The Gold Reaper MT5

4.48

PROP FIRM READY! (download SETFILE)

WARNING:

  • Only a few copies left at current price!
  • Final price: 990$
  • Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase

Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here

JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here



Welcome to the Gold Reaper!

Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile.

The EA uses multiple confirmation algorithms to find the best entry price and runs multiple strategies internally to spread the risk of the trades.

All trades have a stoploss and takeprofit, but also use a trailing stoploss and trailing takeprofit to minimize the risk, and  maximize the potential of each trade.

The system is build on the very popular and proven strategy: trading breakouts of important support and resistance levels.  

Gold is very suitable for this strategy, as it is a highly volatile pair.

The system auto adapts the trade frequency and lotsize based on your accountsize and your max allowed drawdown setting!


Backtests show a very stable growth curve, with very controlled drawdowns and fast recoveries. 

This EA has been stress tested for the longest available period for Gold, using multiple pricefeeds for various brokers, and nothing seems to be able to make it fail.

No "neural network/machine learning AI/ChatGPT/Quantum computer/perfect straight line backtests" sales-talk, but a real and honest trading system, based on proven methodology for development and live execution.

As a developer, I have +20 years of experience in creating automated trading systems.  I know what has the potential to work and what has not.  I create honest systems, with the highest probability of trading like the backtests without cheating.

Gold Reaper is a Trendsetter.  Many developers are now trying to make their own version of my breakout strategy approach.  (This means I obviously did something well ;-) ) 

But nothing beats my unparalleled level of support, and the awesome private community I've build for my clients!

And that is the real value you'll get with my products:

  • Best support anywhere
  • +20 years of experience 
  • Vibrant, Living community where clients share their experience and performance.  
  • Real Live accounts and Proven Track record 


Unmatched Value For Money... Period.


Key Features:

  • Very easy to use: install on chart, and set your prefered maximum allowed drawdown.  The EA will determine trade frequency and lotsize fully automatic 
  • No grid/No Martingale/No risky risk management
  • good results over the full historical data for XAUUSD
  • Easy to use for Prop Firms
  • Minimum account balance: 600$


Backtesting: 

Simply run on XAUUSD using default settings, or change the max allowed drawdown to your preference.  You can also change the trade frequency manually to see the different results. Timeframe of the chart doesn’t matter.


Setup:

Run on XAUUSD and set your trade frequency (automatic by default), and your prefered max allowed drawdown.

Or set the trade frequency manually to your preference.

Timeframe: H1


Parameters:

  • ShowInfoPanel -> display the information panel on the chart 
  • Adjustment for Infopanel size -> in case of 4K display, set value to "2"
  • update infopanel during testing -> disabled for faster backtesting
  • Trade Frequency: allows you to use different setups from the EA, going from very conservative trading frequency to extreme trading frequency.  By default, it is set to "auto", which means it will use the account balance, and the Max Allowed Drawdown to determine the trade frequency.  When using "StartLots", you MUST set the trade frequency also manually!
  • Maximum allowed spread: maximum spread for pending orders to be allowed
  • Friday Stop Hour -> if you don't want trades to be hold over the weekend, set a value between 0 and 23. (25 means "disabled)
  • SetSL_TP_After_Entry -> enable only if your broker doesn't allow pending orders with SL and TP
  • Use Virtual Expiration -> enable only if your broker doesn't allow pending order with expiration date
  • Randomization -> this will randomize the entries, exits and TrailingSL values a bit, so that multiple users on the same broker, will have a bit different trades.  Also good for prop firms.  Good value is "50"
  • BaseMagicNumber -> the base magicnumber that will be used for all strategies
  • Comment for trades -> the comment to be used for the trades
  • Lotsize Calculation Method -> here you determine how the lotsize should be calculated: Fixed lotsize (Use StartLots), Or use the "Max Allowed Total Drawdown
  • Startlots -> set the value for fixed lotsize, when that option is chosen.  This parameter will be used as "minimum lotsize" when using any of the other 2 options for lotsize calculation
  • Max Allowed Drawdown -> The prefered maximum allowed total drawdown (in %).  The EA will then determine lotsize based on the historical max DD of the EA
  • Set Max Daily Drawdown -> Here you can set a maximum allowed daily drawdown (in %).  If it is reached, the EA would close all trades and pending orders, and wait for the next day.  This is usefull for prop firms
  • Use Equity instead of Balance -> use Equity of the account to calculate all lotsize values
  • OnlyUp -> this will prevent lotsize to decrease after losses (more aggressive but faster recovery after losses)
  • EnableNFP_Filter -> turn the NFP filter on or off
  • AutoGMT -> let the EA calculate the correct GMT offset for your broker, so that the time of NFP will be correct
  • GMT_OFFSET_Winter -> for setting the GMT Offset manually in the wintertime (when AutoGMT is off, or during backtesting!)
  • GMT_OFFSET_Summer -> for setting the GMT Offset manually in the summertime (when AutoGMT is off, or during backtesting!)
  • NFP_CloseOpenTrades -> force the EA to close all open trades when NFP starts (X minutes before NFP)
  • NFP_ClosePendingOrders -> force the EA to delete all pending orders when NFP starts (X minutes before NFP)
  • NFP_MinutesBefore -> how many minutes before the NFP event, to close trades and pending orders
  • NFP_MinutesAfter -> how many minutes after the NFP event, before the EA resumes trading again

