Zenith FX EA MT5

3.79

Zenith FX – Advanced Mechanical AI System

Overview
Zenith FX represents the next generation of algorithmic architecture engineered for institutional-level precision on XAUUSD (Gold) and USDJPY. Building upon the analytical foundation introduced in Axon Shift and Vector Prime, the system integrates a reinforced neural framework capable of adapting to real-time volatility, liquidity shifts, and cross-asset correlations between metals and major currencies.
It operates autonomously, interpreting price structure across multiple timeframes while synchronizing execution timing with global market dynamics.

REAL GOLD DQS SIGNAL: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2343270

REAL SIGNAL USDJPY: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2308259

Limited copies available — only the first 7 copies are offered at $399.
The next 5 copies will be priced at $499, and the price will increase by $100 every 5 copies thereafter.
Early buyers secure lifetime access at the lowest possible price.

Core Architecture

Neural Core
The central intelligence layer that maintains internal equilibrium within the system. It processes multi-timeframe liquidity data, manages communication between the signal module, risk control, and execution logic, and ensures coherent system behavior across both instruments.

Adaptive Signal Layer
Transforms complex data patterns from Gold and Yen markets into actionable trading signals. It filters transient market noise, detects statistically validated structures, and adjusts its logic depending on volatility and momentum conditions unique to each instrument.

Dynamic Risk Engine
Continuously recalibrates position exposure in real time according to volatility distribution, spread environment, and liquidity depth. This module dynamically adjusts trade size, maintaining proportional risk engagement across both calm and turbulent market phases.

Quantum Synchronizer
A proprietary timing engine that aligns algorithmic decisions with global liquidity rhythms. It maintains temporal precision between major trading sessions — Asian, London, and New York — optimizing entries during synchronized liquidity peaks observed across XAUUSD and USDJPY.

Operational Philosophy
Zenith FX does not use grids, martingale, or averaging. It follows a single-entry precision model supported by adaptive volatility calibration and synchronized timing.
The system trades selectively — executing only when multi-layer analytical confirmation is achieved, prioritizing precision and structural accuracy over trade frequency.

Recommended Environment
Symbols: XAUUSD, USDJPY
Timeframe: H1
Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread
Minimum Balance: from 500 USD recommended
Auto Trading: enabled

All core parameters are pre-optimized and require no manual adjustment. The only configurable setting is the risk level, which allows traders to define their preferred exposure level depending on capital and broker conditions.

Compatibility
Zenith FX can operate alongside other Expert Advisors in the same terminal. When used on a shared account, each EA should be assigned a unique Magic Number to prevent trade interference.

Design Philosophy
Zenith FX is the culmination of research in applied mechanical intelligence. It follows the principle of synchronization rather than prediction — a system designed to adapt to volatility, resonate with liquidity flow, and maintain consistent structural discipline across both Gold and Yen markets under any market regime.

Disclaimer
This system is intended as a tool to support individual trading decisions. All results, historical modeling, and testing presented are for informational purposes only and do not guarantee future performance. Users should ensure appropriate risk management and infrastructure compatibility prior to live deployment.


Reviews 14
ZecoFactory
24
ZecoFactory 2025.11.21 12:45 
 

Currently, it's been great. I've been using it for a week now, and it's an excellent product. I've set my risk level to 2. Thank you, Maxim!

Gabriel Rodrigues Chiqueti
258
Gabriel Rodrigues Chiqueti 2025.11.02 15:13 
 

Zenith has been showing strong and stable results. The strategy is smart, the execution is smooth, and it works well even in different market conditions. The developer is very professional and provides quick, helpful support whenever needed. I’m very satisfied with the EA and the service — totally worth it! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Nobu
95
Nobu 2025.10.29 05:31 
 

