Quantum Emperor MT5

4.85

Introducing  Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years.

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.

***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details

Verified Signal: Click Here
MT4 Version :  Click Here
Quantum EAs channel :  Click Here

 The price will increase by $50 with every 10 purchases. Final price $1999



Quantum Emperor EA   utilizes a unique strategy where it continuously splits a single trade into five smaller trades. This means that each time the EA executes a trade, it automatically divides it into five smaller positions.

Quantum Emperor EA   stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling losing trades. Unlike traditional methods that solely rely on Stop Loss orders to limit losses, Quantum Emperor EA employs a sophisticated technique to manage losing positions effectively.When faced with a losing five trades batch, instead of closing them immediately, Quantum Emperor EA divides the next position into five smaller ones. It then strategically uses the profits from winning trades to gradually close the losing positions, one by one, until all of them are successfully discarded.

This unique strategy allows Quantum Emperor EA to optimize its risk management, minimize losses, and potentially turn losing trades into profitable ones. By harnessing the power of multiple smaller positions and profit redistribution, it demonstrates a higher level of adaptability and resilience in challenging market conditions.

Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: GBPUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum deposit: $1000
  • Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.
  • Brokers: IC MARKETS and IC TRADING
  • IMPORTANT:   It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results!
  • Leverage - at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended
                  - at least 1:30 for Low-Medium, Low and Very Low risk levels
  • Account type: Hedge
Specifications:

  • Trade GBPUSD
  • Every trade is protected with 250 pips SL
  • Exit strategy incorporates a trailing stop using a H1 Chart
  • Orders are split into 6 smaller orders and losing ones can be closed using profit harnessed by the winning orders.
  • Autolot function incorporated
  • Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings, default settings are perfect for most brokers that use a GMT+2 with DST server time. If your broker has different server time, small time setting adjustments need to be done!
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)
  • You can find backtest results in comment section!



    Reviews 584
    Mladen Antelj
    34
    Mladen Antelj 2026.06.17 17:22 
     

    Hello everyone I have been using Quantum Emperor for 4 months This EA has brought me satisfactory profit in both Live account and prop firm account. Works perfectly on prop firm on default settings and has plenty of room for DD. Opens multiple positions simultaneously. To date, not a single open position has been negative. Thanks to the author. Excellent support

    Ksaim
    171
    Ksaim 2026.06.03 12:22 
     

    I purchased Quantum Emperor a few months ago and have been genuinely impressed with how the EA performs, particularly in managing drawdowns. In the rare periods where trades go into loss, I appreciate the way it handles recovery and works its way back into overall profitability. In my opinion, this EA is somewhat underrated within the trading community and deserves more recognition. I would confidently recommend others to consider it, provided they apply proper risk management. I also use Athena, Queen, and King, and I am very satisfied with all four products. The diversity across the systems gives a well-balanced approach to trading, which adds an extra layer of confidence. Overall, it gives me peace of mind knowing the systems are designed for long-term consistency when used correctly. Credit to Bogdan for developing such well-structured EAs.

    gb26
    282
    gb26 2026.06.02 12:35 
     

    I’ve been using Quantum Emperor for 8 weeks. The results are very convincing. An excellent EA!

