Aura Black Edition MT5

4.32

Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of multiple layers of perceptron's (with threshold activation). Multilayer perceptron's are sometimes colloquially referred to as "vanilla" neural networks, especially when they have a single hidden layer. An MLP consists of at least three layers of nodes: an input layer, a hidden layer and an output layer. Except for the input nodes, each node is a neuron that uses a nonlinear activation function. MLP utilizes a supervised learning technique called backpropagation for training. Its multiple layers and non-linear activation distinguish MLP from a linear perceptron. It can distinguish data that is not linearly separable.

There are 1 copies left at this price then price will be raised to $3000

How to set up and parameters description (Read Here)

Live results: 

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678

More Signals: Check my profile

Info
  • Working symbol XAUUSD
  • Working Timeframe: D1
  • Min deposit: $500 
  • Min leverage 1:20 
  • Good ECN broker is required

Features:

  • No martingale
  • No Grid
  • No averaging
  • No dangerous methods of money management are used
  • Hard stop loss and take profit for each position
  • Not sensitive to broker conditions 
  • Easy to install
  • FTMO and Prop firm ready  

Settings:

  • Lot for Balance - Automatic lot calculation volume
  • Balance - Automatic lot calculation step
  • Fix Lot (if 0 then Auto) - Fix lot
  • Number of Opened Deals - maximum orders
  • Time to Start Hour - Start hour to open trades
  • Time to Finish Hour - End hour to open trades
  • Comments - Comments
  • Magic - Magic number
  • Open Opposite Deals - Enable opposite direction logic
  • Max Spread - Spread filter
  • Trailing On Off - Trailing stop on/off
  • Trailing Start - Trailing start in points
  • Trailing From - Trailing from in points
  • Trailing Step  - Trailing step in points
  • Use Breakeven - Breakeven function
  • Take Profit - Take Profit in points
  • Stop Loss - Stop Loss in points

Risk Warning:

  • Before you buy Aura Black Edition please be aware of the risks involved.
  • Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). 
  • The back tests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading.
  • This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the SL depends on your broker.
Reviews 55
markettrading001
40
markettrading001 2026.07.06 18:12 
 

Seller is very professional. EA works well; still need more time to evaluate. The backtests at different times are very promising. Excellent service from seller. You won't regret dealing with this seller, as he helps you along the way.

bernhard_spaeth
24
bernhard_spaeth 2026.02.01 18:16 
 

I have now been renting EA Aura Black for 6 weeks. During this time, it has opened 48 trades, with the first 19 trades all being winners. Unfortunately, the EA lost 5 trades at the beginning of this year, but it has since returned to positive territory. What surprised me positively was that there is no difference between live, demo, or backtesting. I am looking forward to the new year with confidence.

Mahmud Sharif
186
Mahmud Sharif 2025.12.18 23:31 
 

This is honestly one of the BEST Expert Advisors available on the MQL market. Aura Black is not a random, recently released robot created just to sell hype. This EA has PROVEN ITS QUALITY AND STABILITY OVER TIME. It has been on the market since 2021, survived different market conditions, and continues to work and evolve. Very few EAs here can say the same. Unlike many other robots on MQL that look great only in backtests and disappear after a few months, Aura Black has real history, real users, and real long-term testing. Yes, it trades carefully, it uses proper risk logic, and it does not promise “get rich overnight” nonsense — and that’s exactly why it works. The author is also very professional, transparent, and responsive. He explains everything clearly, provides support, and continuously improves the product instead of abandoning it. ⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTE UNFORTUNATELY, THE AUTHOR IS CLEARLY UNDER STRONG PRESSURE FROM COMPETITORS. MOST OF THE NEGATIVE REVIEWS HERE ARE WRITTEN BY THE SAME PERSON OR GROUP OF PEOPLE. YOU CAN EASILY SEE THAT THEY COPY AND PASTE THE SAME TEXT AGAIN AND AGAIN ACROSS DIFFERENT PRODUCTS. THIS IS NOT REAL FEEDBACK — THIS IS COMPETITOR SABOTAGE. If you are looking for a serious EA, created by a real developer, tested by time, and not just another overfitted backtest fantasy — Aura Black is absolutely worth your attention. Highly recommended.

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miki8812
101
miki8812 2026.08.08 16:00 
 

Backtesting is one big manipulation—constant product updates under the guise of "optimization," though it’s likely just optimizing the backtest itself. The same applies to the now-unavailable Aura Ultimate. A scam in pretty packaging.

