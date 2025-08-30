Argos Fury

3.93

For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market

For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek.
In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them.

Live Signal

__________

   Setup
Timeframe: H1
Leverage: min 1:30
Deposit: min $200
Symbol: XAUUSD
Broker: all

This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly what makes it so exciting. If you're looking for fresh approaches,
you shouldn’t overlook this EA. It's the first of its kind here – and quite possibly the beginning of a new direction in automated trading.

Instead of relying on predefined patterns or fixed setups, this EA works adaptively. It detects and understands how the market is changing
and adjusts accordingly. Focusing on reversal zones and pressure analysis, it goes much deeper than conventional tools.


Introduction to Deep Seek

Deep Seek is a modern analysis model based on advanced data structures.
It scans the market in real time, identifies patterns, evaluates volatility and reads between the lines – right where traditional indicators stop.

Deep Seek is especially strong at:

  • assessing market strength and weakness

  • identifying transition zones

  • adapting to changing market phases

AI System Trading Ability Data Analysis Reaction Speed Risk Management
Deep Seek Very high Excellent Extremely fast Outstanding
ChatGPT-4 High Very good Fast Good
ChatGPT-3.5 Medium Good Medium Medium
Google Bard Medium Good Fast Good
Bing AI Medium Good Fast Good

(Verified statistics for the evaluation of AI systems)


The Dynamic Reversal Zoning Strategy

This strategy focuses on so-called Liquidity Zones – areas where the market often turns.
The EA identifies zones where price pressure builds or momentum breaks. Instead of trading blindly, it waits for clear signals in exactly those areas.

Precise entries are achieved through the following mechanisms:

  • Real-time zone detection
  • Entry logic with re-entry option

  • Combination of candle structure, volume and movement speed

Why the combination is so powerful

Deep Seek provides the context, the strategy provides the plan.
While conventional EAs try to grasp the market with rigid rules, this EA uses the strengths of both worlds:

  • Deep Seek identifies when a zone is truly relevant
  • The strategy decides how to respond

The result: A flexible EA that stays clear even in volatile phases and spots opportunities where others step out.

Who is this EA for?

Whether you're trading short-term or thinking more mid- to long-term – this EA adapts. It is particularly suitable for:

  • Traders who value clear entries
  • Phases of increased volatility
  • Markets that often move sideways
Reviews 42
Naeem Rehman Lakha
291
Naeem Rehman Lakha 2025.12.11 20:22 
 

This EA although makes very less trades compared to anything, it can still be profitable with proper risk management. Although, i do not believe it should be this high of a price atleast for now. I paid more for this EA than the current price. But regardless, it can be a good investment:)

Grkic Dragan
49
Grkic Dragan 2025.11.21 11:55 
 

I bought Fury two months ago. At first I had big doubts because the positions do not match the backtest. It is definitely clear to me that this is due to the AI ​​that works flawlessly with this bot, which has been proven in previous trades. In two months of trading I had only one stop loss and over 20 trades with TP. The bot gives stable and reliable signals. It does not trade often, 1-2 times a week, but when it does trade, it is with a high probability of TP. Given that I know about technical analysis, I can conclude that the entries into positions are almost perfect. All recommendations for Argos Fury.

Benigno Batista Junior
126
Benigno Batista Junior 2025.11.11 20:47 
 

Argos Fury has impressed me not only with its good performance and adaptability, but also with the outstanding support provided by Aleksandar. Every question I had was answered quickly and thoroughly, making me feel confident and valued as a user. It has delivered reliable results and the level of transparency and care from the support team truly sets it apart from others in the market. That's unique!

More from author
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Profalgo Limited
83365
Wim Schrynemakers 2025.12.19 05:06 
 

