BaLLzProtector MT5
- Experts
- Natalyia Nikitina
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 20 September 2025
- Activations: 10
BaLLzProtector MT5 — Automated Trading System
BaLLzProtector MT5 is an Expert Advisor that uses analytical algorithms and adaptive methods to adjust to changing market conditions. It is based on patterns such as price retracement after sharp movements and operates in fully automated mode.
To start, simply attach the EA to the AUDCAD_e currency pair chart — other pairs will be activated automatically.
Account Requirements
- Currency pairs: AUDCAD_e, NZDCAD_e
- Account type: ECN
- Leverage: 1:500
- Minimum deposit: from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance)
- Timeframe: M15
- VPS: recommended for stable operation
- Recommended broker: FreshForex
Input Parameters
- Trade comment: displayed in the log and account history
- Trading pairs M15: list of active pairs (may depend on suffix)
- Magic: unique position identifier
- Lot calculation method: based on risk level
- Deposit load %: initial lot size setting
- Virtual TP: false
- Sniper mode: true
- Risk percentage: per trade
- Precision sniper: active
All products are available exclusively on the official MQL5 website: seller profile.
For installation and setup questions, contact me via private messages on MQL5 or by e‑mail: 📧 mila88899sup99@yandex.ru