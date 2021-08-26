Matrix Arrow EA MT5 is a unique expert advisor that can trade the Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT5 signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Relative Vigor Index (RVI), Relative Strength Index (RSI), Parabolic SAR, Stochastic Oscillator, Williams' Percent Range.

When all indicators give a valid buy or sell signal, a corresponding arrow will be printed on the chart, at the opening of the next candle/bar indicating a strong uptrend/downtrend. The user can choose which indicators will use and can adjust the parameters of each indicator separately. With Matrix Arrow EA MT5 you can trade the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 signals, directly from a trade panel on the chart manually or 100% automatically with a 100% algorithmic trading option!

Notice: If you want to trade the Matrix Arrow signals with your Matrix Arrow EA MT5, you must purchase the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 separately! Otherwise the Matrix Arrow EA MT5 will work as a manual trade panel only. Buy now the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5: click here

Advice: My EAs are not magic systems that predict the market, but solid, well-coded tools built to achieve consistent results without using martingale or grid strategies. Success with them requires patience and discipline. I regularly optimize all my EAs, publish new set files twice a year, and review their performance every month. Always use only my recommended set files and keep your risk per symbol at 0.5% or lower. For my latest recommendations, please visit the backtests & set files blog by: clicking here.

Winning in the forex market is one of the toughest challenges out there. It's a constant battle against large participants like institutional traders, banks, and others whose primary objective is to take your money and everyone else's. Given this, while I strive to provide honest and well-designed EAs that have the potential to generate decent profits if the market conditions are favorable, I cannot make any promises or guarantees regarding their performance.





How to Test the Matrix Arrow EA MT5 | Matrix Arrow EA MT5 Installation Guide | Matrix Arrow EA MT5 Settings/Inputs Guide | Matrix Arrow EA MT5 Backtests & Set Files | Update of a Purchased Product





Features

Martingale, Grid, Averaging or other dangerous techniques are not used

Features on chart Trade Panel for manual or 100% algorithmic trading

SL, TP, BE and Trailing SL levels in Points and in Percentage of the Average Daily Range

New optimized set files for trading 12 popular symbols/instruments

Based on the 100% Non-Repainting Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5

Working, Entry & Exit Confirmation timeframes available

Works on all timeframes and all symbols/instruments

Super accurate Arrow signals that indicate a strong trend

Exit dot signals define neutral periods with no clear trend

Equally effective in trending and ranging markets

Each one indicator can be turned ON/OFF

Each and every parameter of all 10 indicators are fully adjustable

Ideal for beginners but also a great asset for experienced traders

100% automated Expert Advisor

MQL5 VPS compatible



Matrix Arrow EA MT5 Backtests & Set Files

Matrix Arrow EA MT5 100% quality backtests & set files: click here





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