TradeRanger MT5 — Automated Trading System

TradeRanger MT5 is a fully automated trading advisor based on key market patterns, such as price retracement after sharp movements. It operates in automatic mode and does not require constant monitoring by the trader.

To start, simply attach the advisor to the AUDCAD chart — other pairs will be activated automatically.

Trading Currency Pairs

AUDCAD

NZDCAD

Account Requirements

Account Type: Classic

Classic Leverage: 1:500

1:500 Minimum Deposit: from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance)

from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance) Timeframe: M15

M15 VPS: recommended for stable operation

recommended for stable operation Recommended Broker: FreshForex

Advisor Parameters

Trade Comment: displayed in the log and account history

displayed in the log and account history Trade Pairs M15: list of active pairs (may depend on suffix)

list of active pairs (may depend on suffix) Magic: unique position identifier

unique position identifier Lot Sizing Method: lot calculation method based on risk level

lot calculation method based on risk level Fixed Lot: fixed size of the initial trade

fixed size of the initial trade Deposit Load %: lot size adjustment depending on deposit

Disclaimer: Trading in financial markets involves risks. Use only funds whose loss will not affect your financial situation. The author is not responsible for possible losses. All examples and test results are provided solely for demonstration purposes and do not guarantee future performance.