IMPORTANT: For AUTO_GMT TO WORK -> you must add the URL "https : // www . worldtimeserver.com/"  (remove spaces!!) to the "allowed URL's" in your MT4/MT5 terminal (tools -> options -> expert advisors)

Reviews 111
Blake 39
38
Blake 39 2026.08.20 09:29 
 

Wim is the best EA seller out there, he answered all your questions, most importantly he will lace you up when you have issue on installing the EA. Highly recommended!

henkhuppelschoten
155
henkhuppelschoten 2026.08.16 12:22 
 

The best breakout EA

Pablo Sanz Moniche
198
Pablo Sanz Moniche 2026.08.08 16:55 
 

Very good. It is a human-driven system, so occasional losses are to be expected — but the overall results are solid. I rented for three months and have already recovered the rental cost plus a portion of the purchase price within just a few weeks. I started with a $15,700 balance and gained $809 between July 13th and August 8th — the numbers speak for themselves. Will the EA maintain this performance? No one can guarantee that, but the returns are clearly not the result of luck; they reflect a well-designed strategy. Wim's support is exceptional — responsive, patient, and seemingly available around the clock. The only issue is a technical one with the balance figure showed on the EA but Wim and I are currently working on that.

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Blake 39
38
Blake 39 2026.08.20 09:29 
 

Wim is the best EA seller out there, he answered all your questions, most importantly he will lace you up when you have issue on installing the EA. Highly recommended!

henkhuppelschoten
155
henkhuppelschoten 2026.08.16 12:22 
 

The best breakout EA

Pablo Sanz Moniche
198
Pablo Sanz Moniche 2026.08.08 16:55 
 

Very good. It is a human-driven system, so occasional losses are to be expected — but the overall results are solid. I rented for three months and have already recovered the rental cost plus a portion of the purchase price within just a few weeks. I started with a $15,700 balance and gained $809 between July 13th and August 8th — the numbers speak for themselves. Will the EA maintain this performance? No one can guarantee that, but the returns are clearly not the result of luck; they reflect a well-designed strategy. Wim's support is exceptional — responsive, patient, and seemingly available around the clock. The only issue is a technical one with the balance figure showed on the EA but Wim and I are currently working on that.

ReptonPark777
189
ReptonPark777 2026.08.05 21:03 
 

I have used the gold reaper for a little over one month and I can confirm that it is everything that it is advertised to be. Excellent strategy that clearly has an edge in the Market. Backtests conform with live account and my trades more or less match the ones on the live signal. When it comes to trading gold, TGR leads the way while others follow. Congrats Wim for this work of genius.

Profalgo Limited
94619
Reply from developer Wim Schrynemakers 2026.08.06 03:49
thanks you! :-)
Chiwi's IT
839
Paula Bianca Van Kerchove 2026.07.09 12:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Cao The Bui
236
Cao The Bui 2026.06.28 12:29 
 

I had previously suffered significant losses from so-called 'top-tier' EAs on MQL5. However, Wim’s products are entirely different. There is no grid and no martingale, meaning your capital is kept safe! His top-performing systems (like The Gold Reaper, the Ultimate Breakout System, etc.) have successfully recovered the costs of those other overpriced EAs, as well as the losses they caused to my accounts. I want to express my deepest gratitude to Wim. You have truly saved my trading journey. Thank you for your great products and your honest & professional support so far!

bc01
501
bc01 2026.06.14 22:16 
 

Started to use gold reaper. Very unpleasant surprise to see very first 2 trades in minus, because orders were filled immediately after roll over after weekend in gap. EA needs protection, for example remove 5 minutes before market close (parameter) and introduce pending orders 5 minutes (parameter) after market open. This is basic gap protection. I will adjust review depending on performance and author improvements 1 star only.

UPDATE: 2 stars, increased to 2 stars, author came back immidiatelly, good support. More losses.

I still consider deleting an opening of pending orders shortly before close and after open. Trigerring of pending order at market open will be loss as the spread is easily 20-40 usd. Not just Friday

Will update again after 3 months what performance will ne achieved.

Profalgo Limited
94619
Reply from developer Wim Schrynemakers 2026.06.28 13:59
Hi mate, you can't write a review based on 2 trades. that is just very unrealistic. Also, These 2 trades were basically break even. I had them too.
Even more, the EA has an option to prevent this, by removing all pending orders before the weekend (Friday Stop Hour parameter). So simply reading the manual before starting to trade could have prevented this.
Update: my account and other clients are making new highs. Maybe you should consider not intervening with the EA that has proven already for almost 2 years that it’s able to be profitable just “as is”?
Andrei Koval
814
Andrei Koval 2026.06.13 08:01 
 

I think this EA is MQL5 modern classic! Using TGR from November 2025 - very advanced, very predictiable, stable TRADING system with no "improved core for current market conditions" updates. Almost every bad review is from "holy grail" seekrs. And yes - wim is very nice person too. Must have alongside with his gold phantom and gold trade pro.