バックテストでは素晴らしい結果でした。実際の取引が楽しみです。全て順調にいくことを願っています。

Recommended products
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
Experts
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Flex Gold System
Pirasingh Jiachanont
Experts
Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
5 (2)
Experts
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
FREE
Msx AI Scalper Pro
Som Prakash Gehlot
Experts
MSX AI Scalper Pro Smart • Adaptive • Autonomous Trading Engine Overview MSX AI Scalper Pro is an advanced automated trading system built for BTCUSD on M5 timeframe . Unlike many robots that depend on strict time filters, news blocks or manual control, this system is designed to trade continuously 24/7 , adapting to market volatility in real time — without external filters or manual babysitting. Working Principle (Short Theory) The EA combines: Smoothed HMA trend direction – to detect cle
FundPass Pro
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
5 (1)
Experts
5-Star Rated Expert Advisor — FundPass Pro Introducing FundPass Pro: The Ultimate Plug-and-Play AI Trading Solution for All Traders and Prop Firm Challenges ️ Important Notice : To ensure compatibility with all account types , including proprietary firm accounts and standard personal accounts, the "Prop Firm Mode" in the user input must be enabled . Failing to activate this feature may cause the EA to operate in ways that are non-compliant with prop firm rules . Overview: FundPass Pro is
LL Grid EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Arbitrage Triangle Pro
Kuldeep Krishnat Konde
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY OFFER! Hello Traders!!  Unlock Risk-Free Profits with Triangular Arbitrage! The forex market is full of hidden opportunities — and most traders never see them. But you’re not “most traders.” Our Triangular Arbitrage Bot finds and executes price discrepancies across three currency pairs in milliseconds… No emotions No hesitation Just pure efficiency Ready to trade smarter, not harder? Keep these pairs in market watch while backtesting as it is multi pair EA -  E
EA Tunning
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
Professional Automated Trading System EXCLUSIVE INNOVATION: 80% Drawdown Reduction Technology Combined automated trading system   Modified RSI dan  Standard Deviation Bands   to produce trading signals that are more accurate and safe than standard indicators . Proven Results: 1.   20-80% Lower Drawdown  vs RSI Standard 2.   Same Number of Trades  - Higher Quality Entries 3.   Adaptive to Market Volatility 4.   Tested on Live Market Conditions Key Features Advanced Signal System 1.   Mo
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Outro
Manuel Gonzales
5 (3)
Experts
" Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
FREE
Bfg 9K Gold Killer
Eugen Funk
5 (4)
Experts
BFG 9000 is a unique system that trades your account 100% hands-free with   live-proven algorithms . Validated in live trading for 12 months. No Grid, no Martingale. The craziest part is however the ability to   manage your own trade decisions . The built-in AI takes your trades and manages them into profit. Safe Haven BFG includes a very stable algorithm that runs on 100% autopilot. It does not use Grid and no Martingale - thus you can be very sure, that it won't destroy your account. The syst
Xgrid Scalper MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Monarch Scalper EA MT5
Alberto Boada
1 (1)
Experts
Monarch Scalper Elite Launch price $149, after 10 sales it goes up to $249 Monarch Scalper Elite is an expert advisor designed to apply a trading logic based on breakout and potential reversal conditions. The system incorporates volatility filtering and session-based operation so that trades are executed only under user-defined conditions. The EA does not use martingale or grid techniques. All trades follow the risk parameters specified by the user. System Features 1. Volatility Engine The EA in
Intersection EA
Kalinka Capital OU
Experts
Intersection EA is a fully automated software (trading robot), executing trading orders on the currency market in accordance with the algorithm and unique trading settings for each currency pair. Intersection EA is perfectly suitable for beginner traders as well as for professionals who got solid experience in trading on financial markets. Traders and programmers of Kalinka Capital OU company, worked hard developing the Intersection EA forex robot, starting from the year 2011. Initially, this s
EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD m15
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic advisor, GBPUSD . Timeframe m15 . Terminal MT5 ChatGPT O1 deeply analyzed all GBPUSD quotes I downloaded from high timeframes, in order to find a safe strategy; identified paranormal activity of this tool. The advisor tracks such atypical GBPUSD activities and will immediately react by trying to enter in the opposite direction. Each order is protected by a stop loss . One order can be divided into a maximum of three orders. Each order has its own take profit and stop loss. Mini
Willain72ATM
He Ping Qing
Experts
This strategy is mainly suitable for audcad, audnzd, audcad, audusd (Best) and other currencies. It uses batch closing and hedging strategies, with a maximum position of 9 orders.The maximum floating loss of 10 years is about $1,000, and the average monthly return is about 5-10%.It is recommended to operate 2-3 currencies with 3000usd. Parameter description: Clots: initial single quantity; NoTrade1: No trading time 1, it is recommended to avoid the data release time at night. Except for Clots,
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Experts
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
EURUSD 1min scalper
Catalin Adelin Iovan
Experts
Features An amazing scalper created for EURUSD 1 min time frame. Compared to the 5 min version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54412#!tab=overview , this one is a higher risk/ reward . Just like the 5 min version, this one needed more than 500h of optimization . It was made in mind for IC markets MQL5 platform, an adapted for their data, but I suppose it must works on other brookers as well. I will also publish soon the MT4 version for IC markets as well. Description Strategy is made fro
