Gold Crazy EA MT5

Gold Crazy EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15.

It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want.

It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting.

This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade.

- RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works

- MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order, set the value = 1

- STOPLOSS_1, TAKEPROFIT_1 is the setting for the Grid

- STOPLOSS_2, TAKEPROFIT_2 is the parameter for single trading. at = -1 not used

- Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market, NordFX , Alpari , FXTM 


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