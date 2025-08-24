Weltrix

4.67

Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD)

PRICE $499 –Last 2 copies avaiable - Final price-> $1999 USD

IMPORTANT: USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SET FILE: DOWNLOAD (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025) 

Seven Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity.

Live Signal 

USER GUIDE

What you will NOT find in this EA:

  • Long-term floating trades

  • Grid system

  • Martingale

  • Overfitted strategies

  • Manipulated backtests

IMPORTANT: -> you must add the URL "http : // worldtimeapi . org"  (remove spaces!!) to the "allowed URL's" in your MT5 terminal (tools -> options -> expert advisors)

    Why Choose Weltrix?

    • High Frequency: Averages more than 4 trades daily

    • Not Over-Optimized: Each strategy was developed and adjusted in different market cycles.
      This is the first EA on MQL5 built with this concept – every strategy was designed in unique scenarios to ensure long-term profitability across changing markets.

    • Robust Risk Management: Every trade is secured with a technical stop-loss

    • Low-Spread Optimized: Best performance on Standart, ECN accounts, also suitable for raw accounts

    • Advanced Risk Control

    • Technical and Fibonacci-based stop-loss system

    • Progressive position sizing

    • Daily and monthly loss limits

    • Maximum drawdown protection

    • Per-strategy and total exposure limits

    Requirements

    • Pair: XAUUSD

    • Timeframe: H1

    • Minimum Deposit: 500 USD

    • Account Type: ECN/Raw (low spreads are crucial)

    • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

    • VPS is Recommended

    Key Advantages

    • Diversified Approach – six strategies reduce dependency on a single market condition

    • Proven and Reliable – built on genuine market edges, not curve-fitting

    • Active Trading – consistent execution across all market sessions

    • Professional Risk Control – institutional-grade money management

    Recommended Brokers

    Best execution and results with low spread brokers for gold  (tested: ICmarkets, Capitalpoint, Fusionmarkets. Tickmill) - for other BROKERS I recomend Backtest or start with small lotsize (0.01 for 2 weeks). The EA is scalper and BROKER sensitive.

    Please make sure to backtest the EA with your broker to confirm compatibility. For any questions, feel free to send me a private message.

    FAQ

    Q: What is the maximum stop-loss of this EA?
    A: For a 0.01 lot size, from 2023 to 2025, the worst-case scenario observed was -97 USD.

    Q: On average, how long does it take to recover from a stop-loss?
    A: It depends, since the EA runs six independent strategies. On average, one to three days are enough to recover from a larger stop. In extremely unfavorable scenarios, it may take up to two or 3 weeks.

    Q: Is it guaranteed that the EA will bring me profits?
    A: No. Unfortunately, I cannot promise profits – and anyone who does on MQL5 is not being honest. What I can guarantee is that Weltrix is a highly complex product, with more than 20,000 lines of pure code, designed specifically for XAUUSD to trade actively in different scenarios. My recommendation is to start with the minimum fixed lot size, understand how the EA works, and only then move to percentage-based risk and scale according to your personal risk tolerance.

    Q: Did you test the EA live?
    A: Yes. I developed more than 20 versions over 6 months. The final version, which is the current release, will start live next week.

    Q: Do you offer refunds if I change my mind?
    A: Unfortunately no, as MQL5 does not support refunds. In addition, the payout I receive is lower than the sale price and delayed over time.

    Q: Do you provide support?
    A: Absolutely. Besides being a developer, I have been a long-time EA user on MQL5 and in my personal trading. I provide full support to my clients. Since I work alone, sometimes responses may take a bit longer, but rest assured, I will always do my best to help.

    Q: If the EA starts performing poorly, will you update it?
    A: Yes, I will update it whenever needed, just like I do with my other products. I am also constantly studying new ways to improve Weltrix, even if it is already performing well. I plan to add new strategies in the future, including swing and scalping systems, and possibly expand to other assets. Advanced users will also be able to create their own set files, and I will provide full support for that.


    DISCLAIMER: Please do not purchase my EA if what I explained above does not align with your trading style. I’ll be glad if you decide to buy it, but not if you expect an unbreakable system. I cannot promise daily profits, nor can I guarantee complete satisfaction, because the market is sovereign and unpredictable.
    Reviews 11
    Tomasz Pilarczyk
    104
    Tomasz Pilarczyk 2025.12.12 18:05 
     

    Weltrix is for now my best EA. It combine perfect stability, risk control and is also very profitable. Several week of test on live account and I can sleep peacefully :) Plus - the Author is very kindly, helpfull and very, very patience ;)

    Mateusz Winter
    409
    Mateusz Winter 2025.11.22 13:47 
     

    Weltrix has been a great experience so far — it feels realistic, balanced, and built with actual trading logic instead of hype. The mix of strategies gives it a steady flow without taking crazy risks, and it adapts well to changing conditions. What really adds confidence is the developer: always responsive, open to feedback, and genuinely focused on improving the EA over time. It’s refreshing to see an EA that’s both diverse and backed by someone who truly cares about making it better.