Go Long Advanced
Phantom Trading Inc.
5 (7)
Experts
The Go Long EA implements an advanced intraday trading strategy based on the principle of systematic daily trading with multiple technical confirmations. While many traders seek complex algorithms, this EA combines simple yet effective concepts with sophisticated risk management and multiple technical filters. The EA opens positions at a specific time each day, but only when market conditions align with multiple technical indicators. This systematic approach helps capture intraday moves while a
FREE
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
RoboInvest
Vasil Georgiev Todorov
Experts
# RoboInvest RoboInvest is a professional grid-based Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It combines moving average crossovers, ATR volatility filter, and optional RSI confirmation to deliver highly adaptive entries during trending conditions. --- ## Strategy Overview - Entry signals based on fast MA vs slow MA (3 / 20 by default) - Optional RSI filter (entry when RSI confirms trend bias) - Grid logic with lot multiplier (default: 1.12) - Works during sp
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Gold Trend Accelerator Combo
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Experts
Smart Multi-System EA for XAUUSD (Gold) Gold Trend Accelerator Combo is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . It combines trend-following and counter-trend logic in one integrated system to adapt to different market conditions — whether gold is trending strongly or moving in volatile ranges. This EA is built for traders who want controlled risk , clear structure , and no grid or martingale . Live signal MT5 :   Click Here Instant Setup:  Get the
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
AI Map
Saeid Soleimani
3.75 (4)
Experts
AI MAP Trading System AI MAP is an automated Expert Advisor designed to analyze market conditions and execute trades based on algorithmic logic. The system utilizes a multi-layered analytical framework to evaluate price action, volume, and market sentiment without manual intervention. Live monitoring ( + 3 month )    || Chat Group   || Setup Guide   || Statement +3 month  || Live signal setfiles  System Architecture The EA incorporates specialized processing modules to handle different market a
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Experts
AIQ Version 5.0 - Autonomous Intelligence Through Institutional Architecture The evolution from rule-based automation to genuine autonomous intelligence represents the natural progression of algorithmic trading. What institutional quantitative desks began exploring over a decade ago has matured into practical implementation. AIQ Version 5.0 embodies this maturation: sophisticated multi-model AI analysis, independent validation architecture, and continuous learning systems refined through extens
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.56 (25)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Learning Machine + XGBoost Learning Model +112 Paid & Free AIs + Voting System + External & Editable Prompts) While most EAs on the market claim to use “AI” or “neural networks” but in reality only run basic scripts, Aria Connector EA V4 redefines what true AI-powered trading means. This is not theory, not marketing hype, it’s a direct, verifiable connection between your MetaTrader 5 platform and 112 real AI models, combined with a next-generation XGBoost engine, editab
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Avalut Gold X1
Danijel Plesa
Experts
Avalut X1 - Advanced Gold Expert Advisor (MT5) Precision trading for XAUUSD Live Signal Avalut X1 is a professional Expert Advisor for automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold) in MetaTrader 5. The system combines four complementary strategies in a single EA to handle varying market regimes. It is self-contained for MT5 and requires no external DLLs or third-party installers. Key features Four strategies in one EA: coordinated strategies that complement each other to address trend, range, and volatil
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Silicon Ex mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
" Silicon Ex ": Your Reliable Assistant in the World of Forex Silicon Ex is a modern trading bot, specially created for traders in the Forex market. This innovative tool serves as a reliable partner for those who strive for efficient and automated trading. Key Features of "Silicon Ex": Reliability and Stability: Created using advanced technologies that ensure stable and reliable operation in the market. Intelligent Risk Management: Built-in money management system (Money Management) allows you
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
4 (8)
Experts
Price: 606$ -> 808$ How To: Manual ENEA mt5 – Regime-Switching + GPT5 with Hidden Markov Models (HMMs) ENEA mt5 is a state-of-the-art, fully automated trading algorithm that combines the power of artificial intelligence in the form of ChatGPT-5 with the precise statistical analysis of a Hidden Markov Model (HMM). It monitors the market in real time, identifying even complex and hard-to-detect market states (regimes) and dynamically adjusting its trading strategy to the prevailing conditions.
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (58)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pairs such as XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as m
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html#14 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Video Posts:   https://www.youtube.com/@MagmaSoftwareSolutions My Expert Advisors: ht
More from author
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.47 (17)
Experts
VectorPrime — Algorithmic System with Multi-Layered Vector Logic VectorPrime is an autonomous trading system engineered for structured execution under multi-timeframe market conditions. At its core lies the concept of vector analysis, where price dynamics are decomposed into directional impulses and matrix-based structures. The system interprets market flow not as isolated signals, but as interconnected vectors forming a coherent market map. Key modules of VectorPrime: Vector Dynamics Engine — i
Filter:
ESTARIX
316
ESTARIX 2025.12.09 07:13 
 

