Maksimus EA MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 13 April 2025
- Activations: 10
Maksimus EA MT5 — Automated Trading System
Maksimus EA MT5 is an expert advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to automate trading in the Forex market. It combines trend analysis algorithms with position management tools, making it suitable both for basic strategies and more advanced trading systems.
Advisor Features
- Trend Analysis: uses indicators (e.g., WPR) to determine market direction and open trades.
- ECN Account Compatibility: works with low spreads and fast order execution.
- Risk Management: supports both fixed and dynamic lot calculation depending on deposit size and risk level.
- Flexibility: parameters can be adapted to different trading conditions.
Optimization and Testing
Optimized Pair: GBPUSD — tested by the author and provided as an example. However, each broker has its own quotes, spreads, and trading conditions, so optimization must be performed by the user before running on a live account.
The advisor can also be used with other popular brokers such as: IC Markets Global, Exness, RoboForex, Tickmill, FxPro, XM, Alpari, AMarkets, FP Markets, Pepperstone, HFM, FXTM, Octa, FreshForex. In all cases, optimization must be carried out independently and repeated at least once a year.
Technical Requirements
- Leverage: 1:500
- Account Type: Raw Spread Account
- Timeframe: M15
- Minimum Deposit: from $100
- VPS: recommended for stable operation
- Recommended Broker: IC Markets Global
Advantages
- Simplicity: suitable for both beginner traders and experienced users.
- Flexible Settings: supports both fixed and dynamic lot sizing.
All products are available exclusively on the official MQL5 website: seller profile.
For installation and setup questions, contact me via private messages on MQL5 or by e‑mail: 📧 mila88899sup99@yandex.ru