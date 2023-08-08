Quantum Emperor MT5
- Experts
-
Bogdan Ion Puscasu🔷 VIP Trading Conditions for Our Clients
- Version: 7.5
- Updated: 7 October 2025
- Activations: 10
Introducing Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years.
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The price will increase by $50 with every 10 purchases. Final price $1999
Quantum Emperor EA utilizes a unique strategy where it continuously splits a single trade into five smaller trades. This means that each time the EA executes a trade, it automatically divides it into five smaller positions.
Quantum Emperor EA stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling losing trades. Unlike traditional methods that solely rely on Stop Loss orders to limit losses, Quantum Emperor EA employs a sophisticated technique to manage losing positions effectively.When faced with a losing five trades batch, instead of closing them immediately, Quantum Emperor EA divides the next position into five smaller ones. It then strategically uses the profits from winning trades to gradually close the losing positions, one by one, until all of them are successfully discarded.
This unique strategy allows Quantum Emperor EA to optimize its risk management, minimize losses, and potentially turn losing trades into profitable ones. By harnessing the power of multiple smaller positions and profit redistribution, it demonstrates a higher level of adaptability and resilience in challenging market conditions.
Recommendations:
- Currency pair: GBPUSD
- Timeframe: H1
- Minimum deposit: $1000
- Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.
- Brokers: IC MARKETS and IC TRADING
- IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results!
- Leverage - at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended
- at least 1:30 for Low-Medium, Low and Very Low risk levels
- Account type: Hedge
- Trade GBPUSD
- Every trade is protected with 250 pips SL
- Exit strategy incorporates a trailing stop using a H1 Chart
- Orders are split into 6 smaller orders and losing ones can be closed using profit harnessed by the winning orders.
- Autolot function incorporated
- Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings, default settings are perfect for most brokers that use a GMT+2 with DST server time. If your broker has different server time, small time setting adjustments need to be done!
- Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)
- You can find backtest results in comment section!
Hello everyone I have been using Quantum Emperor for 4 months This EA has brought me satisfactory profit in both Live account and prop firm account. Works perfectly on prop firm on default settings and has plenty of room for DD. Opens multiple positions simultaneously. To date, not a single open position has been negative. Thanks to the author. Excellent support