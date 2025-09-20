Force Strategy MT5 — Automated Trading System

Force Strategy MT5 is an expert advisor for MetaTrader 5, based on market analysis algorithms and risk management. It operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention.

Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions!

Why Choose Force Strategy MT5

Analysis Algorithms: automated trading based on built‑in market analysis models.

automated trading based on built‑in market analysis models. Adaptability: effective performance under volatility and changing market trends.

effective performance under volatility and changing market trends. Order Execution Types: supports IOC, FOK, Return, BOC.

supports IOC, FOK, Return, BOC. Risk Management: adaptive stop‑losses and dynamic capital protection strategies.

adaptive stop‑losses and dynamic capital protection strategies. Quick Start: all parameters are pre‑optimized.

How It Works

Force Strategy MT5 analyzes the market using built‑in algorithms and opens trades according to predefined conditions. Capital management mechanisms help control risks and increase the robustness of the strategy.

Requirements to Get Started

Currency Pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD

AUDCAD, NZDCAD Advisor Launch: recommended on AUDCAD

recommended on AUDCAD Other Pairs: activated automatically

activated automatically Account Type: Raw Spread Account

Raw Spread Account Leverage: 1:500

1:500 Minimum Deposit: from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm operation)

from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm operation) Timeframe: M15

M15 VPS: recommended for stable performance

recommended for stable performance Recommended Broker: IC Markets Global

Disclaimer: Trading in financial markets involves risks. Use only funds whose loss will not affect your financial situation. The author is not responsible for possible losses. All examples and test results are provided for demonstration purposes only and do not guarantee future performance.

All products are available exclusively on the official MQL5 website: seller profile.