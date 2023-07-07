Synergetic MT5 — Automated Trading System

Synergetic MT5 is an expert advisor for MetaTrader 5, based on market analysis algorithms and risk management. It operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention.

Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions!

Features of Synergetic MT5

Analysis Algorithms: adaptive methods for identifying trading opportunities.

adaptive methods for identifying trading opportunities. Flexibility: adjusts to changing market conditions and volatility levels.

adjusts to changing market conditions and volatility levels. Modern Order Execution Types: supports IOC, FOK, Return, BOC.

supports IOC, FOK, Return, BOC. Risk Management: built-in capital protection mechanisms and adaptive stop-losses.

built-in capital protection mechanisms and adaptive stop-losses. Ease of Launch: recommended parameters are already integrated into the system.

How It Works

Synergetic MT5 analyzes the market in real time and opens trades when predefined conditions are met. Built-in capital management mechanisms help control risks and increase the robustness of the strategy.

Recommended Parameters

Currency Pair: AUDCAD

AUDCAD Advisor Launch: recommended on AUDCAD

recommended on AUDCAD Other Currencies: activated automatically

activated automatically Account Type: SVG / ECN

SVG / ECN Leverage: 1:500

1:500 Minimum Deposit: from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance)

from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance) Timeframe: M15

M15 VPS: recommended for stable operation

recommended for stable operation Recommended Broker: Deriv

Disclaimer: Trading in financial markets involves risks. Use only funds whose loss will not affect your financial situation. The author is not responsible for possible losses. All examples and test results are provided solely for demonstration purposes and do not guarantee future performance.

All products are available exclusively on the official MQL5 website: seller profile.