BEWARE!! SCAMMER & OVERFIT EAs Long story short: Maxim’s EAs are all overfit & have huge stop losses. Your account will eventually have large losses. He’s also likely scamming all of us knowing his EAs are not good. I purchased Axonshift about 3 months ago, then later on Zenith & Vectorprime. Axonshift did well for a couple months. It was trading significantly less than backtests (BT), but it still did ok. Then around mid-November, everything fell apart. Axonshift hit a stop loss (SL), and another trade went within 5 pips of SL less than a week later. Then Vectorprime hit SL, then Zenith hit SL. All of this was within 2 weeks. Mind you, that the win rates for these EAs are 99%+. These EAs are massively overfit, and have crazy reward to risk ratios, where you need 90%+ win rates usually just to break even. These 3 EAs trade VERY similarly. I see them as copies of each other with different entry times. They were all released within a week of each other. I believe this was to maximize profits. If quality was the focus, he would have continued to develop Axonshift only. After I purchased his 4th EA, ZenovaFx, I negatively reviewed it to prevent other people from losing massive amounts of money. ZenovaFx, like the others, had 99%+ win rate. Believe it or not, the very first live trade after publication was a full blown SL. Anyone running risk level 2 would have instantly lost 63% of their account. Risk level 1 would have lost 20%. A little after this point, Maxim knew the EA was a failure and removed it completely from MQL5. You can still search for the signal account, which is still live under Maxim’s profile. He abandoned the project a mere 2 weeks after release when it failed, instead of improving it or refunding customers (this would have been the ethical thing to do). Here’s where things get interesting. Another customer of Maxim reached out to me to point out something strange. Another MQL5 seller by the name “Solomon Din” published the signal for ZenovaFx (with Maxim as author) on Nov. 21, 2025. This was 1 day before Maxim released ZenovaFx (Nov. 22, 2025). How is this possible if “Solomon Din” wasn’t Maxim, or at least affiliated with Maxim? Very peculiar. Furthermore, Solomon Din also has project abandonment (Starspire Capital AI EA & Luminar AI Chat EA) issues and recently released a new EA (CryonX) that operates strikingly similar to Maxim’s EAs. Could it be just coincidence? My beliefs: Maxim has multiple accounts selling similar overfit EAs to people, he knows the EAs don’t work so his business is scamming people into buying them. Do your own research people. It’s all out there if you go and look. Don’t buy his EAs. Some stats: Axonshift Backtest win rate: 99.55% TP: 45 pips SL: 310 pips 87.34% win rate needed to stay even. 1:6.9 reward to risk that ends up being even worse than this since most trades close at breakeven. Lost 3 out of last 10 trades, which means it needs a straight 21+ trades going to full TP to breakeven. Live trading winrate: 70% Vectorprime Backtest win rate: 99.48% TP: 27 pips SL: 310 pips 1:11.6 reward to risk that ends up being even worse than this since most trades close at breakeven. 92.06% win rate needed to stay even. Lost 2 out of last 9 trades, which means it needs a straight 23+ trades going to full TP to breakeven. Live winrate: 78% Zenith Backtest winrate: 99.00% TP: 5.7 pips SL: 49.8 pips 89.69% win rate needed to stay even. 1:8.7 reward to risk that ends up being even worse than this since most trades close at breakeven. Live win rate: 95% (this is ok now, but it will fail, it’s a matter of time) **see comments for pictures