    Recommended products
    Amo AI
    Novin Ghasemi Nik
    5 (1)
    Experts
    AMO AI Expert Advisor Version: 2.0 | Build: Advanced Neural Network System | AMO AI CHAT GROUP   |  SET FILES  AMO AI is an advanced Expert Advisor that utilizes a 7-layer deep neural network architecture combined with artificial intelligence algorithms for automated trading analysis. The system processes market data through multiple analytical layers to identify potential trading opportunities based on technical patterns and market behavior.   Technical Architecture Neural Network: 7-layer de
    Flex Gold System
    Pirasingh Jiachanont
    Experts
    Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
    Blue Bird MT5
    Ismail Babaoglu
    Experts
    BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
    Goldistan EA
    Sadaf Noreen
    Experts
    GOLDISTAN EA PRO MT5 – XAUUSD Gold Trading Robot Gold Trading Robot MT5 | XAUUSD Expert Advisor | Smart Money Concept EA | RSI Grid Trading System | Automated Gold Forex Robot Overview GOLDISTAN EA PRO MT5 is a professional automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the MetaTrader platform. The Expert Advisor integrates Smart Money Concept (SMC) market logic, RSI-based momentum filtering, and adaptive grid recovery management to execute trades under structured market condition
    Brent Oil
    Babak Alamdar
    3.4 (10)
    Experts
    “Two Expert Advisors, One Price: Fueling Your Success!”  Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert in one Expert Advisor   Live signal This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly Final Price: 5000 $ There are only a few copies left at the current price, the next price is -->> 1120 $ Welcome to the Brent Oil Brent Oil expert advisor is a powerhouse, engineered to master the volatile energy markets with precision and agility. Brent Oil is not
    Aureus Trader
    Divyesh Pandey
    Experts
    Aureus Trader is an automated scalping robot for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade actively on liquid forex and crypto pairs with strict risk control and low latency execution. ​ What Aureus Trader does Aureus Trader focuses on short-term price movements, opening and closing trades frequently during high-liquidity sessions. ​ The algorithm uses technical filters to avoid abnormal spreads and low-volatility periods, aiming to capture quick intraday moves rather than long trends. ​ Risk management T
    TrendRider Pro EURUSD
    Shi Wen
    Experts
    ️ IMPORTANT UPDATE Now includes enhanced portfolio protection, improved trade filtering, and upgraded position management system Product Description TrendRider Pro Multi-Symbol is a systematic Expert Advisor designed for EURUSD and GBPUSD on the H4 timeframe. It follows a structured trend-following methodology combined with adaptive risk management and robust trade protection mechanisms. The EA focuses on stability, controlled exposure, and disciplined execution under clearly defined market con
    Scalping King Santosa BOT EA
    Edwin Santosa
    Experts
    KING SANTOSA EA – Professional XAUUSD Scalping Expert Advisor Smart. Discipline. Profit. KING SANTOSA EA is a professional Expert Advisor specifically developed for XAUUSD (Gold) . Designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and consistency, this EA focuses on identifying high-quality trading opportunities while maintaining robust risk management. Rather than opening trades aggressively, KING SANTOSA EA analyzes market conditions and executes positions only when predefined trading crit
    SmartBid
    Gabriel Costin Floricel
    5 (3)
    Experts
    SmartBid – Neural Network-Based Trading System for Gold (XAU/USD) on M10 Timeframe Price reduced for 24 hours An advanced trading system that leverages a neural network to optimize trade entries and exits based on market conditions. It is designed to provide intelligent trade management, risk-adjusted position sizing, and an integrated recovery strategy to manage overall drawdowns. With customizable risk levels, spread filters, stop loss settings, and trading hours, this EA is suitable for trad
    Yekbam Scalper
    Yusuf Korkmaz
    Experts
    YEKBAM Scalper: Engineering Precision in Algorithmic Trading Welcome to YEKBAM Scalper. I don't just write code; I engineer trading systems. Approaching the financial markets requires the same discipline as building lasting physical structures. A successful algorithm needs a solid foundation, stress-tested logic, and an unbreakable risk management framework. YEKBAM Scalper is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor built for the modern trader. It is not based on luck. It is heavily rooted in d
    Golden E advisor
    Djuharjati
    Experts
    Golden E Advisor MT5 Overview Golden E Advisor MT5 is an advanced automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), implementing a robust Swing Breakout and Retracement Strategy . It scans market structures across multiple timeframes ( H1 and H4 ) to capture high-probability momentum breakouts following significant swing points. Built with professional-grade risk management and strict execution checks, this EA adapts dynamically to market conditions while ensuring safety features li
    Neon Ash UsdJpy 1H
    Burak Enes Aydin
    Experts
    This expert advisor (EA) is designed for trading the USD/JPY pair on a 1-hour (H1) timeframe , utilizing a combination of technical indicators to identify potential trade opportunities. The strategy is built upon Stochastic, Bulls Power, Moving Averages, and Pin Bar patterns , ensuring a dynamic and structured approach to market conditions. Key Features: Stochastic Oscillator: Uses %K Period (16), %D Period (3), and Slowing (2) to identify overbought and oversold market conditions. Bulls Power
    Maarten Gale
    Burak Enes Aydin
    Experts
    30 Usd FOR A LIMITED TIME SO YOU CAN TRY IT   Maarten Gale Ea includes the standard martingale strategy and the Reverse Martingale strategy. For the reverse martingale strategy, you just need to activate the Opposite mode. Unlike normal martingale, this system determines a take profit rate based on a percentage calculation, instead of opening hundreds of lots for small profits. It also includes the Auto Lot feature according to your account size and leverage ratio. In this way, you do not hav
    Titan Trader King Gold Scalping EA for MT5
    Ashish Jayant Mone
    Experts
    Titan Trader King – Gold Scalping EA for MT5 Titan Trader King is a precision-engineered automated trading system designed to capture high-quality momentum and trend continuation opportunities in fast-moving financial markets. The system is specially optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) trading behavior while maintaining strong performance capability across multiple high-liquidity trading instruments. Built for traders who demand structured, rule-based execution, Titan Trader King removes emotional decis
    X Forts
    Denis Chebatarev
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Trading robot X Forts The scalper Forts EA is designed for futures trading on the Russian futures futures market (RTS, Sberbank, Gazprom, Ruble, etc.). The main instruments are futures on the RTS, SBRF index. Recommended timeframes M1-M6. The EA does not use averaging. Each trade has its own stop loss.  The size of the required GO for tests and trading on the selected instrument is taken from the instrument code.  Trading robot settings SL - stop loss Lots - lot for trading Pos_Market - numbe
    GoldGridBest XAU
    Saint Ll L
    Experts
    GoldGridBest --- Intelligent Grid Trend Trading System Author: StableTrade AI Version: 1.0 GoldGridBest --- Capturing Trends Through Intelligent Grid Launch Promotion --- Dynamic Pricing Original Price: $799 The price increases by $50 for every 10 copies sold. Secure your copy now at the lowest available price! Why GoldGridBest Stands Out This EA originates from the core strategy of our team's private live trading account, combining the advantages of trend identification and intelligent grid