Stanislav Tomilov
33504
Reply from developer Stanislav Tomilov 2026.08.09 12:50
This EA is actively used by several hundred traders, and only a tiny minority ever has issues with it. For everyone else, it delivers steady, consistent profits, which is fully proven by real, live trading signals and the track record of the EA itself. Aura Black Edition was released back in 2021, and for 5 years now it has been continuously supported, updated, and refined to adapt to changing market conditions. To be honest, this looks like a fake review intentionally left to damage my product's reputation. If the EA is performing so poorly for you while hundreds of others are trading successfully, the issue isn't the software—it seems you're simply using it incorrectly or setting it up wrong.
markettrading001
40
markettrading001 2026.07.06 18:12 
 

Seller is very professional. EA works well; still need more time to evaluate. The backtests at different times are very promising. Excellent service from seller. You won't regret dealing with this seller, as he helps you along the way.

bernhard_spaeth
24
bernhard_spaeth 2026.02.01 18:16 
 

I have now been renting EA Aura Black for 6 weeks. During this time, it has opened 48 trades, with the first 19 trades all being winners. Unfortunately, the EA lost 5 trades at the beginning of this year, but it has since returned to positive territory. What surprised me positively was that there is no difference between live, demo, or backtesting. I am looking forward to the new year with confidence.

Mahmud Sharif
186
Mahmud Sharif 2025.12.18 23:31 
 

This is honestly one of the BEST Expert Advisors available on the MQL market. Aura Black is not a random, recently released robot created just to sell hype. This EA has PROVEN ITS QUALITY AND STABILITY OVER TIME. It has been on the market since 2021, survived different market conditions, and continues to work and evolve. Very few EAs here can say the same. Unlike many other robots on MQL that look great only in backtests and disappear after a few months, Aura Black has real history, real users, and real long-term testing. Yes, it trades carefully, it uses proper risk logic, and it does not promise “get rich overnight” nonsense — and that’s exactly why it works. The author is also very professional, transparent, and responsive. He explains everything clearly, provides support, and continuously improves the product instead of abandoning it. ⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTE UNFORTUNATELY, THE AUTHOR IS CLEARLY UNDER STRONG PRESSURE FROM COMPETITORS. MOST OF THE NEGATIVE REVIEWS HERE ARE WRITTEN BY THE SAME PERSON OR GROUP OF PEOPLE. YOU CAN EASILY SEE THAT THEY COPY AND PASTE THE SAME TEXT AGAIN AND AGAIN ACROSS DIFFERENT PRODUCTS. THIS IS NOT REAL FEEDBACK — THIS IS COMPETITOR SABOTAGE. If you are looking for a serious EA, created by a real developer, tested by time, and not just another overfitted backtest fantasy — Aura Black is absolutely worth your attention. Highly recommended.

Bramanto Tony Kuswoyo
363
Bramanto Tony Kuswoyo 2025.12.14 10:08 
 

The backtest is manipulated (by removing loss trades). You will never get the same profits as per the backtest. Don't waste your money on this EA. Also, BEWARE OF MANY FAKE REVIEWS (hired and paid by author).

Stanislav Tomilov
33504
Reply from developer Stanislav Tomilov 2025.12.14 16:19
⛔️This false review has been reported to MQL5, this user working with another seller. The results from the robot are available and transparent with at least 3 real signals! Hundreds of satisfied users are using it every day⛔️
No trades are ever removed, modified, or selectively presented in our backtests!! So, this review was written solely to blackmail me.
Yong Zhen Li
137
Yong Zhen Li 2025.10.23 04:39 
 

I have tested the Aura Black Edition MT5 for about a month before, and the profit is stable with strict stop loss. Although there are profits and losses, the overall profit is still slowly increasing. Moreover, this strategy is quite intelligent. In some emergency situations, it can take profits in advance to protect the principal. Because some strategies are breakthrough oriented but also easy to withdraw, the overall strategy is still great. I believe that with the passage of time, I can steadily and continuously earn profits. At the same time, I also thank the author for answering many of my questions enthusiastically.

cyberhiga
1644
cyberhiga 2025.10.17 12:49 
 

I've been using Aura Black Edition MT5 for quite some time now, and it's a really great EA. It's generated quite a bit of profit for me. The author, tanislav Tomilov, is also incredibly kind and explains things thoroughly. He's a genuinely nice person. I feel he's someone you can trust, and the EA is also excellent. I look forward to working with you in the future.

Issa1988
184
Issa1988 2025.09.26 22:51 
 

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Awesome EA! Simply the best at MQL!⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Don't trust bad reviews! It feels like these people just don't want anyone to use this expert except themselves))) This advisor is only for professional users who don't like grid strategies! It does not contain any parasitic strategies in its algorithm, all trades are protected with Stop Loss. You will not see a smooth growth curve here, since the RR ratio is very adequate, so stop losses sometimes occur. But this is absolutely normal. It is much better than having 20 trades in a row with a micro-profit and then losing your entire profit for 2 months in one trade. And what is also very important is that the advisor trades almost every day, and sometimes even several trades a day. This is very important since many advisors here trade once a week. And of course, I want to note the support from Stanislav. He always responds quickly and is always ready to help with installations and other problems. Top-notch support!