Maxim Kurochkin
2297
Reply from developer Maxim Kurochkin 2025.12.14 14:42
Thank you for taking the time to share your opinion. I will respond calmly and respectfully, so that other readers can clearly understand my position. First of all, it is important to note that this user has purchased all of my Expert Advisors over time — AxonShift, VectorPrime, Zenith, and later ZenovaFX — despite being dissatisfied with each of them. Everyone is free to make their own purchasing decisions, but this fact alone suggests that the situation is more complex than it is being presented. I would also like to remind readers that when ZenovaFX was released, this same user was among the very first buyers and left a negative comment within minutes of purchase, before any meaningful trading activity could even occur. This does not invalidate his right to express an opinion, but it does raise questions about the intent and timing of the feedback. Regarding the claims about “overfitting,” “copies,” or “scamming”:
All of my EAs are developed independently, though they may share a similar risk-control philosophy, which is completely normal for products created by the same developer. Similarities in structure do not mean identical logic or hidden intent. Losses and stop-loss events are an unavoidable part of real trading. High historical win rates do not mean that losses will never happen in live market conditions — especially during periods of changing volatility. I have never denied this, and I have never promised or guaranteed profits. No such guarantees are given anywhere in my descriptions. As for speculation about other sellers or accounts, I have no control over what other users publish on the platform. Anyone can create signals or products under their own name. Drawing conclusions or accusations from that is not based on verifiable facts. Developing and maintaining trading strategies is not easy. If it were, anyone could release profitable EAs every week. In reality, finding robust logic, adapting to market changes, and continuously improving systems is difficult and time-consuming — and this is exactly what I continue to work on. I respect the right of every user to share their experience, positive or negative. At the same time, I encourage all traders to make decisions based on their own testing, realistic expectations, and proper risk management. I wish everyone the best in their trading journey.
amtf123451
34
amtf123451 2025.12.02 12:01 
 

Its trading frequency is very low, and its recent performance has been poor. It's not worth selling for such a high price.

Maxim Kurochkin
2297
Reply from developer Maxim Kurochkin 2025.12.04 08:40
Thank you for sharing your opinion. I’m genuinely sorry that your experience didn’t meet your expectations — disappointing results are frustrating for any trader, and I fully respect your viewpoint. However, I would like to clarify a few points for transparency, especially for other users reading this: 1️⃣ “Overfitted” does not mean “non-functional.”
Every algorithm on the market — including the top-rated ones — is built and optimized on past data.
This is standard practice in quantitative trading.
But calling the EA “overfitted” simply because recent market conditions were abnormal is not an objective assessment. 2️⃣ Backtesting after the publication date can differ.
This is not unique to my EA.
MT5 Strategy Tester relies on tick-history that updates with a delay and varies by broker.
Periods of extreme volatility (like in the past weeks) often appear after the event in historical data, so real-time losses may not immediately show up in the tester.
This is a limitation of MT5, not an attempt to mislead anyone. 3️⃣ Live and demo conditions never match ideal backtests.
Spread changes, slippage, liquidity gaps, execution delays — none of these are reflected perfectly in a historical test.
Any EA can show differences between simulated and real-time results. 4️⃣ Calling the purchase a “terrible mistake” is understandable emotionally, but not technically fair.
Many users run the EA successfully with appropriate risk settings.
The recent market environment on XAUUSD has been unusually violent and has affected countless systems, not just mine. 5️⃣ I continuously update and improve all my EAs.
Whenever the market exposes weaknesses, I work on refining filters and strengthening risk handling.
This is an ongoing process — not a finished product dumped on users. I respect your feedback, even if it is harsh, and I will use it to improve the system further.
But I also want to reassure others reading this that the EA is not a “scam” nor intentionally designed to fail — it simply encountered extremely atypical market conditions, as many strategies did. Thank you for taking the time to share your experience.
Anas Ajnan
23
Anas Ajnan 2025.11.26 22:49 
 

