Ride the wind MT5

Ride the Wind MT5 — Automated Trading System

Ride the Wind MT5 is an Expert Advisor based on market analysis algorithms and risk management. It operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention.

Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions!

Why Choose Ride the Wind MT5?

  • Analysis Algorithms: 24/7 automated trading using built-in models.
  • Flexibility: adapts to volatility and changing market conditions.
  • Modern Order Execution Types: supports IOC, FOK, Return, BOC.
  • Risk Management: adaptive stop-losses and dynamic capital protection strategies.
  • Quick Start: all parameters are pre-optimized.

How It Works

Ride the Wind MT5 analyzes the market using built-in algorithms and opens trades according to predefined conditions. Capital management mechanisms help control risks during trading.

Requirements to Get Started

  • Currency Pairs: NZDCAD, AUDCAD
  • Recommended Launch: NZDCAD
  • Other Pairs: activated automatically
  • Account Type: ECN
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Minimum Deposit: from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance)
  • Timeframe: M15
  • VPS: recommended for stable operation
  • Recommended Broker: RoboForex
Disclaimer: Trading in financial markets involves risks. Use only funds you can afford to lose. The author is not responsible for possible losses. All examples and test results are provided for demonstration purposes only and do not guarantee future performance.

All products are available exclusively on the official MQL5 website: seller profile.

Support:

For installation and setup questions, contact me via private messages on MQL5 or by e‑mail: 📧 mila88899sup99@yandex.ru