    EXEC Ai
    Ciprian-marius Degau
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Dual AI Snapshot Intelligence (Claude + GPT) Claude has gained significant relevance in a short period of time, particularly through advancements in Pattern Recognition , Contextual Intelligence , and the analysis of complex market structures. This system leverages exactly this technological leap by using Claude as the primary analysis engine for complex market structure, liquidity, and volatility dynamics, while OpenAI GPT serves as a secondary validation instance and support layer to enhance
    Demark Gold Cyber
    Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
    Experts
    DEMARK PSAR CYBER v1.00 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 | XAU/USD (Gold) | H1 Timeframe Developed by Worldinversor 2026 Overview DEMARK PSAR CYBER is a high-precision quantitative Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading the XAU/USD pair on the H1 timeframe. Its strategic core combines two technically sound indicators—the DeMarker and the Parabolic SAR—with a grid-based order management system, dynamic trailing stops, and automatic closure based on profit targets. All of this is integra
    Gold Zone EA
    Simon Reger
    4.02 (44)
    Experts
    Gold Zone EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that analyzes market structure using supply and demand zones and executes trades based on defined price reactions. The EA combines zone detection, momentum analysis, EMA filtering, multiple take-profit levels, break-even logic, trailing stop and an integrated manual trading panel directly on the chart. The EA works on many symbols, including: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD as well as numerous other Forex, index and CFD instruments. No ext
    FREE
    BoBiXAU Pro
    Manfred Tochukwu Orjioke
    Experts
    BobiXAU Pro v3.0 - Conservative Trend Following System Professional Gold Trading EA with Real-Time Telegram Signals BobiXAU Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. Using a proven conservative trend-following approach with multi-timeframe confirmation, this EA captures Gold's consistent directional moves while maintaining institutional-grade risk management. ️ GOLD SPECIALIST - XAUUSD ONLY This EA is optimized exclusively for Gold trading . Do not
    Multi Timeframe Swing EA for gold
    Zhicheng Zhong
    Experts
    MSS_Pro_MTF is a professional multi-timeframe swing trading Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5 platform. This system combines advanced swing identification techniques with Fibonacci trading strategies to accurately capture market trends while maintaining strict risk control. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis Monitors high/low timeframes (customizable) simultaneously - identifies trend direction on higher timeframe and precise entries on lower timeframe Intelligent Swing Detection Pr
    Pdi Xau Protocol
    Dennis Kramer
    Experts
    Pdi Xau Protocol – Gold Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Pdi Xau Protocol is a rule-based Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) , developed exclusively for trading Gold . This system is not a universal multi-market EA and not a converted Forex system. Every rule, filter, and risk module has been specifically aligned with the market structure, volatility, and dynamics of XAUUSD . The focus is not on high trade frequency , but on high-quality trade entries . Gold Trading with a Focus on Quality Gold does not
    Aurelius XAU Apex Emperor
    Napat Puangjunkum
    Experts
    Aurelius XAU Apex Emperor The Ultimate Institutional-Grade 13-in-1 Gold Matrix  The Emperor of XAUUSD has Arrived Aurelius XAU Apex Emperor is a sovereign algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. Unlike primitive robots that rely on dangerous cost-averaging techniques, Aurelius employs a state-of-the-art 13-in-1 Multiverse Engine.  It runs 13 completely independent trading strategies simultaneously- on a single chart, giving you unparalleled diversificat
    Apex Gold Dynamics 11
    Nicola Biacca Notari
    Experts
    English Version Apex Gold Dynamics - Battalion 11 (XAUUSD / Gold) Attention: This Expert Advisor is a specialized tactical module. For optimal performance, risk management, and capital protection, it is highly recommended (and specifically engineered) to operate under the command of the Vanguard Sentinel Core master algorithm. ️ WHAT'S NEW (LATEST UPDATE) Broker-Agnostic Symbol Mapping: You can now dynamically edit and customize asset symbols directly from the input parameters. This essen
    Malaysian Support and Resistance
    Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
    Experts
    Classic SNR MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor | Multi-Symbol Support & Resistance Trading with Trend-Based Logic Overview Classic SNR Breakout EA is a professional trading robot that identifies structural Support & Resistance levels using daily swing points and executes trades based on H1 price action relative to these levels. The EA applies   dual logic : in an uptrend, it sells on H1 rejection below an SNR level; in a downtrend, it buys on H1 rejection above an SNR level. Breakout confirmations are
    XAU Momentum Sniper
    Napat Puangjunkum
    Experts
    XAUUSD MOMENTUM SNIPER AI  MMD Precision Sniper - Know exactly which pip the trend runs out of gas. XAUUSD Momentum Sniper AI is a revolutionary trading robot built on the elite "Momentum Mass Decay (MMD)" theory. Retail traders constantly get burned because they try to guess resistance and support lines. The reality is: Gold doesn't stop because it hits an imaginary line; it stops because it RUNS OUT OF FUEL. This AI converts Tick Volume into a measurement of "Fuel" and compares it against
    Formations Dedector
    Mahmutcan Akciger
    Experts
    Translation assistance has been used to publish the product in different languages. FORMATION DETECTOR — Advanced Pattern Recognition Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Formation Detector is an advanced Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 that automatically analyzes technical chart patterns and candlestick structures in financial markets. The system continuously monitors price action, evaluates supported patterns according to their structural rules, and analyzes detected signals using add
    Eldorado Scalper
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    Experts
    Eldorado Scalper: A Premium Algorithm for Trading XAUUSD Eldorado Scalper is a multidimensional algorithmic system designed for selective gold trading (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. The approach is based on market matrix analysis, which combines price dynamics, momentum, volatility, liquidity, and session structure. Trading Logic Live Signal The system doesn't react to chaotic movements, but filters out market noise. Its goal is not to maximize the number of trades, but to pinpoint structured op
    King Santosa Robot Trading MT5
    Edwin Santosa
    Experts
    ROBOT TRADING KING SANTOSA XAUUSD Trade Smarter. Trade Faster. Trade with Confidence. Robot Trading King Santosa is a premium Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. Designed for traders who value consistency, automation, and disciplined risk management, this EA executes trades with precision while adapting to changing market conditions. Forget about spending hours in front of the charts. Once installed, the robot works automatically, allowing you to focus on gro
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Quantum Titan MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.5 (8)