This looks like a scam EA. I've been running it for 3 months, and it's obvious that the backtest has been manipulated (losses removed). You can clearly see that when you look at the performance since the last update. It went from straight up to straight down. When the EA was first released, the EA traded a lot less than the backtest as well. The author made multiple excuses for this and then did an update, which ONLY changed the number of trades since the launch. So the full history before that didn't change. which ofcourse can only mean that he opened more trades in the backtest manipulation. He recently started a new live signal to hide the losses, and in some magical way, the new signal is showing profits for the last weeks, which are not even in the backtest. so it's a fake live signal, just to attract new buyers that didn't see the history. Stay away. It looks like a typical scam. the EA will receive a new update soon probably, which will magically erase the losses again from the last weeks in the backtests. I'm aware that I'm a seller myself, and I don't often write reviews. but after 3 months of evaluating the EA and the seller's behavior, it's my right to post my opinion. screenshot here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/148594/comments/page29#comment_58765227

hoodie13
45
hoodie13 2025.12.13 05:22 
 

这个EA很不稳定，交易少，但是很容易到达止损线。我决定放弃使用了。

Naeem Rehman Lakha
291
Naeem Rehman Lakha 2025.12.11 20:22 
 

This EA although makes very less trades compared to anything, it can still be profitable with proper risk management. Although, i do not believe it should be this high of a price atleast for now. I paid more for this EA than the current price. But regardless, it can be a good investment:)

Axel
271
Axel 2025.12.10 10:45 
 

You are the coward who remade Signal.

Aleksandar Prutkin
2030
Reply from developer Aleksandar Prutkin 2025.12.10 11:33
Good day,
I encountered issues with the broker, which resulted in the signals being deleted.
I am currently working with support to restore them. As a temporary solution, I have added two new signals so that the trades can still be viewed.
Grkic Dragan
49
Grkic Dragan 2025.11.21 11:55 
 

I bought Fury two months ago. At first I had big doubts because the positions do not match the backtest. It is definitely clear to me that this is due to the AI ​​that works flawlessly with this bot, which has been proven in previous trades. In two months of trading I had only one stop loss and over 20 trades with TP. The bot gives stable and reliable signals. It does not trade often, 1-2 times a week, but when it does trade, it is with a high probability of TP. Given that I know about technical analysis, I can conclude that the entries into positions are almost perfect. All recommendations for Argos Fury.

Aleksandar Prutkin
2030
Reply from developer Aleksandar Prutkin 2025.11.28 10:55
Thank you for your review!
I’m glad Argos Fury has proven itself in live trading and delivered consistent TP results for you. Thank you for your trust and recommendation.
Benigno Batista Junior
126
Benigno Batista Junior 2025.11.11 20:47 
 

Argos Fury has impressed me not only with its good performance and adaptability, but also with the outstanding support provided by Aleksandar. Every question I had was answered quickly and thoroughly, making me feel confident and valued as a user. It has delivered reliable results and the level of transparency and care from the support team truly sets it apart from others in the market. That's unique!

Aleksandar Prutkin
2030
Reply from developer Aleksandar Prutkin 2025.11.28 10:53
Thank you very much for your great feedback!
I’m glad to hear that Argos Fury has met your expectations in both performance and flexibility. I also truly appreciate your kind words about my support.
Thanks again for your trust and positive review.
Fares3D
331
Fares3D 2025.11.09 06:06 
 

I have been using Argos Fury for a month now, it's working well for me. The good thing about it does not have martingale or grid.

Aleksandar Prutkin
2030
Reply from developer Aleksandar Prutkin 2025.11.09 09:57
Thank you for your feedback!
I’m glad to hear Argos Fury is working well for you and that you appreciate its clean, non-martingale, non-grid structure.
ayumamchan
124
ayumamchan 2025.11.09 02:10 
 

I've been running Argos Fury since late October, and profits have been steadily accumulating. Entries are few, but the win rate is incredibly high. It's surprising how much it's been talked about. Thank you for this excellent EA.

Aleksandar Prutkin
2030
Reply from developer Aleksandar Prutkin 2025.11.09 09:56
Thank you very much for your great feedback!
I’m really glad to hear Argos Fury has been performing well for you and delivering consistent profits.
I appreciate your support!
Pieter Van Aswegen
157
Pieter Van Aswegen 2025.10.31 14:44 
 

I purchased this EA on 22 September 2025 and have been running it live on a 1:30 leverage account. The performance so far has been consistent, stable, and profitable. Both back testing and more specifically forward testing is successful and provide a consistent and positive equity/ return curve, also over shorter timeframes. I’ve only experienced one loss since going live, which is within expectations for a well structured trading system. Overall, results have been highly encouraging and aligned with what was demonstrated in testing. That said, traders should note that this EA is deliberately selective. It doesn’t generate a large number of signals, but the trades it does execute tend to be of high quality. The payoff structure has been steady, which contributes to a strong risk–reward profile. If there’s one suggestion, it would be to consider slightly increasing the setup frequency. Interestingly, it appears that higher frequency with no impact on trade quality can be achieved through the new Argus Rage EA. I will continue to monitor and share feedback as I progress with this new model. Overall, this EA is an excellent choice for trading XAUUSD. It provides consistent, reliable performance with solid risk control and long-term profitability potential. I highly recommend it to traders seeking a well-engineered, sustainable strategy rather than a short-term, high-risk system.

