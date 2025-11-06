Exclusive DC

Exclusive DC — Professional Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD

Exclusive DC is an algorithmic trading advisor designed for stable and controlled trading on gold (XAUUSD). It is fully automated, does not use martingale or grid strategies, and operates with a single position using fixed StopLoss and TakeProfit levels. Your main task is proper risk management — the algorithm handles everything else.

Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions!
Advantages of trading with RoboForex Prime:

On a RoboForex Prime account, the commission and spread on gold are significantly lower — approximately twice as low compared to standard account types. This provides a strong advantage during active trading: every entry becomes more precise, trading costs are reduced, and overall strategy efficiency increases.

Main Advantages

  • Optimized for XAUUSD: no additional configuration files required
  • Simplicity: installation and launch take only a few minutes
  • Automation: market analysis and trade execution 24/5
  • Capital protection: Guardian Mode prevents deep drawdowns
  • Flexibility: choose between AutoCommander (dynamic lot) and PrimeLot (fixed lot size)

Information

  • Broker: RoboForex
  • Account type: Prime
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum lots: 0.01
  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Minimum deposit: 1000
  • Leverage: 1:10 — 1:1000
  • Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium, ECN
  • Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, EURCHF, EURGBP, GBPCHF
Disclaimer: Trading in financial markets involves risks. Use only funds you can afford to lose. The author is not responsible for any possible losses. All examples and test results are provided for demonstration purposes only and do not guarantee future performance.

All products are available exclusively on the official MQL5 website: seller profile.

Support:

For installation and setup assistance, contact me via private messages on MQL5 or by e‑mail: mila88899sup99@yandex.ru

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1 (1)
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