    Experts
    Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
    Quantum Queen X MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (33)
    Experts
    The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
    Scalping Robot Pro MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.45 (144)
    Experts
    Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (104)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (47)
    Experts
    IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.33 (112)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    Gold Snap
    Chen Jia Qi
    4.5 (18)
    Experts
    Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
    Nexorion Initium Novum EA
    Valentina Zhuchkova
    4.2 (25)
    Experts
    NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
    Chiroptera
    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
    4.56 (48)
    Experts
    Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
    XIRO Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (34)
    Experts
    XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
    Waka Waka EA MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.13 (40)
    Experts
    8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
    Byrdi
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (20)
    Experts
    BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (27)
    Experts
    Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.76 (140)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Wall Street Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    3.89 (18)
    Experts
    Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.5 (124)
    Experts
    Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.32 (53)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
    Golden Conqueror
    Taner Altinsoy
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
    Golden Tree
    Arthur Hatchiguian
    4.11 (18)
    Experts
    Golden Tree is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for Gold (XAUUSD) M1 . Each cycle is independent . It uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL . It uses a martingale system. This EA uses strong recurrences of the past to take positions and achieve a high success rate . It is very important to read the blog post before you start. The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:500 leverage. An autolot system is included . I recommend a 1:500 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS
    Bitcoin Scalping MT5
    Lo Thi Mai Loan
    5 (5)
    Experts
    [ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
    AI Prop Firms MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4 (16)
    Experts
    AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
    AiQ
    William Brandon Autry
    4.87 (38)
    Experts
    AiQ Gen 2 - Precision Pending-Order Intelligence for Fast-Moving Markets. AiQ Gen 2 is built to identify developing market movement, prepare before the opportunity fully unfolds, and position with precision through intelligent pending orders. Instead of waiting until price has already reached the intended entry area, AiQ analyzes current market structure, direction, timing, volatility, and expansion potential before deciding where an order should be placed. It prepares before the move, but only
    DAX Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (3)
    Experts
    DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
    Bonnitta EA MT5
    Ugochukwu Mobi
    3.38 (21)
    Experts
    Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
    Quantum Baron
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.79 (43)
    Experts
    Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
    Prestige 5
    M Ardiansyah
    1 (1)
    Experts
    Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
    Apex Drawdown Zero
    Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
    Experts
    Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who care about drawdown control first. It trades a proprietary daily session-range model on the H1 timeframe, taking a maximum of one qualified trade per day with a fixed, percent-based risk and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No recovery
    PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
    Abhinav Puri
    5 (1)
    Experts
    THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
    Perceptrader AI MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.67 (6)
    Experts
    80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
    XAU Breakout Scalper MT5
    Yassir Lamrichi
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Abandon Dangerous Grid Algorithms. Transition to Logic-Driven Gold Trading. XAU Breakout Scalper MT5 is a strict anti-grid, anti-martingale trading engine. It is engineered specifically for traders who demand 100% transparent logic, asymmetric risk-to-reward profiles, and evaluation-ready capital protection. PATH A: PLUG & PLAY (For Hands-Off Traders & Busy Professionals) Don't want to spend hours running backtests and optimizing settings? You don't have to. We do the heavy lifting for you. Be
    More from author
    Quantum Titan MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.5 (8)
    Experts
    Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
    Quantum Queen X MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (33)
    Experts
    The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.96 (215)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
    Quantum Athena X
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
    Quantum Bitcoin EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.77 (128)
    Experts
    Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
    Quantum King MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (6)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
    Quantum StarMan
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.75 (106)
    Experts
    Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
    Quantum TrendPulse
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (25)
    Indicators
    Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
    Quantum Baron
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.79 (43)
    Experts
    Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
    Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (7)
    Indicators
    Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
    Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.96 (26)
    Indicators
    Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
    Filter:
    DanielCarter1990
    57
    DanielCarter1990 2026.08.06 16:21 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    76404
    Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.08.07 08:14
    Thank you very much for your trust and continued support over the past year, Daniel! It's incredibly rewarding to see Quantum Emperor delivering such strong long-term consistency for you, and I'm delighted with the excellent results you've achieved. I also highly appreciate you highlighting the importance of proper risk and money management. That's a key part of long-term success with any trading strategy, and I'm glad you've shared that with other traders. It means a lot that you've also placed your trust in Quantum Queen X and Quantum King. I continuously work on improving every product in the Quantum collection, so it's great to know that commitment has been recognized. Finally, thank you for your recommendation and for taking the time to share your experience. Your support truly means a lot, and I'll keep working hard to deliver the best possible products and service.
    Mladen Antelj
    34
    Mladen Antelj 2026.06.17 17:22 
     

