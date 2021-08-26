Matrix Arrow EA MT5

5

Matrix Arrow EA MT5 is a unique expert advisor that can trade the Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT5 signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Relative Vigor Index (RVI), Relative Strength Index (RSI), Parabolic SAR, Stochastic Oscillator, Williams' Percent Range.

    When all indicators give a valid buy or sell signal, a corresponding arrow will be printed on the chart, at the opening of the next candle/bar indicating a strong uptrend/downtrend. The user can choose which indicators will use and can adjust the parameters of each indicator separately. With Matrix Arrow EA MT5 you can trade the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 signals, directly from a trade panel on the chart manually or 100% automatically with a 100% algorithmic trading option!

    Notice: If you want to trade the Matrix Arrow signals with your Matrix Arrow EA MT5, you must purchase the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 separately! Otherwise the Matrix Arrow EA MT5 will work as a manual trade panel only. Buy now the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5: click here

    Advice: My EAs are not magic systems that predict the market, but solid, well-coded tools built to achieve consistent results without using martingale or grid strategies. Success with them requires patience and discipline. I regularly optimize all my EAs, publish new set files twice a year, and review their performance every month. Always use only my recommended set files and keep your risk per symbol at 0.5% or lower. For my latest recommendations, please visit the backtests & set files blog by: clicking here.

    Winning in the forex market is one of the toughest challenges out there. It's a constant battle against large participants like institutional traders, banks, and others whose primary objective is to take your money and everyone else's. Given this, while I strive to provide honest and well-designed EAs that have the potential to generate decent profits if the market conditions are favorable, I cannot make any promises or guarantees regarding their performance.


    How to Test the Matrix Arrow EA MT5     |    Matrix Arrow EA MT5 Installation Guide    |    Matrix Arrow EA MT5 Settings/Inputs Guide    |    Matrix Arrow EA MT5 Backtests & Set Files    |    Update of a Purchased Product


    Features

    • Martingale, Grid, Averaging or other dangerous techniques are not used
    • Features on chart Trade Panel for manual or 100% algorithmic trading
    • SL, TP, BE and Trailing SL levels in Points and in Percentage of the Average Daily Range
    • New optimized set files for trading 12 popular symbols/instruments
    • Based on the 100% Non-Repainting Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
    • Working, Entry & Exit Confirmation timeframes available
    • Works on all timeframes and all symbols/instruments
    • Super accurate Arrow signals that indicate a strong trend
    • Exit dot signals define neutral periods with no clear trend
    • Equally effective in trending and ranging markets
    • Each one indicator can be turned ON/OFF
    • Each and every parameter of all 10 indicators are fully adjustable
    • Ideal for beginners but also a great asset for experienced traders
    • 100% automated Expert Advisor
    • MQL5 VPS compatible


      Matrix Arrow EA MT5 Backtests & Set Files

      • Matrix Arrow EA MT5 100% quality backtests & set files: click here


        I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.


        Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74/seller

        Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74


        #tags matrix arrow expert advisor trade panel manual trading 100% algorithmic trading trend non-repaint no repainting accurate profitable efficient indicator trend following indicator arrow signals multi timeframe indicator scalping swing day trading ranging market indicators

        Reviews 7
        markj25
        197
        markj25 2025.07.10 18:26 
         

        Amazing EA with excellent support and updates! I have several of Eleni's EAs and they are all great!

        TT77IRL
        409
        TT77IRL 2025.06.03 20:24 
         

        Works as described, Thanks!

        alberto.crypto
        139
        alberto.crypto 2024.05.28 19:34 
         

        I have tried many types of trading, this one by Eleni is the best, no grid or martingale, just a mix of indicators that make your account constantly grow, without risk and in a sustainable way!

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        Filter:
        markj25
        197
        markj25 2025.07.10 18:26 
         

        Amazing EA with excellent support and updates! I have several of Eleni's EAs and they are all great!

        Juvenille Emperor Limited
        102935
        Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2025.07.10 18:33
        I'm truly touched by your excellent review of the Matrix Arrow EA and your kind words about my EAs and support. I'll continue doing my best to offer you the best possible experience moving forward. Wishing you all the best in your trading journey!
        TT77IRL
        409
        TT77IRL 2025.06.03 20:24 
         

        Works as described, Thanks!

        Juvenille Emperor Limited
        102935
        Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2025.06.03 21:38
        I’m very happy to hear that the Matrix Arrow EA meets your needs and expectations! Thank you so much for your excellent review. Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you ever need anything, I’m always here to help. Wishing you continued success and happy trading!
        alberto.crypto
        139
        alberto.crypto 2024.05.28 19:34 
         

        I have tried many types of trading, this one by Eleni is the best, no grid or martingale, just a mix of indicators that make your account constantly grow, without risk and in a sustainable way!

        Juvenille Emperor Limited
        102935
        Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2024.05.28 23:36
        Thank you so much for your wonderful review Alberto! I’m thrilled to hear that you’ve found the Matrix Arrow EA to be the best among the many types of trading strategies you've tried. It’s great to know that the combination of indicators is helping your account grow consistently without the risks associated with grid or martingale strategies. Sustainability and safety are core principles behind the design of Matrix Arrow EA, and it’s rewarding to see them working effectively for you. Happy trading, and thank you for your feedback!
        Rashid Al-Nahlawi
        298
        Rashid Al-Nahlawi 2023.01.31 11:15 
         

        I'm using the EA combined with Matrix Arrow Indicator when I'm not trading manually. I followed Eleni's "the author" recommendation for a conservative trading settings. Every morning I wake up to see profitable trades on my account, the EA simply paid for itself with little extra profit in less than 2 weeks! Eleni is just amazing person and very open to new ideas and always provide an honest opinion on the products. Thank you so much Eleni, please keep me updated of your new work.

        Juvenille Emperor Limited
        102935
        Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2023.01.31 11:21
        I am really very happy that you like the whole Matrix Arrow series Rashid and that you have already seen positive results in your account. Thank you very much for your nice comments and the excellent review for the Matrix Arrow EA MT5!
        Aykan Sevinç
        72
        Aykan Sevinç 2022.06.10 10:31 
         

        Toujours disponible, Eleni est incroyable et ses produits sont extras, ca vaut très largement le prix, elle peut sans problème augmenter le prix car avec un service comme elle apporte le tarif est très bons marché !! Merci encore Eleni !

        Juvenille Emperor Limited
        102935
        Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.06.10 10:32
        Thank you really very much Aykan for your great review! You will always have a helping hand in me!
        kouzy1024
        64
        kouzy1024 2022.05.23 13:01 
         

        Very nice, with this EA, 10 different indicators can be combined, infinite, and backtested repeatedly, but will continue to be available forever. I think it is the strongest. Since the specifications of the PC are bad, it takes time to backtest, so it is not in operation yet, but it is too wonderful. You can't rest assured with an EA that doesn't know what the logic is. But it's too cheap. I think it's more valuable. I may buy it now.

        Juvenille Emperor Limited
        102935
        Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.05.23 13:04
        Thank you very much for your positive review! I will always be by your side for anything you need.
        Birol Koc
        300
        Birol Koc 2022.02.12 14:38 
         

        Excellent EA and amazing support.

        Juvenille Emperor Limited
        102935
        Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.02.12 14:46
        Thank you very much for your great review! I will always try my best for my buyers and friends!
        Reply to review