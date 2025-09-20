Beskar Sovereign EA MT5
- Natalyia Nikitina
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 20 September 2025
- Activations: 10
Beskar Sovereign EA MT5 — Automated Trading System
Beskar Sovereign EA MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built on advanced market analysis algorithms and risk management strategies. It operates fully automatically and requires minimal trader intervention.
Why Choose Beskar Sovereign EA MT5
- Market Analysis Algorithms: automated trading based on built‑in market analysis models.
- Adaptability: efficient performance under volatility and changing market trends.
- Order Execution Types: supports IOC, FOK, Return, BOC.
- Risk Management: adaptive stop‑losses and dynamic capital protection strategies.
- Quick Start: all parameters are pre‑optimized for immediate use.
How It Works
Beskar Sovereign EA MT5 analyzes the market using built‑in algorithms and opens trades according to predefined conditions. Capital management mechanisms help control risks and increase the robustness of the strategy.
Requirements to Get Started
- Currency Pairs: NZDCAD, AUDCAD
- Recommended Launch: NZDCAD
- Other Pairs: activated automatically
- Account Type: ECN
- Leverage: 1:500
- Minimum Deposit: from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance)
- Timeframe: M15
- VPS: recommended for stable operation
- Recommended Broker: RoboForex
All products are available exclusively on the official MQL5 website: seller profile.
For installation and setup questions, contact me via private messages on MQL5 or by e‑mail: 📧 mila88899sup99@yandex.ru