    Hello everyone I have been using Quantum Emperor for 4 months This EA has brought me satisfactory profit in both Live account and prop firm account. Works perfectly on prop firm on default settings and has plenty of room for DD. Opens multiple positions simultaneously. To date, not a single open position has been negative. Thanks to the author. Excellent support

    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    76404
    Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.06.23 08:28
    Thank you for your feedback, Mladen! Four months of experience provides a solid basis for evaluating any strategy, which makes your feedback particularly valuable. The combination of consistent profitability and a track record free from losing trades over that period is exactly the type of performance Quantum Emperor was designed to deliver. I also appreciate your kind words regarding the support.
    Ksaim
    171
    Ksaim 2026.06.03 12:22 
     

    I purchased Quantum Emperor a few months ago and have been genuinely impressed with how the EA performs, particularly in managing drawdowns. In the rare periods where trades go into loss, I appreciate the way it handles recovery and works its way back into overall profitability. In my opinion, this EA is somewhat underrated within the trading community and deserves more recognition. I would confidently recommend others to consider it, provided they apply proper risk management. I also use Athena, Queen, and King, and I am very satisfied with all four products. The diversity across the systems gives a well-balanced approach to trading, which adds an extra layer of confidence. Overall, it gives me peace of mind knowing the systems are designed for long-term consistency when used correctly. Credit to Bogdan for developing such well-structured EAs.

    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    76404
    Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.06.08 09:47
    Thank you for taking the time to share such a thoughtful review, Ksaim! It's great to hear that Quantum Emperor has made such a positive impression and that you've been satisfied with its performance over the past few months. I also appreciate your observation that it may be somewhat underrated. While it doesn't always receive the same level of attention as some of my other systems, I believe it offers unique strengths that can make it a valuable part of a trading portfolio. I also agree with your comments regarding diversification. One of the benefits of running multiple strategies is gaining exposure to different market behaviors and approaches, helping create a more balanced trading experience over time. Thank you as well for your recommendation and for your continued trust across multiple products. Your support and feedback are truly appreciated.
    gb26
    282
    gb26 2026.06.02 12:35 
     

    I’ve been using Quantum Emperor for 8 weeks. The results are very convincing. An excellent EA!

    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    76404
    Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.06.08 09:44
    Thank you for your review! It's great to hear that Quantum Emperor has delivered convincing results over the past 8 weeks. Consistency and long-term reliability are key objectives of the strategy, so it's rewarding to know that your experience has reflected that.
    Artur Kowalski
    51
    Artur Kowalski 2026.05.23 21:58 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    76404
    Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.05.26 09:43
    Thank you very much for your review and recommendation, Artur! I’m very glad to hear that your experience with Quantum Emperor has been positive and that you are satisfied with the consistency of the performance so far. I also appreciate your kind words regarding the support and installation assistance.
    Terry Schmid
    95
    Terry Schmid 2026.05.19 20:32 
     

    i like the Emporor verry mutch . it works great .i use it now for a good time and it does everithing how it shoud . great produkt .

    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    76404
    Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.05.20 11:37
    Thank you for sharing your experience, Terry! I’m really glad to hear that Quantum Emperor has been working well for you over time and delivering the experience you expected.
    Elijah777
    94
    Elijah777 2026.05.12 18:11 
     

    I am very satisfied with this product, currently have it on a live account and it has not lost a trade. A EA you must add to your portfolio! Bogdan continues to to provide great products and amazing support.

