Aura Ultimate EA

4.84

Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom.

Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic.

Check out the live results here:

10k USD Real Account S1 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336509

3k ICMarkets Both Strategies Low Risk  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2337522

Core Technologies

  • Tri-Layer Neural Logic — combines momentum recognition, volatility mapping, and adaptive filtration to anticipate micro-trend shifts before they appear on the chart.

  • True-Multi-Strategy System — includes two proven cores (trend and breakout) plus a third strategy under development.

  • Strict Risk Discipline — no grids, no averaging. Each position is protected by a defined stop-loss and dynamically calculated profit targets.

  • Auto-Adapting Filters — the system continuously self-balances according to liquidity, volatility, and trading session conditions.

  • Plug-and-Play Configuration — optimized SET files, simple inputs, and full compatibility with ECN and prop-firm accounts.

What Makes Aura Ultimate Unique

Unlike its predecessors, Aura Ultimate isn’t just a refined version — it’s a new neural framework, redesigned from the ground up to perceive market behavior through multi-context pattern recognition.

Core Focus              Multi-context hybrid intelligence designed to recognize both trending and counter-trend structures on XAUUSD.                 
Architecture
 Advanced cross-layer neural ensemble that merges deep learning, pattern recognition, and predictive matrix modeling for superior precision.    
Strategy Engine
 Triple-tier system — two independent strategies operating simultaneously plus a third expansion strategy under development.  
Market Scope
 Optimized for Gold with adaptive expansion to multi-regime market behavior — from calm accumulation to aggressive breakout phases.
Risk Control
 Built-in capital protection: fixed stop-losses, smart position sizing, and dynamic profit tracking. No grids, no averaging.
Self-Optimization
 Continuous learning cycle that adjusts internal NN parameters according to volatility, liquidity, and trading session activity.
Execution Speed
 Ultra-lightweight code with asynchronous signal processing — stable performance even on VPS or prop-firm environments.
Flexibility
 Extensive customization options for conservative prop, balanced, and aggressive trading styles.
Integration-Ready
 Future-proof framework capable of accepting new neural modules and external strategy layers.
Transparency
 Full real signal monitoring and detailed logs for every decision — no hidden logic, only verifiable machine analysis and transparent trading results.

Aura Ultimate is designed for long-term, reliable performance, powered by neural network algorithms. Its innovative design ensures no risky strategies, making it a safe option for automated trading. 

Info:

  • Working trading pairs: XAUUSD (GOLD)
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Recommended deposit: $500 and above
  • Minimal deposit: $100 (High risk trading)
  • Min leverage 1:20 
  • Works with any broker, though an ECN low spreads broker is recommended

Features:

  • 2 independent strategies (The third strategy will be added later)
  • No grid trading
  • No averaging
  • Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade
  • Stable results with 99.9% quality quotes
  • Not very sensitive to broker conditions
  • Easy to install and use
  • FTMO and Prop firm ready
  • Complies with FIFO rules 

 Important Notes Before Purchase:

  • A Stop Loss is an integral part of the strategy — it indicates normal risk management, not a system error.

  • Performance should be evaluated over an entire trading month or more, rather than over a few individual days.

  • Periods with no open trades are also normal.
    The system may intentionally pause if its model detects irregularities or unstable market structures.

  • If you already have the Aura Neuron or Aura Black advisors, keep in mind that some trades may overlap with the Aura Ultimate advisor. Since the advisors use partially similar logic of the previous day high or low breakout.

Pricing Policy:

The number of copies for sale will be limited, to maintain the exclusivity of the expert! 

Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. No trading system is immune to losses. Backtests and historical performance are for illustration only. Use proper risk management and test the EA on demo before live deployment.

Reviews 85
Maurice Prang
2319
Maurice Prang 2025.12.18 20:32 
 

Love it!!! Best Bot on the Market!

stanimirsergev159
42
stanimirsergev159 2025.12.17 08:18 
 

I’ve been extremely impressed with this gold algo bot. The strategy is clearly well thought out and built specifically for XAUUSD, which really shows in the performance. The backtest results are solid and realistic, and from my experience they genuinely reflect how the bot behaves in real market conditions — no over-optimized nonsense, just consistent logic. One of the biggest strengths of this bot is its money management. Risk is handled properly, drawdowns are controlled, and position sizing is smart and disciplined. It doesn’t overtrade or chase the market, which is exactly what you want from an automated system, especially when trading gold. On top of that, the owner is excellent to deal with. He responds very fast, gives clear and accurate answers, and is always helpful when it comes to setup, questions, or support. You can tell he knows the system inside out and genuinely cares about users getting the best results. Overall, this is a high-quality algo with a professional approach: realistic backtests, strong money management, reliable performance, and great support. Highly recommended for anyone serious about trading gold.

chalerm petcharat
138
chalerm petcharat 2025.12.17 05:33 
 

This Ea AU I have been using for about 1 month. Overall, the order has been placed, the direction is clear, quite accurate, there is dd. I chose to turn off the recovery and set the stop loss 63. Tested back several times. Initially gave 5 stars. Normally I don't give 5 stars easily to anyone. At this time, the price is on sale. Recommended.

