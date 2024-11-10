Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
- Experts
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- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 10 November 2024
- Activations: 5
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account
The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters.
Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain.
As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on.
Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURCAD and USDJPY
Recommended period: H1
Lots initially recommended $0.01
** It is highly recommended to carry out backtests to validate the EA.
** The author assumes no responsibility for losses due to its use.