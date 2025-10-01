The ORB Master

Welcome to "The ORB Master": Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts

Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for modern traders.

ORB has surged in popularity for its ability to capture early market momentum, and this EA represents my personal take on that proven approach.


How the ORB Master Delivers Results:

The ORB Master springs into action right after the US and European stock market opens, targeting the critical opening ranges of four powerhouse indices: SP500, US30 (Dow Jones) NASDAQ and DAX

These breakouts often signal the day's dominant trend, providing a reliable directional bias.

The EA capitalizes on this edge with precision, entering trades that ride the momentum for maximum profit potential.

For each index, the EA deploys three distinct strategy variations, creating a robust portfolio of 12 uncorrelated approaches.

This diversification minimizes risk while amplifying opportunities.

Every position benefits from advanced trade management, including dynamic trailing stop-loss (SL) and trailing take-profit (TP) mechanisms to lock in gains and protect capital.


Built for Reliability, With Rigorous Testing at Its Core:

We've prioritized robustness from the ground up.

The ORB Master underwent extensive out-of-sample stress testing on unseen data, ensuring it thrives in real-market volatility without the pitfalls of curve-fitting, which is the leading cause of EA failures.

This means the highest probability of the system performing in the future!


Setup for live/demo account: Get Trading in Minutes

Getting started is straightforward—no complex configurations required:

  • Add this URL to your MT4/MT5 terminal's "Allowed URLs" (Tools > Options > Expert Advisors): "https : // www . worldtimeserver.com/" (remove spaces).
  • Enable AutoTrading in MT5.
  • Open an EURUSD M15 chart.
  • Drag the EA onto the chart.
  • In the Inputs window, click Load and select a preset set file.
  • Customize the symbol names for US30, SP500, NASDAQ and DAX to match your broker's conventions.
  • Hit OK, and let it run!


Running Backtests: Validate with Confidence:

  • Run the backtest on EURUSD M15 (EA will automatically run all 4 indices from that setup)
  • Load one of the included set files.
  • Update symbol names for US30, SP500, NASDAQ and DAX as per your broker.
  • Make sure to adjust the GMT-offset settings in the parameters OR the trading hours of the symbols for backtesting if your broker is not using GMT+2 (winter)/GMT+3 (summer) 
  • Choose a testing period of at least 2-3 years for comprehensive insights.



Key Features at a Glance

Feature

Details

Risk Management

No grid, no martingale, no aggressive tactics—just smart, sustainable strategies.

Optimized Assets

US30, SP500, NASDAQ and DAX

Recommended Timeframe      

M15.

Chart to Use

EURUSD (the EA seamlessly handles all three indices from here).

Strategy Count

12 uncorrelated variations running in parallel for diversified exposure.

Prop Firm Compatible

Fully compliant and ready for most funded accounts.

Minimum Balance

$500 (adjust based on your broker's minimum lot size).

Broker recommendation

A low spread broker is recommended (contact me for recommended brokers)


Parameters:

  • ShowInfoPanel -> display the information panel on the chart 
  • Adjustment for Infopanel size -> in case of 4K display, set value to "2"
  • update infopanel during testing -> disabled for faster backtesting
  • SetSL_TP_After_Entry -> enable only if your broker doesn't allow pending orders with SL and TP
  • Use Virtual Expiration -> enable only if your broker doesn't allow pending order with expiration date
  • BaseMagicNumber -> the base magicnumber that will be used for all strategies
  • Comment for trades -> the comment to be used for the trades
  • Remove Comment Suffix -> remove the part that adds more info to the comments (like 'US500_A')
  • RunUS500 -> enable the strategy for US500 index (SP500)
  • US500_Symbol -> set the name of the symbol for the US500 pair (very important to set it correctly!!)
  • Startime/stoptime -> here you can set the start and stop time of the filter for the symbol
  • US500_Strat1 -> enable strategy 1 for this pair
  • US500_Strat2 -> enable strategy 2 for this pair
  • US500_Strat3 -> enable strategy 3 for this pair
  • Value in $ of 1 unit move -> default is "0" (auto).  Only change this if you lotsize is much too high. ask me for instructions
  • US500_MaxSpread -> max spread allowed
  • US500_Randomization -> this will randomize the entries, exits and TrailingSL values a bit, so that multiple users on the same broker, will have a bit different trades.  Also good for prop firms.
  • Same options for US30,NAS100 (USTECH) and DAX
  • PROPIRM UNIQUE TRADE SETTINGS -> here you can modify the entry and exits of the trades manually, to make them different compared to other users of the EA (for prop firms)
  • Lotsize Calculation Method -> here you determine how the lotsize should be calculated: Fixed lotsize or Max Risk per Strategy
  • Startlots -> set the value for fixed lotsize, when that option is chosen.  This parameter will be used as "minimum lotsize" when using any of the other 2 options for lotsize calculation
  • Max Risk Per Strategy -> The prefered maximum allowed total drawdown (in %) for each strategy.  The EA will then determine lotsize based on the historical max DD of that strategy
  • Set Max Daily Drawdown -> Here you can set a maximum allowed daily drawdown (in %).  If it is reached, the EA would close all trades and pending orders, and wait for the next day.  This is usefull for prop firms
  • Use Equity instead of Balance -> use Equity of the account to calculate all lotsize values
  • OnlyUp -> this will prevent lotsize to decrease after losses (more aggressive but faster recovery after losses)
  • AutoGMT -> let the EA calculate the correct GMT offset for your broker, so that the time of NFP will be correct
  • GMT_OFFSET_Winter -> for setting the GMT Offset manually in the wintertime (when AutoGMT is off, or during backtesting!)
  • GMT_OFFSET_Summer -> for setting the GMT Offset manually in the summertime (when AutoGMT is off, or during backtesting!)
  • EnableNFP_Filter -> turn the NFP filter on or off
  • NFP_CloseOpenTrades -> force the EA to close all open trades when NFP starts (X minutes before NFP)
  • NFP_ClosePendingOrders -> force the EA to delete all pending orders when NFP starts (X minutes before NFP)
  • NFP_MinutesBefore -> how many minutes before the NFP event, to close trades and pending orders
  • NFP_MinutesAfter -> how many minutes after the NFP event, before the EA resumes trading again
  • IR_FILTER  (Interest Rate) and CPI FILTER work the same as NFP Filter
  • Enable Trading hours filter -> here you can enable/disable the trading hours filter
  • Time Source -> select which time source to use (“Optimized” is recommended!)
  • DeletePending -> pending orders will be delete outside the trade time zone
  • DeleteOpen -> open trade will be close at the end of the trade time zone



About me:

I don't participate in the "neural network/machine learning AI/ChatGPT/Quantum computer/perfect straight line backtests" sales-talk.

Rather, I'm focused on building real and honest trading systems, based on a proven methodology for development and live execution.

As a developer, I have +15 years of experience in creating automated trading systems, and a history on MQL5 of highly rated products.

I know what has the potential to work and what has not. 

I create honest systems, with the highest probability of having live results in line with the backtests, without cheating.


Reviews 27
Naeem Rehman Lakha
291
Naeem Rehman Lakha 2025.12.11 21:10 
 

Almost every EA from Wim can be profitable if YOU want it to!! Key is long term success so please manage your risk well and let the EAs make money for you:) Wim's EAs are definitely great investments!!

Nice Trader
2743
Aller Uja 2025.12.10 19:23 
 

I have been running The ORB Master on demo accounts with IC Trading and Fusion Markets since October 2025, using the full ORB portfolio on US500, US30, NAS100 and DAX.

So far the EA has behaved very well in live market conditions – execution is stable, drawdowns are controlled and the behaviour matches the strategy description. 📊

At the moment I own 5 different products from Wim and all of them have proven to be reliable and robust in the long run – some with more moderate returns, others with stronger growth,

but always with a clear concept and realistic risk profile. In the past I have sometimes been quite critical in my first reviews of some products,

but my ratings are always based on my own real trading and demo experience over time,

and I am thankful that Wim keeps releasing transparent and trustworthy EAs to the Market. Based on my current results, my plan is to add The ORB Master to a real-money account in the first half of next year. 🤖✅

Rudy74
105
Rudy74 2025.11.30 10:32 
 

The ORB Master quickly became one of my favorite EA’s from Wim. It follows a very smart and robust breakout logic, trades with consistency, and fits perfectly with the rest of Wim’s systems. The results have been impressive, steady performance, controlled risk, and great synergy when used alongside his other EA’s. As always, Wim proves he is one of the very few honest and reliable developers on MQL5. He keeps improving his products, responds quickly, and provides exceptional support to every user, even with a large community. The ORB Master is a highly reliable EA and an excellent addition for anyone looking to build a strong, diversified long-term portfolio. Highly recommended.

Reply to review