84552215
149
84552215 2025.09.04 15:23 
 

Hey everyone! I’ve been messing around with forex trading for about 10 years now, trying out tons of Expert Advisors, and I’ve got to say—Aura Black Edition is hands down one of the coolest tools I’ve come across! I’ve tweaked it for other wild pairs too. It uses some fancy neural network tech—think of it like a super-smart brain that learns from the market—without any crazy risky stuff like martingale or grid trading. It’s got this multilayer perceptron thing that figures out patterns and adjusts to stuff like price swings or trader moods, which is pretty awesome. Setting it up was a breeze, even for a guy like me who’s not a tech wizard. I popped it onto MT5 (works on MT4 too), and you can play around with settings like risk levels, stop-loss, and take-profit. You need at least $300 to start, which makes sense for gold’s rollercoaster vibes. I used an ECN broker with tight spreads, and the EA’s built-in safety nets—like hard stops for every trade—kept my account safe. The developer throws in set files and a quick start guide, which really helped me get it rolling on. Plus, it’s got cool tricks like testing data in chunks and using genetic algorithms to fine-tune things, so it doesn’t overpromise based on old data. Now, the big deal—performance! I cranked up the risk (not for newbies, trust me—it’s a double-edged sword), and in just two weeks, Aura Black boosted my account by 500%! I started with a $1,000 demo, saw the profits roll in, and then jumped to real money. It nailed gold’s ups and downs, jumping into trades at the perfect moment, especially during busy market hours. The risk-to-reward was solid, with take-profits hitting more often than not, thanks to those smart stop-losses. I’ve seen other traders on MQL5 and YouTube pull 100%+ gains too, so my results aren’t a fluke. About those negative reviews—honestly, I don’t get it. It feels like some folks just don’t know how to use it right. Complaints seem to come from people using it on the wrong pairs or skipping the setup guide. This isn’t a “set it and forget it” magic button—you’ve got to tweak it, test it on a demo, and pick the right broker (ECN is key for low spreads). If you rush it or push the risk too high without understanding, yeah, you might lose. But follow the instructions, and it’s a game-changer. It even works with FIFO rules and prop firms, which is a nice bonus. All in all, Aura Black is a total winner if you’re into gold trading and willing to put in a little effort. The free extras from the Aura series are a sweet deal too. Start on a demo, mess with the settings, and don’t go wild with risk—do that, and you’ll see why I’m loving this EA! UPD. If you look, the Expert was created in 2021. That is, we have been for 5 years and it is constantly supported by the author and improved. This says a lot. There are a lot of one-day experts here who disappear a couple of months after the release. PS. And as a bonus Stan sent me Aura Neuron absolutely FREE, first class customer service.

Micky Willys
133
Micky Willys 2025.08.28 05:22 
 

After using it for a month on my live account, this EA has proven to be on par with the gold market. So far, I haven't had any SLs. It's likely I'll hit one in the future, but that's part of trading. Stanislav provides very prompt support for my questions.

JDH CAPITAL AUS PTY LTD
502
Jacob David Holmes 2025.08.26 10:51 
 

⚠️ Warning – Evidence of Backtest Manipulation.

I strongly recommend that anyone considering this EA to NOT proceed if you want to keep your hard earned cash.

On 26 Aug 2025, the EA experienced three consecutive losses over three days, which completely wiped my account. Shortly after this happened, the developer released a new version of the EA where those losing trades no longer appear in the backtest results.

This is simple backtest manipulation tactics. I have full screenshots of both versions.

The earlier version clearly shows the three losing trades that wiped the account.

The updated version has those trades removed, which dramatically changes the performance results.

This strongly suggests that the historical results have been manipulated to hide losing trades.

For transparency, I have uploaded the screenshots in the comments section on the product page.

I have also reported this issue to MQL5 so they can review the situation.

Developers who manipulate results like this damage the trust and reputation of the entire MQL5 marketplace.

Please review the evidence carefully before throwing your money down the drain.

UPDATE – Response to the Developer’s Reply:

The developer claims my review is “misleading” and that I am trying to damage his reputation. That is simply not true.

My review is based on verifiable evidence.

I have screenshots from two different versions of the EA showing that the backtest results were changed after three consecutive losses occurred on 26 Aug 2025, which wiped the account. In the earlier version, those trades clearly appear in the history. In the later version, those same losing trades no longer appear in the backtest results.

The developer also claims my review is biased because I am a seller on this platform. That argument is irrelevant. Being a seller does not change the facts shown in the backtest comparison. The evidence speaks for itself.

