TradeRanger MT5
- Experts
- Natalyia Nikitina
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
TradeRanger MT5 — Automated Trading System
TradeRanger MT5 is a fully automated trading advisor based on key market patterns, such as price retracement after sharp movements. It operates in automatic mode and does not require constant monitoring by the trader.
To start, simply attach the advisor to the AUDCAD chart — other pairs will be activated automatically.
Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions!
Trading Currency Pairs
- AUDCAD
- NZDCAD
Account Requirements
- Account Type: Classic
- Leverage: 1:500
- Minimum Deposit: from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance)
- Timeframe: M15
- VPS: recommended for stable operation
- Recommended Broker: FreshForex
Advisor Parameters
- Trade Comment: displayed in the log and account history
- Trade Pairs M15: list of active pairs (may depend on suffix)
- Magic: unique position identifier
- Lot Sizing Method: lot calculation method based on risk level
- Fixed Lot: fixed size of the initial trade
- Deposit Load %: lot size adjustment depending on deposit
Disclaimer: Trading in financial markets involves risks. Use only funds whose loss will not affect your financial situation. The author is not responsible for possible losses. All examples and test results are provided solely for demonstration purposes and do not guarantee future performance.
All products are available exclusively on the official MQL5 website: seller profile.
Support:
For installation and setup questions, contact me via private messages on MQL5 or by e‑mail: 📧 mila88899sup99@yandex.ru