Aleksandar Prutkin
2030
Reply from developer Aleksandar Prutkin 2025.11.08 09:51
Thank you very much for your detailed and thoughtful feedback.
I really appreciate the time you took to share your experience and analysis.
I’m glad to hear the EA is performing consistently and meeting your expectations, that means a lot.
Your suggestion regarding setup frequency is noted; I’ll take it into consideration for future updates.
5666078
322
5666078 2025.10.31 09:55 
 

I'm now giving it 5 stars because I've seen 40% growth on two live accounts with different brokers since September 17, 2025, even though I hit stop-loss orders several times. The EA works quite well; you should expect to encounter some stop-loss orders. I've also enabled trailing now, as I saw several stop-loss orders in the backtest, and I hope that trailing will reduce the number of stop-loss orders. I think everyone has to find the right settings for their broker. The EA doesn't work the same way with every broker. I'm curious to see how the EA will perform in the future, as I hope I've finally found a truly reliable EA. I thank the developer for his good work. I hope he keeps an eye on his work and continues to work on improvements.

Aleksandar Prutkin
2030
Reply from developer Aleksandar Prutkin 2025.10.31 14:10
Thank you very much for your detailed and honest feedback!
I’m glad to hear about your strong results and thoughtful approach with different brokers.
I’ll continue improving the EA to make it even more stable and efficient in future updates.
hxu13
57
hxu13 2025.10.30 19:53 
 

I have had this EA for almost two months, and it has been delivering consistent profits, of course there will be loses but overall it is working very well. This EA does not place too many trades but the trades are usually very accurate. very high winning ratio. The seller is always responsive and helpful. looking forward to more updates in the future.

Aleksandar Prutkin
2030
Reply from developer Aleksandar Prutkin 2025.10.31 14:09
Thank you so much for your kind words and detailed feedback!
I’m very happy to hear that the EA is performing well and providing consistent results.
I truly appreciate your support more updates and improvements are already in progress.
msturkenbo
110
msturkenbo 2025.10.30 10:08 
 

I've been running this EA for 6 weeks at this point and i highly recommend it. It was over 90% of the time with a 1:3 ratio so its profitable and beyond. i use the default settings including fury, which trades more often but keeps the same win ratio as the more conservative guard mode. i have high hopes for this EA and place it as my number 1 EA in my EA stack right now, dont listen to the naysayers, this EA is the bomb, just run default settings, with 500:1 leverage or close to that and you'll make money.

Aleksandar Prutkin
2030
Reply from developer Aleksandar Prutkin 2025.10.31 14:08
Thank you very much for sharing your results and for the great feedback!
I’m really glad to hear the EA is performing so well for you.
Your setup and consistency show exactly how the system is meant to work keep it running, and I’m sure it will continue to deliver strong results.
chohan1
52
chohan1 2025.10.28 20:12 
 

Dear traders, how are you? I hope you’re well. Two weeks ago, I saw Argus Free in the market. I backtested it, downloaded the demo version—and I was stunned. I couldn’t believe it. Then I tested it every way, year by year, across fifteen years, and the results before my eyes were unbelievable. After seeing that, I was compelled to buy it and run it on a VPS. Honestly, in my life I haven’t seen an Expert Advisor like Argus Free. If you keep it properly running on a reliable VPS, it can become a lifelong asset for traders—something even future generations can appreciate—truly a great gift for traders. There’s no hassle, no blind rain of trades; every trade it takes is thoughtful, and the take-profit gets hit. I would tell all traders: drop everything and go with Argus Free, and live a prosperous life.

