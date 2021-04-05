Aura Black Edition MT5
- Experts
-
Stanislav TomilovMyFX book, real funded accounts:
Aura Gold Pro Edition https://tinyurl.com/5yuubsvm
- Version: 8.71
- Updated: 5 August 2026
- Activations: 10
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of multiple layers of perceptron's (with threshold activation). Multilayer perceptron's are sometimes colloquially referred to as "vanilla" neural networks, especially when they have a single hidden layer. An MLP consists of at least three layers of nodes: an input layer, a hidden layer and an output layer. Except for the input nodes, each node is a neuron that uses a nonlinear activation function. MLP utilizes a supervised learning technique called backpropagation for training. Its multiple layers and non-linear activation distinguish MLP from a linear perceptron. It can distinguish data that is not linearly separable.
There are 1 copies left at this price then price will be raised to $3000
How to set up and parameters description (Read Here)
Live results:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678
More Signals: Check my profile
- Working symbol XAUUSD
- Working Timeframe: D1
- Min deposit: $500
- Min leverage 1:20
- Good ECN broker is required
Features:
- No martingale
- No Grid
- No averaging
- No dangerous methods of money management are used
- Hard stop loss and take profit for each position
- Not sensitive to broker conditions
- Easy to install
- FTMO and Prop firm ready
Settings:
- Lot for Balance - Automatic lot calculation volume
- Balance - Automatic lot calculation step
- Fix Lot (if 0 then Auto) - Fix lot
- Number of Opened Deals - maximum orders
- Time to Start Hour - Start hour to open trades
- Time to Finish Hour - End hour to open trades
- Comments - Comments
- Magic - Magic number
- Open Opposite Deals - Enable opposite direction logic
- Max Spread - Spread filter
- Trailing On Off - Trailing stop on/off
- Trailing Start - Trailing start in points
- Trailing From - Trailing from in points
- Trailing Step - Trailing step in points
- Use Breakeven - Breakeven function
- Take Profit - Take Profit in points
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss in points
Risk Warning:
- Before you buy Aura Black Edition please be aware of the risks involved.
- Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).
- The back tests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading.
- This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the SL depends on your broker.
Seller is very professional. EA works well; still need more time to evaluate. The backtests at different times are very promising. Excellent service from seller. You won't regret dealing with this seller, as he helps you along the way.