Argos Fury
- Experts
- Aleksandar Prutkin
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 29 October 2025
- Activations: 20
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market
For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek.
In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them.
|
__________
|
Timeframe: H1
This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly what makes it so exciting. If you're looking for fresh approaches,
you shouldn’t overlook this EA. It's the first of its kind here – and quite possibly the beginning of a new direction in automated trading.
Instead of relying on predefined patterns or fixed setups, this EA works adaptively. It detects and understands how the market is changing
–and adjusts accordingly. Focusing on reversal zones and pressure analysis, it goes much deeper than conventional tools.
Introduction to Deep SeekDeep Seek is a modern analysis model based on advanced data structures.
It scans the market in real time, identifies patterns, evaluates volatility and reads between the lines – right where traditional indicators stop.
Deep Seek is especially strong at:
-
assessing market strength and weakness
-
identifying transition zones
-
adapting to changing market phases
|AI System
|Trading Ability
|Data Analysis
|Reaction Speed
|Risk Management
|Deep Seek
|Very high
|Excellent
|Extremely fast
|Outstanding
|ChatGPT-4
|High
|Very good
|Fast
|Good
|ChatGPT-3.5
|Medium
|Good
|Medium
|Medium
|Google Bard
|Medium
|Good
|Fast
|Good
|Bing AI
|Medium
|Good
|Fast
|Good
(Verified statistics for the evaluation of AI systems)
The Dynamic Reversal Zoning Strategy
This strategy focuses on so-called Liquidity Zones – areas where the market often turns.
The EA identifies zones where price pressure builds or momentum breaks. Instead of trading blindly, it waits for clear signals in exactly those areas.
Precise entries are achieved through the following mechanisms:
- Real-time zone detection
- Entry logic with re-entry option
-
Combination of candle structure, volume and movement speed
Why the combination is so powerful
Deep Seek provides the context, the strategy provides the plan.
While conventional EAs try to grasp the market with rigid rules, this EA uses the strengths of both worlds:
- Deep Seek identifies when a zone is truly relevant
- The strategy decides how to respond
The result: A flexible EA that stays clear even in volatile phases and spots opportunities where others step out.
Who is this EA for?
Whether you're trading short-term or thinking more mid- to long-term – this EA adapts. It is particularly suitable for:
- Traders who value clear entries
- Phases of increased volatility
- Markets that often move sideways
This EA although makes very less trades compared to anything, it can still be profitable with proper risk management. Although, i do not believe it should be this high of a price atleast for now. I paid more for this EA than the current price. But regardless, it can be a good investment:)