Completely terrible. The bot was well over fitted for the past data, but once you backtest it on the periods after the date of publishing or even test it on a live or demo account, the bot crashes. So yeah, i did a terrible mistake buying this bot, but lesson learned

Maxim Kurochkin
2297
Reply from developer Maxim Kurochkin 2025.12.04 08:40
Thank you for sharing your opinion. I’m genuinely sorry that your experience didn’t meet your expectations — disappointing results are frustrating for any trader, and I fully respect your viewpoint. However, I would like to clarify a few points for transparency, especially for other users reading this: 1️⃣ “Overfitted” does not mean “non-functional.”
Every algorithm on the market — including the top-rated ones — is built and optimized on past data.
This is standard practice in quantitative trading.
But calling the EA “overfitted” simply because recent market conditions were abnormal is not an objective assessment. 2️⃣ Backtesting after the publication date can differ.
This is not unique to my EA.
MT5 Strategy Tester relies on tick-history that updates with a delay and varies by broker.
Periods of extreme volatility (like in the past weeks) often appear after the event in historical data, so real-time losses may not immediately show up in the tester.
This is a limitation of MT5, not an attempt to mislead anyone. 3️⃣ Live and demo conditions never match ideal backtests.
Spread changes, slippage, liquidity gaps, execution delays — none of these are reflected perfectly in a historical test.
Any EA can show differences between simulated and real-time results. 4️⃣ Calling the purchase a “terrible mistake” is understandable emotionally, but not technically fair.
Many users run the EA successfully with appropriate risk settings.
The recent market environment on XAUUSD has been unusually violent and has affected countless systems, not just mine. 5️⃣ I continuously update and improve all my EAs.
Whenever the market exposes weaknesses, I work on refining filters and strengthening risk handling.
This is an ongoing process — not a finished product dumped on users. I respect your feedback, even if it is harsh, and I will use it to improve the system further.
But I also want to reassure others reading this that the EA is not a “scam” nor intentionally designed to fail — it simply encountered extremely atypical market conditions, as many strategies did. Thank you for taking the time to share your experience.
ZecoFactory
24
ZecoFactory 2025.11.21 12:45 
 

Currently, it's been great. I've been using it for a week now, and it's an excellent product. I've set my risk level to 2. Thank you, Maxim!

smp1990
449
smp1990 2025.11.11 08:09 
 

I have been using this EA for more than one week and so far all trades have been profitable in demoa ccounts. In theory the EA paid by itself. Also Maxim has been supportive. Many thanks Maxim!

Update 24/11/2025: unfortunately I have to revisit this review due to the bad performance of this EA.

First of all, and with all respect to Maxim who has been responsive, I have to explain what happened in my case and why I?m reviewing this. Few times I write a review of an EA, despite I'm using many, some good, some so-so and some bad. But this is a special case.

1- back test for 2024 and 2025 data looks really good: 91% won trades. Largest loss (from a deposit of 5,000) 941. Net results 512k profit vs 26k of losses. Not bad!

2- My experience using it for 2 weeks in a live account, and sadly I cannot paste screenshots: 8 trades

Trade 1: 73 profit

Trade 2: 15 profit

Trade 3: -1018 loss!!!! This loss doesnt appear in the signal and Maxim apologizes in one of the comments and says that in his broker that trade didn't happen. In my case that losing trade happened in 5 different brokers (fortunately in 3 of them that was demo account). Ok I give another chance, maybe I was unlucky and got one of the few big losses. I set the lot size to 0.05 to mitigate the risk of future losses

Trade 4: 24 profit

Trade 5: 30 profit

Trade 6: 0.12 profit

Trade 7: 12 profit

Trade 8: -444 loss... come on...

I have been using the EA in another account different broker and got the same trades than above...

