Kintech Gold
- Experts
-
Doan Van HaiGold only with Kintech EA
- Version: 1.79
- Updated: 29 October 2023
- Activations: 5
Following our guide, you will gain more than you lose.
EA for long-term. Stable profit - min risk.
Symbol: XAUUSD
Attach to any timeframe
Min deposit: 3000$ - Calculate profit by month
Live signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2080910?source=Site+Signals+My
EA input instruction:
1. With XAU 2 digits (eg: 1843.23) please set
- Input [3. Max spread]: 55
2. With XAU 3 digits (eg: 1843.235) please set
- Input [3. Max spread]: 550
If you want daily trade, this signal maybe not suit with you. Because, Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Please use cent account if you not enough money
Important: Please withdraw all profit weekly or monthly
Risk Warning: Trading Forex and Leveraged Financial Instruments involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. You should not invest more than you can afford to lose and should ensure that you fully understand the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Before trading, please take into consideration your level of experience, investment objectives. Important: Please withdraw all profit weekly or monthly