Maksimus EA MT5 — Automated Trading System

Maksimus EA MT5 is an expert advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to automate trading in the Forex market. It combines trend analysis algorithms with position management tools, making it suitable both for basic strategies and more advanced trading systems.

Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions!

IMPORTANT: All examples, screenshots, and tests shown in this description were performed on the GBPUSD currency pair with broker IC Markets Global and are provided solely for demonstration purposes. For live trading, you must perform your own optimization according to your broker and account conditions. It is recommended to repeat optimization at least once a year, as market conditions and quotes change over time. The author does not perform optimization for users and bears no responsibility for its execution.

Advisor Features

Trend Analysis: uses indicators (e.g., WPR) to determine market direction and open trades.

uses indicators (e.g., WPR) to determine market direction and open trades. ECN Account Compatibility: works with low spreads and fast order execution.

works with low spreads and fast order execution. Risk Management: supports both fixed and dynamic lot calculation depending on deposit size and risk level.

supports both fixed and dynamic lot calculation depending on deposit size and risk level. Flexibility: parameters can be adapted to different trading conditions.

Optimization and Testing

Optimized Pair: GBPUSD — tested by the author and provided as an example. However, each broker has its own quotes, spreads, and trading conditions, so optimization must be performed by the user before running on a live account.

The advisor can also be used with other popular brokers such as: IC Markets Global, Exness, RoboForex, Tickmill, FxPro, XM, Alpari, AMarkets, FP Markets, Pepperstone, HFM, FXTM, Octa, FreshForex. In all cases, optimization must be carried out independently and repeated at least once a year.

Technical Requirements

Leverage: 1:500

1:500 Account Type: Raw Spread Account

Raw Spread Account Timeframe: M15

M15 Minimum Deposit: from $100

from $100 VPS: recommended for stable operation

recommended for stable operation Recommended Broker: IC Markets Global

Advantages

Simplicity: suitable for both beginner traders and experienced users.

suitable for both beginner traders and experienced users. Flexible Settings: supports both fixed and dynamic lot sizing.

Disclaimer: Trading in financial markets involves risks. Use only funds you can afford to lose without affecting your financial situation. The author is not responsible for possible losses. All examples and test results are provided solely for demonstration purposes and do not guarantee future performance.

All products are available exclusively on the official MQL5 website: seller profile.