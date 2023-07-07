Synergetic MT5

5

Synergetic MT5 — Automated Trading System

Synergetic MT5 is an expert advisor for MetaTrader 5, based on market analysis algorithms and risk management. It operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention.

Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions!

Features of Synergetic MT5

  • Analysis Algorithms: adaptive methods for identifying trading opportunities.
  • Flexibility: adjusts to changing market conditions and volatility levels.
  • Modern Order Execution Types: supports IOC, FOK, Return, BOC.
  • Risk Management: built-in capital protection mechanisms and adaptive stop-losses.
  • Ease of Launch: recommended parameters are already integrated into the system.

How It Works

Synergetic MT5 analyzes the market in real time and opens trades when predefined conditions are met. Built-in capital management mechanisms help control risks and increase the robustness of the strategy.

Recommended Parameters

  • Currency Pair: AUDCAD
  • Advisor Launch: recommended on AUDCAD
  • Other Currencies: activated automatically
  • Account Type: SVG / ECN
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Minimum Deposit: from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance)
  • Timeframe: M15
  • VPS: recommended for stable operation
  • Recommended Broker: Deriv
Disclaimer: Trading in financial markets involves risks. Use only funds whose loss will not affect your financial situation. The author is not responsible for possible losses. All examples and test results are provided solely for demonstration purposes and do not guarantee future performance.

All products are available exclusively on the official MQL5 website: seller profile.

Support:

For installation and setup questions, contact me via private messages on MQL5 or by e‑mail: 📧 mila88899sup99@yandex.ru

Reviews 1
Peterson Veiga Campos
1064
Peterson Veiga Campos 2023.09.22 17:35 
 

dear. apparently this robot is better than the other bot and is updated more recently. Do you recommend him to me?

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Peterson Veiga Campos
1064
Peterson Veiga Campos 2023.09.22 17:35 
 

dear. apparently this robot is better than the other bot and is updated more recently. Do you recommend him to me?

Natalyia Nikitina
4453
Reply from developer Natalyia Nikitina 2023.09.22 19:20
Hello, dear customer!Thank you for your purchase and high appreciation!There is no trailing stop in this version of the EA, compared to the other version, and a little more quotes were selected during optimization! (settings files) this version has minimal risk (risk = 1), and also for convenience, in which settings file there is already a drawdown, based on this information, please follow the money management and do not outweigh the risks more than the recommended value, we recommend increasing the risks by no more than 20-30% maximum!Have a nice day and a good deal;
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