    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    76404
    Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.05.19 06:36
    Thank you for your review! It’s great to hear that you are satisfied with the performance and that the EA has delivered such strong consistency so far. I also truly appreciate your recommendation and your kind words regarding both the products and the support provided.
    Tajay Jeru Morris
    348
    Tajay Jeru Morris 2026.05.04 13:57 
     

    I’ve had the Quantum Emperor over a month now and it never lost a trade, just check his live signal and you will see. I'm very impressed. It’s been consistently profitable. The QE runs smoothly and gives me a lot of confidence when it is trading. Highly recommended to anyone looking for a solid and consistent EA to add to their portfolio.

    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    76404
    Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.05.05 10:07
    Thank you for your feedback! I’m glad to hear the EA has been delivering consistent results for you. Consistency is one of the main objectives behind the system, so it’s very valuable to know that you’re seeing stable, reliable results in real conditions. I also appreciate you mentioning the transparency through the live signal. That visibility is there exactly for that reason. And thank you as well for the recommendation, it truly means a lot. Glad to have you on board, and wishing you continued strong results ahead.
    JosephNesrallah
    19
    JosephNesrallah 2026.03.25 03:32 
     

    I've been using Quantum Emperor for a while now, and I've only seen solid results

    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    76404
    Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.03.25 09:59
    Thank you for your feedback! It’s great to see Quantum Emperor delivering stable and reliable performance over time. That consistency is exactly what I focus on when developing it.
    Jason Darko
    47
    Jason Darko 2026.03.22 09:50 
     

    Very good trading bot i only had a drawdown of 10% and a grown of 15 in 3 months

    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    76404
    Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.03.24 12:53
    Thank you for your review, Jason! I’m glad to hear the EA is delivering steady growth while keeping risk under control, exactly what it’s designed for.
    Souma
    255
    Souma 2026.03.02 12:29 
     

    2 SL in a short time. I'll see how it goes for a while.

    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    76404
    Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.03.03 10:48
    Thank you for your feedback! I understand your frustration — seeing two losses in a short time can be discouraging. But stop losses and drawdowns are normal part of trading. Stop losses are not a flaw. They are protection mechanisms. Quantum Emperor is designed to protect capital long-term, and sometimes that means accepting controlled losses to avoid much bigger damage. The key is to focus on the bigger picture, which is where Quantum Emperor truly stands out.
    Алексей Сарычев
    63
    Алексей Сарычев 2026.02.17 16:51 
     

    Я приобрел данный EA около двух недель назад. Первые пару дней он не совершал никаких действий, из за чего я сначала подумал что сделал что то не так. Но затем он стал постоянно совершать сделки. За две недели он сделал около 3,5 процентов от депозита на средних настройках. Данным EA более чем доволен.

    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    76404
    Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.02.18 10:03
    Thank you for sharing your experience and congratulations on your first profits, Alexey! Quantum Emperor, like all of my EAs, focuses only on high-quality trades rather than trading randomly. The EA trades every day except Fridays, so it carefully selects opportunities rather than forcing unnecessary positions. I'm glad to hear that it has already delivered 3.5% growth in just two weeks. That’s a solid start! Thank you again for your feedback, and I'm excited to see your continued results with Quantum Emperor.
    Oliver Killi
    147
    Oliver Killi 2026.02.11 13:01 
     

    As always, I am absolutely thrilled with the Quantum EAs developed by Bogdan. The Emperor EA in particular is impressive across the board. Its performance is strong and consistent, and at the same time, the system demonstrates remarkably intelligent market behavior. You can clearly see how much expertise and experience have gone into its development. The Emperor works in a structured, well-thought-out way and adapts very cleanly to market conditions. For me, it's a clear recommendation to buy and definitely 5 stars for the Emperor!

    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    76404
    Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.02.11 15:03
    Thank you for your review, Oliver! I’m very glad to hear that Quantum Emperor is performing steadily and delivering consistent results for you. A lot of attention went into designing the EA so it could operate intelligently while adapting to changing market conditions. Every aspect of its structure was carefully planned to ensure smooth operation and clear decision-making, which allows it to handle various scenarios effectively. I truly appreciate your recognition of the work and effort that went into developing the system. Your recommendation and support mean a lot to me, and it’s rewarding to see the EA making a positive impact for traders like you.
    Romain Schuller
    27
    Romain Schuller 2026.02.06 18:49 
     

