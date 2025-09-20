Mother Earth MT5 — Automated Trading System

Mother Earth MT5 is an expert advisor for MetaTrader 5, based on market analysis algorithms and risk management. It operates in fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention.

Why Choose Mother Earth MT5?

Analysis Algorithms: 24/7 automated trading using built-in models.

24/7 automated trading using built-in models. Flexibility: adapts to volatility and changing market conditions.

adapts to volatility and changing market conditions. Modern Order Execution Types: supports IOC, FOK, Return, BOC.

supports IOC, FOK, Return, BOC. Risk Management: adaptive stop-losses and dynamic capital protection strategies.

adaptive stop-losses and dynamic capital protection strategies. Quick Start: all parameters are pre-optimized.

How It Works

Mother Earth MT5 analyzes the market using built-in algorithms and opens trades according to predefined conditions. Capital management mechanisms help control risks during trading.

What You Need to Start

Currency Pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD

AUDCAD, NZDCAD Advisor Launch: recommended on AUDCAD

recommended on AUDCAD Other Currencies: activated automatically

activated automatically Account Type: ECN

ECN Leverage: 1:500

1:500 Minimum Deposit: from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance)

from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance) Timeframe: M15

M15 VPS: recommended for stable operation

recommended for stable operation Recommended Broker: RoboForex

Disclaimer: Trading in financial markets involves risks. Use only funds whose loss will not affect your financial situation. The author is not responsible for possible losses. All examples and test results are provided solely for demonstration purposes and do not guarantee future performance.

