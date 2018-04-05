Gold Crazy EA MT5
- Experts
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Nguyen Nghiem Duy👉 MQL5 EA / SOURCE CODE / FUND TRADE / COPY TRADE
⏰ EA Price: Free --> 30$ --> 49$ --> 99$ --> 199$ --> 299$ --> 399$ --> 499$ -->……… Cheapest price in the world !!!
💎 Performance is temporary, class is eternal!
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 10
Gold Crazy EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15.
It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want.
It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting.
This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade.
- RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works
- MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order, set the value = 1
- STOPLOSS_1, TAKEPROFIT_1 is the setting for the Grid
- STOPLOSS_2, TAKEPROFIT_2 is the parameter for single trading. at = -1 not used
- Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market, NordFX , Alpari , FXTM