    I’ve been using Quantum Emperor for 3 months now, and I have to say it’s a tool I can really rely on. What struck me right away is the methodical approach of this EA: no impulsive trading, no overreactions to market fluctuations. Each position seems well thought out, and exits are executed cleanly without putting pressure on the account. The results are consistent and predictable, which perfectly matches what I’m looking for in a medium to long-term growth strategy. Of course, there are drawdown periods - that’s normal in trading - but they remain reasonable and well controlled. What impresses me most is the risk management. The EA avoids overexposing the account, adjusts intelligently when the market gets choppy, and always prioritizes capital preservation over aggressive profit-seeking. Execution is smooth and reliable, everything works as advertised: calm, logical, and coherent. It allows me to let it run confidently without needing to monitor every trade. You can tell this isn’t a rushed product or something over-optimized on backtests, but rather a seriously designed system based on real market knowledge. I also have to highlight Bogdan’s support, which is truly excellent: responsive, precise, and always ready to explain settings or the internal workings of the strategy. This transparency and commitment make all the difference. In summary, Quantum Emperor is a serious EA, focused on sustainability rather than flashy marketing promises. An excellent choice for those seeking consistency, well-managed risk, and a long-term vision. I’m very happy with the performance and plan to keep using it as a cornerstone of my trading setup. Highly recommended. Thanks Bogdan for this quality work!

    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    76404
    Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.02.06 19:21
    Thank you very much for taking the time to share such a thoughtful and detailed review, Romain! I’m really glad to hear that Quantum Emperor’s structured and disciplined trading approach matches what you’re looking for. The EA was designed to focus on well-timed entries and exits, maintaining a controlled and consistent trading behavior instead of reacting emotionally to market noise. A major goal behind its development was to ensure that what you see in backtests behaves similarly in live trading, since many systems perform well in testing but fail in real market conditions. That’s why the strategy is built around real market logic and long-term consistency rather than short-term optimization. I also truly appreciate your kind words about my support and your recommendation. It means a lot to know Quantum Emperor has become a reliable part of your trading setup. Thank you for your trust!
    Petrica Liviu
    74
    Petrica Liviu 2026.01.25 20:15 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    76404
    Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.01.31 16:03
    Thank you very much for taking the time to write such a detailed review, and above all for staying with Quantum Emperor for almost a full year. That kind of long-term trust truly means a lot to me. I’m really glad to hear that you’re satisfied with the performance and that the EA has delivered solid returns over time. Your comments about following the manual, avoiding unnecessary modifications, and understanding how the system behaves around news are extremely important points, and I appreciate you highlighting them for other users as well. I’m also glad that you mentioned the recovery mechanisms built into Quantum Emperor. Losses are a natural part of trading, and there is no strategy in existence that is 100% profitable. What matters is how those situations are handled, and Quantum Emperor is designed with a unique recovery logic to manage them effectively when used as intended. Thank you for highlighting this point so clearly. Finally, thank you for recommending Quantum Emperor to your family and friends, and for your kind words overall. Your experience and insights will certainly help others approach the EA with the right mindset and expectations. I truly appreciate your support and wish you continued success going forward.
    PatricioMc
    33
    PatricioMc 2026.01.22 09:33 
     

    I’ve been using Quantum Emperor for 3 months now, and it has become one of the most reliable EAs in my portfolio. What stands out immediately is how structured and disciplined the strategy is. It doesn’t rush trades or overreact to market noise — every entry feels calculated, and exits are handled smoothly without unnecessary stress on the account. Performance has been steady and consistent, which is exactly what I look for in an EA aimed at medium to long-term growth. There are drawdowns from time to time, as with any real trading system, but they are well controlled and managed intelligently. The risk management is clearly one of Emperor’s strongest aspects. It avoids overexposure, adapts well during volatile periods, and prioritizes account safety over reckless gains. Execution is fast and clean, and the EA behaves exactly as described — calm, logical, and predictable in its behavior. This gives a lot of confidence to let it run without micromanaging trades. It’s clear that this is not a rushed or over-optimized product, but a carefully designed system built from real market experience. Support from Bogdan has also been excellent. Responses are clear, professional, and genuinely helpful, whether it’s about settings, expectations, or understanding how the strategy works internally. That level of transparency and dedication adds significant value. Overall, Quantum Emperor is a high-quality EA focused on sustainability rather than hype. It’s a solid choice for traders who value consistency, controlled risk, and long-term growth. I’m very satisfied with the results so far and plan to keep it running as a core part of my trading setup. Highly recommended. Hey Bogdan - Thanks so much - I am ugrading now to add Quatum Queen to the arsenal.