Aleksandar Prutkin
2030
Reply from developer Aleksandar Prutkin 2025.10.31 14:07
Thank you so much for your amazing words and trust!
I’m really glad to hear about your positive experience with Argus Free.
Your support means a lot, I’ll continue improving the EA to keep it performing at the highest level.
SRIDHAR
78
SRIDHAR 2025.10.24 08:14 
 

I purchased this EA a few weeks ago and have been running it live. My take: What I like Conservative entries with a high win rate, which helps smooth the equity curve. Design feels long-term oriented—less noise, fewer impulsive trades. Logic seems consistent between backtests and live, just not as many trades as testers might suggest. What to be aware of Low trade frequency. Don’t expect a lot of signals; this EA values selectivity. Payoff profile: roughly 3 profitable trades to cover 1 loss. It can still be profitable, but you must stick with it and avoid over-optimizing after a single drawdown. Strategy Tester results can create expectations about number of trades that don’t reflect live conditions. If possible, increase setup frequency without changing the core entry logic (e.g., additional but aligned filters/time windows). That would improve compounding while keeping the EA’s character.

Aleksandar Prutkin
2030
Reply from developer Aleksandar Prutkin 2025.10.31 14:06
Thank you for your thoughtful and well-balanced feedback.
I truly appreciate your detailed observation, you’ve understood the EA’s concept perfectly.
I’m already working on an update to slightly increase trade frequency while keeping the same stable and consistent logic.
Rudy74
105
Rudy74 2025.10.22 19:57 
 

EA optimized only for backtesting Tested for one month on XAUUSD (H1) with $20 000 and 1:20 leverage – only 3 trades (2 losses, 1 win, –6.7 %). Default SL/TP = 230/75 → mathematically unprofitable risk/reward. Fury Mode and DeepSeek levels show no real impact on performance. Developer blames leverage (1:20) – which is technically irrelevant to the EA’s logic. Looks good in backtests, but fails in real market conditions.

Aleksandar Prutkin
2030
Reply from developer Aleksandar Prutkin 2025.10.23 17:39
Good evening and thank you for your feedback.
I’ve already sent you my updated setfile, which should significantly improve performance under live market conditions.
Just to clarify: I did not say that leverage (1:20) was the issue, with your account size, it doesn’t play a critical role in the EA’s logic. Please let the EA run with the new settings for a while. I’m confident that, with a bit of time, your opinion will change.
If you have any further questions or need assistance, feel free to reach out.
ZiHao Chen
98
ZiHao Chen 2025.10.20 08:44 
 

我购买此EA之后，在10.6号产生了第一笔交易，我使用的是IC。截止目前总共产生了7笔交易，我使用了一个1K的账户进行了真实测试，目前一共发生了7笔交易，其中6笔盈利的，一笔亏损的，亏损交易让我损失了45美元，然而每笔盈利的交易大概是15美元，截止目前我的账户总共盈利了46美元，以上是我个人真实账户情况，稍后我将定期更新我的账户情况，作者对我的问题也是及时进行了回复，希望开发团队能将这个EA发展的更加好。 After purchasing this EA, it executed the first trade on October 6th. I am using IC Markets. To date, it has generated a total of 7 trades. I conducted a live test using a 1,000account.Outofthese7trades,6wereprofitableand1wasaloss.Thelosingtradecostme45, while each profitable trade yielded approximately 15.Sofar,myaccounthasanetprofitof46. The above is based on my personal live account data. I will provide regular updates on my account status going forward. The developer has been very responsive to my questions. I hope the development team continues to improve and evolve this EA.

Aleksandar Prutkin
2030
Reply from developer Aleksandar Prutkin 2025.10.20 09:50
Good day and thank you very much for your detailed feedback and for sharing your live trading results.
I’m glad to hear the EA is performing well overall.
We truly appreciate your trust and will continue improving and optimizing the system to make it even more consistent.
BinISMA
30
BinISMA 2025.10.18 09:38 
 

I’m still quite new to the market, but Aleks really took the time to explain everything to me step by step.

His support has been absolutely outstanding he’s patient, professional, and always responds very quickly to any questions.

I’ve already had my first trades with the EA, and everything has gone very good. The results are impressive, consistent, and far better than I expected.

The EA runs very stably, behaves predictably, and you can clearly see that a lot of knowledge, experience, and care went into its development.

What I appreciate most is that Aleks doesn’t just sell a product, he genuinely supports his users and helps them understand how to get the best out of it.

I’m extremely satisfied and confident about using this EA long-term. A clear and honest recommendation for EA itself and for Aleks outstanding support!