Roman Tressler
33
Roman Tressler 2026.06.11 13:18 
 

I've been using the Gold Reaper for two days now and have made 10% of my capital. So far everything is working as it should, I'm satisfied so far!

RussellKing
79
RussellKing 2026.05.26 16:22 
 

I see some users with negative results having started recently but unfortunately some periods of drawdown do of course happen - otherwise they would be magic money printing machines and everyone would be a billionaire!. Hopefully they will stick with it and see good results om time. I have been running Gold Reaper as part of a portfolio of EAs since the start of this year, not all are yet profitable but for me Gold Reaper is the star - on this EA alone I am up nearly £8,000 (on a £20,000 start balance). It is true there have been some up and downs in the time I have been running it but on average it is my best performing EA.

Michele
61
Michele 2026.05.12 05:14 
 

I purchased this bot around a month ago, but unfortunately it hasn’t generated any profit so far. It’s disappointing because, based on the reviews and its ranking in the market, I honestly expected much better results. I really hoped for a more consistent performance.

Profalgo Limited
94619
Reply from developer Wim Schrynemakers 2026.05.12 05:24
hi, thx for the feedback. I believe you didn't really backtest the EA before you bought it? Because else it would be very obvious that current "small drawdown" period is very normal and happens multiple times per year. Yet, the EA always ended in profits every year. To make more clear of where the current performance is, I made a quick post: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/111357/comments/page11#comment_59730385 Please check it out... it should explain why having a longterm look on trading is crucial Stopping the EA now would be a rookie mistake. I made many blog posts about it, which you can read here: https://www.tradewithwim.com/blog
Quoc Bao Tran
140
Quoc Bao Tran 2026.05.07 02:41 
 

Wim is very kind, and friendly, always help me to set up the bot. Gold Reaper is a profitable bot. But in my opinion, the minimum initial should be 2k5-3k, and if you dont want risky, you should use the low risk setting. My broker sometimes dont match with his signal, sometime i get unprofit when his signal have profit. I used broker Exness and Icmarket. Not for all broker.

Profalgo Limited
94619
Reply from developer Wim Schrynemakers 2026.05.07 03:08
thx for the review! The historical max drawdown for "very conservative" setting is around 300$. So 2.5K really isn't needed to start. It all depends on how you set up the EA
Souma
255
Souma 2026.05.04 14:01 
 

Best EA!! You don't need other EA.

Mirco Lupinetti
601
Mirco Lupinetti 2026.04.22 12:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Matthew Lewis Beedle
4950
Matthew Lewis Beedle 2026.04.21 21:57 
 

Hard to really argue with the results of this EA. It clearly does have an edge on the market (at least for now) and that shows both in my results with it and also the live signal. My main criticism of most Gold EAs is that any EA that buys often will have done well the last 2 years, no matter how dumb the signals might be. But for GoldReaper, it isn't buy only, it can sell as well and it effectively takes scalps and sometimes the odd big win on breakouts of major liquidity gaps. My general advice to people who consider it is 1) If you're running a small account, be very careful, gold isn't ideal on small accounts 2) I personally think the default settings are too risky, but that's just my take 3) It doesn't trade so often so if you are a trading dopamine junky, better off just buying a scalper or one of the scam martingale grid systems instead. Overall, so far so good 6 months in. PS to anyone leaving reviews after just 1 month (positive or negative), please don't.

Profalgo Limited
94619
Reply from developer Wim Schrynemakers 2026.04.22 04:34
thx mate!
CosmosElite
21
CosmosElite 2026.04.03 03:26 
 

One of the worst EAs on the MQL marketplace.I lost my account.

Profalgo Limited
94619
Reply from developer Wim Schrynemakers 2026.04.03 04:35
this must be some kind of joke?
Gold Reaper is one of the best EAs on the market. Ask anyone. How in the world did you lose your account when using my recommended settings? Or maybe you thought it was a good idea to run your own settings without testing them first? Since there were almost no trades in the last few days on "normal" settings, I assume you tried the "extreme" setting on a small account? Which would be completely against my recommendations.
Wieger De Wit
479
Wieger De Wit 2026.03.21 20:11 
 

The best breakout EA on the MQL marketplace from one of the best developers on the MQL market.

Alex Holloway
574
Alex Holloway 2026.02.04 16:40 
 

Gold Reaper will always remain the most powerful creation of Mr. "Wim" and the foundation of his work.

Christian Quintavalle
624
Christian Quintavalle 2026.01.18 21:43 
 

Grazie! sto avendo ottimi risultati!!! in una settimana ho ripreso i soldi dell'affitto! dopo tanti soldi spesi in altri Expert ad. finalmente ho trovato un produttore intelligente!

ritwikghorui
19
ritwikghorui 2026.01.17 05:20 
 

I have been using it from past 3 months, results are really impressive. If you are looking for slow, steady and consistent gain The Gold Reaper is one of the best.

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