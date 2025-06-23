Imperator Legacy — Elite Expert Advisor for Precise Short-Term Trading

Imperator Legacy is a premium automated trading advisor designed for instruments with high volatility and minimal spreads. At its core lies a multi-component algorithm capable of analyzing the market in real time and reacting with maximum speed.

The EA implements a Price Action strategy with minimal delay, making it especially effective for scalping. Both fixed and dynamically calculated position sizes are supported. Works on any timeframe. For additional stability, VPS is recommended, but not mandatory.

General Description

Imperator Legacy is optimized for XAUUSD and tested via Tickstory with 99.99% accuracy under real spread and commission conditions.

On RoboForex Prime accounts, the best parameters are achieved thanks to reduced gold commission — this provides an additional advantage in high-frequency trading, where every entry point is sensitive to spread.

Key Features

No martingale, grid, or arbitrage

Every trade protected by stop-loss

Flexible lot management system

Automatic spread and slippage control

Recommendations

Best suited accounts: ECN, Raw, Razor, or Prime

Optimal default settings for XAUUSD

Demo testing recommended before live trading

Parameters

InpulsTime — entry time signal

— entry time signal Inpuls — impulse sensitivity

— impulse sensitivity Inpuls_Sniper — ultra-precise entry adjustment

— ultra-precise entry adjustment StopLoss — fixed protection level

— fixed protection level TakeProfit — fixed exit level

— fixed exit level TrailingStart — trailing stop activation

— trailing stop activation TrailingStop — trailing stop distance

— trailing stop distance FixedLot — fixed position size

— fixed position size Use_AutoMM — enable automatic lot calculation

— enable automatic lot calculation AutoMM — deposit percentage for AutoMM

— deposit percentage for AutoMM Max_Spread — maximum allowed spread

— maximum allowed spread Slippage — allowed slippage

— allowed slippage Magic — unique expert identifier

— unique expert identifier Transactiont — trade limit

— trade limit BiddingStep — step between trades

— step between trades TradeComment — trade comment

Get Started

Install Imperator Legacy for MT4 and discover trading built on precision, technology, and stability.

Disclaimer: Trading in financial markets involves risk. Use only funds you can afford to lose. The author is not responsible for possible losses. All examples and test results are provided for demonstration purposes only and do not guarantee future performance.

