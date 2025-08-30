Argos Fury

For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market

For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek.

In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them.

Live Signal __________ Setup Timeframe: H1

Leverage: min 1:30

Deposit: min $200

Symbol: XAUUSD

Broker: all



This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly what makes it so exciting. If you're looking for fresh approaches,

you shouldn’t overlook this EA. It's the first of its kind here – and quite possibly the beginning of a new direction in automated trading.

Instead of relying on predefined patterns or fixed setups, this EA works adaptively. It detects and understands how the market is changing

–and adjusts accordingly. Focusing on reversal zones and pressure analysis, it goes much deeper than conventional tools.





Introduction to Deep Seek

Deep Seek is a modern analysis model based on advanced data structures.



It scans the market in real time, identifies patterns, evaluates volatility and reads between the lines – right where traditional indicators stop

.

Deep Seek is especially strong at:

assessing market strength and weakness

identifying transition zones

adapting to changing market phases

AI System Trading Ability Data Analysis Reaction Speed Risk Management Deep Seek Very high Excellent Extremely fast Outstanding ChatGPT-4 High Very good Fast Good ChatGPT-3.5 Medium Good Medium Medium Google Bard Medium Good Fast Good Bing AI Medium Good Fast Good

(Verified statistics for the evaluation of AI systems)





The Dynamic Reversal Zoning Strategy

This strategy focuses on so-called Liquidity Zones – areas where the market often turns.

The EA identifies zones where price pressure builds or momentum breaks. Instead of trading blindly, it waits for clear signals in exactly those areas.

Precise entries are achieved through the following mechanisms:

Real-time zone detection

Entry logic with re-entry option

Combination of candle structure, volume and movement speed

Why the combination is so powerful

Deep Seek provides the context, the strategy provides the plan.

While conventional EAs try to grasp the market with rigid rules, this EA uses the strengths of both worlds:

Deep Seek identifies when a zone is truly relevant

a zone is truly relevant The strategy decides how to respond

The result: A flexible EA that stays clear even in volatile phases and spots opportunities where others step out .