Aleksandar Prutkin
2030
Reply from developer Aleksandar Prutkin 2025.10.18 10:14
Thank you so much for your kind words!
I really appreciate your trust and I’m glad you’re satisfied with the EA. I’ll keep doing my best to provide great results and support.
EVGENII SMIRNOV
561
EVGENII SMIRNOV 2025.10.16 17:17 
 

Я всего две недели использую этот советник. Сделок не очень много, но все в плюсе. Автор молодец.

Aleksandar Prutkin
2030
Reply from developer Aleksandar Prutkin 2025.10.16 18:21
Большое спасибо за ваш отзыв!
Рад слышать, что вы довольны результатами.
Количество сделок может зависеть от рыночных условий, но самое главное стабильная прибыль.
Желаю вам дальнейших успехов в торговле!
smghank
24
smghank 2025.10.14 14:48 
 

このEAの購入をあまりおすすめ出来ません。

販売者の推奨する設定にて若干のプラスにはなっていますが、それでも購入をおすすめ出来ない理由がいくつかあります。

この金額なら他のEAの方が利回りは良いように思えます。

まず、このEAの実際のパフォーマンスと手元のバックテストで得られる結果には大きな乖離があります。

どうやらAIモードを有効にした状態のパフォーマンスをMT5のバックテストでは計測出来ないようですが、それは商品説明の部分には記載されておらず、概要に記載されているバックテストの結果も、特別な環境で計測した結果とのことです。

そもそもAIモードが使用されていないはずのバックテストの結果も異常に良好で、もちろんこのEAのAIモードを無効にして稼働させたパフォーマンスとも乖離しています。 ですので、バックテストや商品説明を期待して購入すると確実に損をした気分になるでしょう。

次に、適切な設定をしたにもかかわらず購入してから約1か月近くトレードが一切発生しませんでした。 この間、もちろん販売者の推奨設定を守りアップデートも行っていました。 そして直近の期間でトレードが発生するようになりましたが、その頻度はかなり少なく、週に1～2回程度です。 その代わりAIモードを有効にしていれば損失になることはないようですので、利益を守れます。 今のところ、このレビューの投稿時点で2か月で16%程度の利益となっています。

最後にこのEAのレビューについてです。 私は過去にこのEAに対して星1つのレビューを投稿したり販売者に直接問い合わせをしたりしていました。 販売者は設定を確認したりセットファイルのご提供を行ってくれたりしましたが、結局のところ毎週、「来週にはトレードが発生します」としか言わなくなりました。

それだけでなくArgos Furyに良いレビューを投稿すれば新作のEAを無料で提供するとの交渉を持ちかけられました。

直近のパフォーマンスはともかく、ノートレードの期間が長かったりバックテストの結果と実際の挙動に大きな乖離があるなどのこのEAに対する疑いの気持ちがあったため、心の底から5つ星のレビューを投稿することは私には出来ませんでした。 ですので可能な限りArgos Furyの良い部分を4つ星のレビューと共に投稿したのですが、販売者からの返答が途絶えました。

このような販売者の姿勢もあることながら、1つ星のレビューを投稿し、私のように騙された気分になる購入者が減ることを願います。

もし私のレビューが噓のように感じるのであれば、ぜひ一度コメント欄をご閲覧なさってください。

私の他にもこのEAに対して疑問的に感じているユーザーは多いはずです。

一応擁護すると、完全に損失になってしまっているわけではありません。 全くトレードがないわけではないですし、AIモードを有効にさえしておけば利益を失うことはないように思えます。

Zhichao Zhang
77
Zhichao Zhang 2025.10.13 06:04 
 

我是一个来自中国的买家，该ea存在严重的造假，其信号应该是经过修改后得出得数据，这个ea也并没有实时链接deep seek，骗子。请大家不要购买

Aleksandar Prutkin
2030
Reply from developer Aleksandar Prutkin 2025.10.16 09:47
Good day, I’m sorry to hear that your experience with the EA has not been satisfactory.
After the first update, I already sent you the corresponding set file, but unfortunately, you didn’t read my message, which surprised me a little. Regarding your concern about the signal issue, please rest assured — signal data cannot be modified afterward.
As for your assumption that the EA is not connected to Deepseek, this is likely a misunderstanding.
As long as you have enabled the AI function in the EA and added the correct URL in WebRequest, the connection to Deepseek will work perfectly. If you’d like, we can go through your settings together to make sure everything is working correctly.
123
Reply to review