    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    76404
    Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.01.22 11:26
    Thank you, Patricio, for taking the time to write such a thoughtful and in-depth review. Feedback like this clearly comes from real usage and careful observation over time, and I truly appreciate the effort you put into properly testing Quantum Emperor before sharing your experience. The fact that it has earned your confidence over several months means a lot to me. Quantum Emperor was built with a very specific philosophy in mind: precision, structure, and patience. Every part of the strategy is designed to act deliberately rather than emotionally, with the goal of navigating the market in a controlled and intelligent way. I’m glad you recognized that the system focuses on calculated decisions instead of chasing short-term movements, because that balance is essential for sustainable performance. A major priority behind Quantum Emperor is capital protection. Risk management is not an add-on, it is the foundation of the strategy. Position sizing, exposure control, and behavior during volatile conditions are all carefully engineered to protect the account and keep drawdowns within reasonable limits. I also appreciate your kind words regarding the support and transparency I aim to provide. It’s important to me that users not only run the EA, but also understand what to expect and why it behaves the way it does. Clear communication and realistic expectations are just as important as performance itself. Thank you again for your trust, your recommendation, and your continued support. I’m also looking forward to welcoming you into the Quantum Queen community. She will be a strong and well-balanced addition to your Quantum arsenal, working seamlessly alongside Emperor and giving you even more flexibility and coverage in your overall trading approach.
    Manfred Aitzetmuller
    177
    Manfred Aitzetmuller 2026.01.20 17:57 
     

    Ich habe den Quantum Emperor EA jetzt seit einigen Monaten laufen und er läuft wirklich gut und zuverlässig. Seine Strategie und die Performance kann sich sehen lassen. Er ist sehr einfach zu installieren und einzustellen, und der Support von Bogdan ist wirklich grandios. Es bleiben keine Fragen offen, es gibt immer sehr kurzfristige Rückmeldungen. Ich kann daher Bogdan und diesen EA wärmstens empfehlen.

    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    76404
    Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.01.21 08:21
    Thank you very much for taking the time to share your experience, Manfred! I truly appreciate it. I’m really glad to hear that Quantum Emperor has been performing reliably for you over the past few months. Consistency and stability are exactly what this EA is built around, and its strategy is designed to stand out by focusing on quality market conditions rather than constant activity. Knowing that this approach is translating into solid real-world performance for you is very rewarding. I’m also happy to hear that the installation and configuration felt straightforward. The goal is to make the setup process as simple and stress-free as possible, so you can focus on your trading results instead of dealing with complicated technical steps or endless adjustments. Your words about the support mean a lot to me as well. Being available, responsive, and making sure no question goes unanswered is a top priority for me, and I believe good support is just as important as a good strategy. Thank you again for your trust and for the recommendation. I’m glad Quantum Emperor is serving you well, and I wish you continued success going forward.
    Sercan Christopher Ludwig
    309
    Sercan Christopher Ludwig 2026.01.19 08:07 
     

    Wiedermal großartige arbeit. Die vielen guten Rezessionen sprechen für sich. Diesem Verkäufer kann man vertrauen. Vielen Dank Bogdan und alles Gute

    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    76404
    Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.01.19 12:43
    Thank you very much for your continued trust and support, Christopher! It truly means a lot, especially coming from someone who has experience with multiple products of mine. That kind of long-term confidence is something I value greatly and never take for granted. I’m also glad you’ve noticed the feedback from other users. In today’s world, reviews play a major role in how people decide what to buy or even where to spend their time, and transparent, real user experiences matter more than ever. Seeing consistent, positive feedback helps new users set realistic expectations and make informed decisions. My goal has always been to deliver reliable, well-built products that focus on quality, performance, and long-term usability rather than shortcuts or empty promises. Knowing that this approach is recognized and appreciated is incredibly motivating. Thank you again for your kind words and continued support. I wish you all the best as well, and as always, feel free to reach out if you ever need anything.
    Dragoljub Vujcic
    908
    Dragoljub Vujcic 2026.01.09 16:19 
     

    Great job, I'm very happy with the results, low drawdown and consistent profit

    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    76404
    Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.01.10 07:12
    Thank you for taking the time to leave this review, Dragoljub! It’s great to hear that Quantum Emperor has been delivering the kind of results you were looking for. The strategy behind this EA is built around consistency first, rather than chasing aggressive gains, which is why performance tends to remain stable across different market conditions. Low drawdown is a major focus, but it’s also important to be realistic — drawdowns are a natural part of trading and cannot be completely eliminated. What truly matters is how an EA behaves during those periods. Quantum Emperor is designed to manage risk carefully, reduce exposure when conditions are less favorable, and avoid over-trading. This approach helps keep drawdowns controlled and allows the system to recover in a structured and disciplined way. I appreciate you sharing your experience and trusting Quantum Emperor. Feedback like this helps set the right expectations for traders who value long-term stability and controlled risk over short-term spikes.
    Christian_M
    477
    Christian_M 2026.01.08 20:02 
     

    The EA is excellently programmed. Very good results. Thank you, Bogdan.

    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    76404
    Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.01.09 14:55
    Thank you for taking the time to share your experience. I’m glad to hear that Quantum Emperor is delivering strong and consistent results. This EA was carefully designed to combine precision, intelligent trade management, and adaptability, ensuring that it can perform reliably across different market conditions. Hearing that it meets your expectations is especially meaningful, as it reinforces the design principles I focus on: creating tools that provide both profitability and long-term reliability. Your trust and recognition are deeply appreciated.
    12345678...30
    Reply to review