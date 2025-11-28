EA Pips Hunter

Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype.



LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know:

PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance.

Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history manipulation, no unrealistic modeling.What you see in the Strategy Tester is exactly how the EA behaves in real trading.No magic, no gold-dust tricks — just a time-proven strategy that continues to work both in live trading and in the tester. Because of this, PipsHunter is one of the most transparent and honest Expert Advisors on the MQL5 Market, created with a single principle:build safe, stable, real trading systems without any artificial “boosting”.

This robot is not just safe —it is super safe, thanks to strict Stop Loss protection and the complete absence of martingale or averaging.

Core Strategy: Intraday Scalping + Swing-Reversal Logic

PipsHunter combines two professional trading approaches inside one engine: DayTrading logic — capturing intraday fluctuations and SwingReversal logic — precise entries on corrective pullbacks

Each buyer receives set files for creating three different portfolios: "Katana," "Knife," and "Razor." This allows you to model various combinations of settings on your trading account and diversify your trading results as much as possible.



Everything works on the M15 timeframe, allowing fast, structured trading without holding positions for multiple days.

Average trade duration: ~17 hours. No long waiting, no trending risk accumulation.

No martingale, no grid, no averaging — ever

Every trade protected by a hard Stop Loss

Dynamic Stop Loss algorithm reduces losses in fast markets

Not sensitive to spread (but RAW/ECN recommended)

Works with any broker worldwide (US, EU, UK, Asia)

Fully FIFO-compliant

Operates with any leverage (1:30 up to 1:1000)

Minimum capital from 200 USD

Why Traders Choose PipsHunter



Real monitoring confirms stability

Thus, a large amount of signal history should be placed on the quote chart. Backtests reflect authentic trading behaviour

Not dependent on artificial optimization

Intraday structure avoids long trend exposure

Two combined strategies increase adaptability

Super-safe execution with strict risk control

Works on any broker, any leverage, any region

Important Note

Although no EA can eliminate market risk completely, PipsHunter is designed to avoid catastrophic scenarios by using hard stop-loss protection and never applying dangerous methods such as martingale or averaging.

Conclusion

PipsHunter is a clean, honest, transparent intraday system built for traders who want:



stability

safety

real monitoring

no tricks

no curve-fitting

If you value genuine algorithmic trading without hype — PipsHunter is built for you!