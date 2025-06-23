Imperator Legacy

5

Imperator Legacy — Elite Expert Advisor for Precise Short-Term Trading

Imperator Legacy is a premium automated trading advisor designed for instruments with high volatility and minimal spreads. At its core lies a multi-component algorithm capable of analyzing the market in real time and reacting with maximum speed.

The EA implements a Price Action strategy with minimal delay, making it especially effective for scalping. Both fixed and dynamically calculated position sizes are supported. Works on any timeframe. For additional stability, VPS is recommended, but not mandatory.

Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions!

General Description

Imperator Legacy is optimized for XAUUSD and tested via Tickstory with 99.99% accuracy under real spread and commission conditions.

On RoboForex Prime accounts, the best parameters are achieved thanks to reduced gold commission — this provides an additional advantage in high-frequency trading, where every entry point is sensitive to spread.

Key Features

  • No martingale, grid, or arbitrage
  • Every trade protected by stop-loss
  • Flexible lot management system
  • Automatic spread and slippage control

Recommendations

  • Best suited accounts: ECN, Raw, Razor, or Prime
  • Optimal default settings for XAUUSD
  • Demo testing recommended before live trading

Parameters

  • InpulsTime — entry time signal
  • Inpuls — impulse sensitivity
  • Inpuls_Sniper — ultra-precise entry adjustment
  • StopLoss — fixed protection level
  • TakeProfit — fixed exit level
  • TrailingStart — trailing stop activation
  • TrailingStop — trailing stop distance
  • FixedLot — fixed position size
  • Use_AutoMM — enable automatic lot calculation
  • AutoMM — deposit percentage for AutoMM
  • Max_Spread — maximum allowed spread
  • Slippage — allowed slippage
  • Magic — unique expert identifier
  • Transactiont — trade limit
  • BiddingStep — step between trades
  • TradeComment — trade comment

Get Started

Install Imperator Legacy for MT4 and discover trading built on precision, technology, and stability.

Disclaimer: Trading in financial markets involves risk. Use only funds you can afford to lose. The author is not responsible for possible losses. All examples and test results are provided for demonstration purposes only and do not guarantee future performance.

All products are available exclusively on the official MQL5 website: seller profile.

Support:

For installation and setup questions, contact me via private messages on MQL5 or by e‑mail: 📧 mila88899sup99@yandex.ru

Reviews 1
lisi 7887
1574
lisi 7887 2025.07.01 09:38 
 

Советник установил на реал. Тесты отличные. Сделки редкие но на 100% то что надо.