    Andrew Lee
    2358
    Andrew Lee 2025.11.19 23:41 
     

    Excellent and prompt support from Guilherme. The multiple strategies in this system make it a great choice for gold trading compared to other systems that use a single strategy.

    Filter:
    abe abe
    265
    abe abe 2025.12.16 11:39 
     

    After sending a message weeks ago for set files and setup instructions I have yet to hear from the developer. Not a great user support experience to say the least. In backtests you can clearly see that the EA has been optimized for the current bullish price action of gold. Backtesting on older data shows mediocre (at best) results, indicating that re-optimization by the user will likely be necessary for changing future market conditions. The EA also misses an entry/exit randomizer for users who don't want to be banned from prop firms.

    Guilherme Jose Mattes
    3464
    Reply from developer Guilherme Jose Mattes 2025.12.16 12:00
    Hello Mr. Abe,
    I didn’t receive any private message from you. I also just checked and noticed that you need to accept my friend request so I can contact you; otherwise, private messages are blocked.
    I kindly ask you to reconsider your review and allow me the opportunity to provide proper support and make the EA work for you, as it is working well for other customers.
    Thank you.
    Tomasz Pilarczyk
    104
    Tomasz Pilarczyk 2025.12.12 18:05 
     

    Weltrix is for now my best EA. It combine perfect stability, risk control and is also very profitable. Several week of test on live account and I can sleep peacefully :) Plus - the Author is very kindly, helpfull and very, very patience ;)

    Mateusz Winter
    409
    Mateusz Winter 2025.11.22 13:47 
     

    Weltrix has been a great experience so far — it feels realistic, balanced, and built with actual trading logic instead of hype. The mix of strategies gives it a steady flow without taking crazy risks, and it adapts well to changing conditions. What really adds confidence is the developer: always responsive, open to feedback, and genuinely focused on improving the EA over time. It’s refreshing to see an EA that’s both diverse and backed by someone who truly cares about making it better.

    Andrew Lee
    2358
    Andrew Lee 2025.11.19 23:41 
     

    Excellent and prompt support from Guilherme. The multiple strategies in this system make it a great choice for gold trading compared to other systems that use a single strategy.

    MatyasK2
    564
    MatyasK2 2025.11.18 14:45 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    thompsonalmeida
    262
    thompsonalmeida 2025.11.16 12:24 
     

    I tested Weltrix and BreakoutPulse for 2 months and rest assured that this is an EA that will not blow up your account, you can sleep peacefully, the success rate is very high and when a loss comes it quickly recovers, so I recommend this EA if you are looking for long-term consistency.

    Kris Jef Saelen
    723
    Kris Jef Saelen 2025.10.27 15:01 
     

    Well it's my first EA I bought from Guilherme and it's doing a fantastic job. Guilherme is also a very friendly person. So I'm happy I found this great EA.

    Bruno Baldin
    36
    Bruno Baldin 2025.10.24 12:46 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    ys1267 tkhs
    127
    ys1267 tkhs 2025.10.22 13:28 
     

    This EA is a rare and exceptional system capable of generating profits with single-position trades, without relying on martingale strategies, aggressive lot recovery, or multi-position hedging. Its public signal and live trading results are perfectly aligned, ensuring transparency and eliminating the opportunity cost often caused by demo-based validation. It is finely tuned to capture the unique price behavior of the gold instrument, and its adaptive trading strategies function with remarkable effectiveness, delivering a high win rate. By using this EA, you not only gain profits but also deepen your understanding of key price movement patterns and principles essential to successful investing.

    numuwe hittou
    52
    numuwe hittou 2025.10.07 14:00 
     

    This EA has been performing exceptionally well since the update on September 7th. The developer sincerely listens to user feedback and provides responsive support. I look forward to its continued development.

    Goldex66
    349
    Goldex66 2025.09.03 12:43 
     

    I can confidently say that Mr. Guilherme is a top-class expert. The Weltrix robot works flawlessly – from the very beginning it has been delivering stable results, and it’s clear that it was created with great knowledge and experience. I also highly appreciate the post-purchase support – Mr. Guilherme regularly checks in to make sure everything is working fine and takes interest in the results. This approach gives a sense of security and professionalism. I’m really satisfied and can wholeheartedly recommend working with him!”

