stops trading for the rest of the day.

This feature helps traders stay safely within prop-firm rules (for example, a 4–5% daily limit) and prevents accidental breaches on funded accounts. Randomisation Feature To make each trade unique, the EA can apply small random variations to entry prices, exit timing, and stop-loss placement.

These subtle changes do not affect overall system performance but ensure every user’s trade sequence differs slightly—ideal for prop-firm or shared environments. FIFO Compliant Mode This EA includes an optional FIFO-safe execution mode.

When enabled, the EA will automatically close the previous position before opening a new one,

ensuring that all trades follow FIFO rules and remain compliant with US-regulated brokers and prop-firms that require FIFO trading.



Recommended Setup Parameter Recommendation Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe Any Timeframe Minimum Balance $500 Broker Type

GMT +2/3 Risk Level (Prop Firm Accounts)

Low Risk Level (Personal Accounts) Low/Medium

Risk Mode (Manual):

Daily Risk Percent: Maximum allowed loss (%) for a single trading day

Risk Mode (Fixed Lot):



Fixed Lot Size: Set the exact lot size you want the EA to use for every trade.

Parameters:



Trade Comment: Set your own unique trade comment

Set your own unique trade comment Magic Number: Use your own unique magic number

Use your own unique magic number Chart Info: Set to true to display daily drawdown, profit, and other information

Set to true to display daily drawdown, profit, and other information Portfolio Manager: Set the number of EAs you use on the account to split the risk.

Set the number of EAs you use on the account to split the risk. Account Size: Set this to your account size, or use 1 to base the risk on the starting balance, or 0 to automatically scale the risk based on current equity.

Set this to your account size, or use 1 to base the risk on the starting balance, or 0 to automatically scale the risk based on current equity. Risk Type: Set desired risk type

Set desired risk type Risk Level(Automatic): Set desired risk level

Set desired risk level Risk(Manual): Set desired max loss in a single trading day

Set desired max loss in a single trading day Risk(Fixed Lot): Set desired fixed lot size

Set desired fixed lot size Enable Drawdown Protector: Set to true to activate the built-in drawdown protector

Set to true to activate the built-in drawdown protector Max Daily Drawdown (%): Define the maximum daily drawdown limit (e.g., 4%)

Define the maximum daily drawdown limit (e.g., 4%) First Trade Entry Delay: Delays the first trade if your prop firm opens Gold later than 01:05. Example: If Gold opens at 01:15, set this to 10.

Delays the first trade if your prop firm opens Gold later than 01:05. Example: If Gold opens at 01:15, set this to 10. FIFO Compliant Mode : When enabled, the EA will always close the previous position before opening a new one, ensuring FIFO rule compatibility.





Prop Firm Rule Reminder:

This system may hold trades during high-volatility periods, including news, because the strategy is designed to take advantage of the larger directional moves that often occur during these times. Ensure your prop-firm account type allows holding trades during news (FTMO provides suitable account types).



