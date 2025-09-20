Mother Earth MT5
- Experts
- Natalyia Nikitina
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 20 September 2025
- Activations: 10
Mother Earth MT5 — Automated Trading System
Mother Earth MT5 is an expert advisor for MetaTrader 5, based on market analysis algorithms and risk management. It operates in fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention.
Why Choose Mother Earth MT5?
- Analysis Algorithms: 24/7 automated trading using built-in models.
- Flexibility: adapts to volatility and changing market conditions.
- Modern Order Execution Types: supports IOC, FOK, Return, BOC.
- Risk Management: adaptive stop-losses and dynamic capital protection strategies.
- Quick Start: all parameters are pre-optimized.
How It Works
Mother Earth MT5 analyzes the market using built-in algorithms and opens trades according to predefined conditions. Capital management mechanisms help control risks during trading.
What You Need to Start
- Currency Pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD
- Advisor Launch: recommended on AUDCAD
- Other Currencies: activated automatically
- Account Type: ECN
- Leverage: 1:500
- Minimum Deposit: from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance)
- Timeframe: M15
- VPS: recommended for stable operation
- Recommended Broker: RoboForex
All products are available exclusively on the official MQL5 website: seller profile.
For installation and setup questions, contact me via private messages on MQL5 or by e‑mail: 📧 mila88899sup99@yandex.ru