I have already submitted the screenshots to MQL5 for review.

I encourage potential buyers to carefully examine the evidence before you lose your money. I'm taking the time to write all of this so I can protect buyers, because I actually have integrity.

Transparency and accurate results are essential in algorithmic trading, and buyers deserve to see the full picture.

Stanislav Tomilov
33504
Reply from developer Stanislav Tomilov 2025.12.05 13:29
This review appears to be deliberately misleading and aimed at damaging both the product’s and my personal reputation. Review was left to harm me, by other author. The Expert Advisor is backed by verified live monitoring from a reputable and trusted broker, which clearly confirms its real-life performance. No trades are ever removed, modified, or selectively presented in our backtests!! UPDATE >>>> This person is also a seller on this site, which means his review is biased in order to damage my product. This is a typical trick of competitors on the site. ⛔️This false review has been reported to MQL5, this user working as a seller⛔️
hamoodeh
210
hamoodeh 2025.08.26 08:07 
 

This advisor works very wel,the developer has quick response and helped me alot.

Miyake Shinichi
494
Miyake Shinichi 2025.08.20 14:23 
 

I have tested the EA for one week. On my demo account, it gained +1000 USD, while on my real account it lost -600 USD. The negative result was due to using a high-risk setting, which triggered the stop loss. Although it was disappointing that it caught the bottom with a sell while gold was in an uptrend, I understand that no system is perfect. Stanislav kindly explained why demo and real accounts can behave differently, and I am satisfied with his explanation. What I found trustworthy is that even when it entered at a high price during an uptrend and the floating loss grew, the EA eventually managed to set a profit factor at the higher range and deliver profit. This gives me confidence in the EA.

louish123
184
louish123 2025.08.05 13:30 
 

Recently, I have been testing the Aura Black EA. Initially, I used a very high-risk setting with a balance of 100 and enabled the recovery mode at 2.8. Due to high market volatility, my $500 demo account was wiped out. Throughout the process, I realized the importance of risk management and proper capital allocation — it's not just about chasing high profits. The author provided .set files and relevant suggestions, and also explained why backtest results might differ from live signals. I am currently using a demo account to test and get familiar with how the EA operates. I believe this requires time and patience to fully understand — as with any EA. However, I remain positive and confident about the Aura Black EA. The author is also very patient and responsive when I raise any questions.

Lee Wai Chong
2610
Lee Wai Chong 2025.07.22 06:43 
 

The backtest is manipulated (by removing loss trades). You will never get the same profits as per the backtest. Don't waste your money on this EA. Also, BEWARE OF MANY FAKE REVIEWS (hired and paid by author).

Stanislav Tomilov
33504
Reply from developer Stanislav Tomilov 2025.12.05 13:26
⛔️This false review has been reported to MQL5, this user working with another seller. The results from the robot are available and transparent with at least 3 real signals! Hundreds of satisfied users are using it every day⛔️
No trades are ever removed, modified, or selectively presented in our backtests!! So, this review was written solely to blackmail me into transferring him money for the purchase! I gathered evidence and sent it to Service Desk The EA was purchased on July 14th, and on July 16th the buyer demanded a full refund and threatened to leave a negative review!
Serafin Perez
3853
Serafin Perez 2025.07.18 19:43 
 

I have completely reconsidered my opinion, as the algorithm is performing very well and the author is consistently maintaining and updating it in response to market conditions. I truly appreciate the ongoing effort and commitment behind this project. Sometimes I also make mistakes in my evaluations, which is why I want this review to replace my previous one. I hope my updated feedback serves as strong encouragement to keep up the excellent work.

Elmo Silas Menezes
26
Elmo Silas Menezes 2025.06.12 01:06 
 

Aura black is incredible, in the long term the result is certain.

Jim Robinson
96
Jim Robinson 2025.06.01 03:22 
 

This EA is the best i have bought and used (i have bought 22 EA's) I've been using it for about 12 months on a real account, and I like the win rate as well as the well-defined stop-loss value. Of course there are losses, but how well you can recover from them is the most important thing. Very good ea Very good Developer Support is clear and helpful I recommend Stanislav, a reliable and extremely available person, highly recommended A+ 👍👌

7014711
54
7014711 2025.02.27 07:09 
 

AURA BLACK EA made me Profitable. Excellent Support from Developer Team. Worth to Buy.

Bell
107
Bell 2025.02.24 13:43 
 

I think this EA is quite suitable for long-term operation! I've been using it for about 3 months on a real account, and I like the win rate as well as the well-defined stop-loss value. Of course there are losses, but how well you can recover from them is the most important thing. In that sense, this EA has an excellent balance and I would like to use it in the future!

123
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