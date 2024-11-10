Fuzzy Logic Trend EA

Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account



The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters.

Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain.

As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on.

Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURCAD and USDJPY

Recommended period: H1

Lots initially recommended $0.01





** It is highly recommended to carry out backtests to validate the EA.

** The author assumes no responsibility for losses due to its use.



