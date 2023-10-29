Kintech Gold

Following our guide, you will gain more than you lose.

EA for long-term. Stable profit - min risk.

Symbol: XAUUSD

Attach to any timeframe

Min deposit: 3000$ - Calculate profit by month

Live signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2080910?source=Site+Signals+My

EA input instruction:

1. With XAU 2 digits (eg: 1843.23) please set

- Input [3. Max spread]: 55

2. With XAU 3 digits (eg: 1843.235) please set

- Input [3. Max spread]: 550


If you want daily trade, this signal maybe not suit with you. Because, Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results


Please use cent account if you not enough money


Important: Please withdraw all profit weekly or monthly


Risk Warning: Trading Forex and Leveraged Financial Instruments involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. You should not invest more than you can afford to lose and should ensure that you fully understand the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Before trading, please take into consideration your level of experience, investment objectives.
Important: Please withdraw all profit weekly or monthly
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Doan Van Hai
Experts
Following our guide, you will gain more than you lose. Symbol:  XAUUSD Attach to any timeframe Min deposit:   3000$ - Calculate profit by month EA input instruction: 1. With XAU 2 digits (eg: 1843.23) please set - Input [3. Max spread]: 55 - Input [9. Step point]: 100 2. With XAU 3 digits (eg: 1843.235) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 550 - Input   [9. Step point]: 1000 3. If you want to attach to one more Window, please set input [1. Number EA] to any number you want (eg: from 1 to 9)
Multi Risk Management
Doan Van Hai
Utilities
Risk Management Tool - Multi symbols: any symbol you want to manage - Manage manual orders / orders by EA - Limit spread - Open order by timeframe: 1m, 5m, 15m, 30m... - Auto set SL/TP by point range - Close orders by symbol - DCA / Martin option - Limit lot for DCA - Martin feature - Close all order when reach drawdown limit - Can set trading time: open hour - close hour - disable on Friday/Monday
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