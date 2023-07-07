Synergetic MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 29 August 2025
- Activations: 10
Synergetic MT5 — Automated Trading System
Synergetic MT5 is an expert advisor for MetaTrader 5, based on market analysis algorithms and risk management. It operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention.
Features of Synergetic MT5
- Analysis Algorithms: adaptive methods for identifying trading opportunities.
- Flexibility: adjusts to changing market conditions and volatility levels.
- Modern Order Execution Types: supports IOC, FOK, Return, BOC.
- Risk Management: built-in capital protection mechanisms and adaptive stop-losses.
- Ease of Launch: recommended parameters are already integrated into the system.
How It Works
Synergetic MT5 analyzes the market in real time and opens trades when predefined conditions are met. Built-in capital management mechanisms help control risks and increase the robustness of the strategy.
Recommended Parameters
- Currency Pair: AUDCAD
- Advisor Launch: recommended on AUDCAD
- Other Currencies: activated automatically
- Account Type: SVG / ECN
- Leverage: 1:500
- Minimum Deposit: from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance)
- Timeframe: M15
- VPS: recommended for stable operation
- Recommended Broker: Deriv
All products are available exclusively on the official MQL5 website: seller profile.
For installation and setup questions, contact me via private messages on MQL5 or by e‑mail: 📧 mila88899sup99@yandex.ru
dear. apparently this robot is better than the other bot and is updated more recently. Do you recommend him to me?