I will stop using the EA in live accounts. Will give a 3rd chance with an udate of the EA but on demo accounts and if I see that performance is positive, then I will revisit this review.

Note that few days laters I had another HUGE loss for another of his EAs, Axoshift.

Gabriel Rodrigues Chiqueti
258
Gabriel Rodrigues Chiqueti 2025.11.02 15:13 
 

Zenith has been showing strong and stable results. The strategy is smart, the execution is smooth, and it works well even in different market conditions. The developer is very professional and provides quick, helpful support whenever needed. I’m very satisfied with the EA and the service — totally worth it! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

liu000202
848
liu000202 2025.10.31 00:41 
 

Three stop losses per month, that's too bad

Nobu
95
Nobu 2025.10.29 05:31 
 

バックテストでは素晴らしい結果でした。実際の取引が楽しみです。全て順調にいくことを願っています。

gotothemoon
115
gotothemoon 2025.10.26 22:01 
 

Trading with confident using intelligent trading automation is my choice. I am individual trader and happy found this Expert Adviser. I set this EA for long term and thanks to author to keep update and maintain for future consistency.

marcuster
34
marcuster 2025.10.25 07:09 
 

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ I’ve been using Zenith FX for a while now, and this is actually the second EA I’ve purchased from the same developer — I also own AxonShift, and together they complement each other perfectly. Each system has its own internal logic and timing structure, and when used correctly, they create a very balanced and powerful combination. What I appreciate most about the author is his transparency and professionalism. He always replies clearly, never hides behind marketing talk, and actually listens to users’ feedback. Every time I had a question, I received a well-reasoned answer, not a generic response. People often forget that losses are part of any real trading system. There’s no EA in the world that wins 100% of the time. The difference here is that this developer keeps the system adaptive, updates it responsibly, and explains every change. If you treat it as a serious tool and not as a “magic money machine,” you’ll see how consistent it can be over time. Overall, I’m very satisfied with both EAs. The performance, risk control, and author support are all top-tier. I’ll definitely continue to follow his future work.

Meysam Khoobyari
350
Meysam Khoobyari 2025.10.22 23:33 
 

backtest was good

cyberhiga
1098
cyberhiga 2025.10.22 11:37 
 

The backtest results were promising, so I decided to purchase it. The developer is also very kind and responds to questions thoughtfully. I plan to run it for a while and report the results.

chak8x8
433
chak8x8 2025.10.21 13:00 
 

two TP in a row today. I also received other two EAs for free. Five stars for now. Will update in a month.

Update 22/10: One big SL, AUD$2000 was gone. I have to stop using it and decrease the stars.

Update 23/10: The author updated the EA after a big SL, I will give user support higher stars, but the author also took down his original signal which had 60% loss, so for other areas, I will just keep the low stars and see if it can make AUD$2000 back. If yes, I will give the stars back. I will keep this rating for a month as the developer promised that he would improve it. I will monitor the performance and update here in a month.

Update 3/11: This EA and other EAs created by author have recovered all the losses. After the last big SL, the EA hasn't encountered any losses. There was big DD last Friday which made me kind of scared, but the trend finally went back and it hit TP. I will give five stars and hope the author can improve the EA to reduce DD.

teedeebee
258
teedeebee 2025.10.19 11:37 
 

Update 24/11: Where Zenith FX at first showed to be one of Maxim's better EA's, with good wins and small losses (the moment that you really fee it's a winning EA and you feel comfortable putting the risk level a bit higher...) it blew 3 live accounts and 1 demo account yesterday (on VTMarkets and Headway brokers). Looking forward to an update that hopefully makes it more reliable again...

Update 25/10: This EA has already proven to be very worthy. Lightning fast trades on both XAUUSD and USDJPY with nice results. Lucky for me I didn't suffer from the bug that caused some of the users a nasty SL on 22/10 but Maxim responded as fast as his EA's by fixing the issue and providing an update in the blink of an eye. That's a true example to many other sellers. And it works great together with his other gems: Axonshift and Vectorprime.

19/10: After my very positive personal experiences with the Axonshift and Vectorprime EA's and Maxim's support, I'm very curious to see what this baby can do...bring it on!

Reply to review