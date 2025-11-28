EA Pips Hunter
- Experts
- Ihor Otkydach
- Version: 2.3
- Updated: 12 December 2025
- Activations: 10
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype.
Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know:
- PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance.
- Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history manipulation, no unrealistic modeling.What you see in the Strategy Tester is exactly how the EA behaves in real trading.No magic, no gold-dust tricks — just a time-proven strategy that continues to work both in live trading and in the tester. Because of this, PipsHunter is one of the most transparent and honest Expert Advisors on the MQL5 Market, created with a single principle:build safe, stable, real trading systems without any artificial “boosting”.
- This robot is not just safe —it is super safe, thanks to strict Stop Loss protection and the complete absence of martingale or averaging.
Core Strategy: Intraday Scalping + Swing-Reversal Logic
- PipsHunter combines two professional trading approaches inside one engine: DayTrading logic — capturing intraday fluctuations and SwingReversal logic — precise entries on corrective pullbacks
- Each buyer receives set files for creating three different portfolios: "Katana," "Knife," and "Razor." This allows you to model various combinations of settings on your trading account and diversify your trading results as much as possible.
- Everything works on the M15 timeframe, allowing fast, structured trading without holding positions for multiple days.
- Average trade duration: ~17 hours. No long waiting, no trending risk accumulation.
- No martingale, no grid, no averaging — ever
- Every trade protected by a hard Stop Loss
- Dynamic Stop Loss algorithm reduces losses in fast markets
- Not sensitive to spread (but RAW/ECN recommended)
- Works with any broker worldwide (US, EU, UK, Asia)
- Fully FIFO-compliant
- Operates with any leverage (1:30 up to 1:1000)
- Minimum capital from 200 USD
Why Traders Choose PipsHunter
- Real monitoring confirms stability
- Not dependent on artificial optimization
- Intraday structure avoids long trend exposure
- Two combined strategies increase adaptability
- Super-safe execution with strict risk control
- Works on any broker, any leverage, any region
Important NoteAlthough no EA can eliminate market risk completely, PipsHunter is designed to avoid catastrophic scenarios by using hard stop-loss protection and never applying dangerous methods such as martingale or averaging.
Conclusion
PipsHunter is a clean, honest, transparent intraday system built for traders who want:
- stability
- safety
- real monitoring
- no tricks
- no curve-fitting
Excellent, this is the third EA I've purchased from the author. The previous EAs were all long-term, and I ran them with a broker that charges high overnight fees. Sometimes, even when the trades were profitable, the overnight fees took up the majority of the gains. Therefore, I think this one is really great. Although it experienced a minor drawdown after purchase, it has already recovered half of it. My only concern, as mentioned in other reviews, is that I hope the author can integrate all currency pairs into a single chart. I’m running multiple EAs, including ONE MAN ARMY DOUBLE SHOT. Although my VPS can barely handle it, the MT5 client occasionally closes automatically due to memory issues, and sometimes I don’t notice it for a long time. I hope the author can take this into consideration.