EA Pips Hunter

4.25

Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype.

LIVE SIGNAL

MANUAL and SET FILES

Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know:

  • PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance.
  • Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history manipulation, no unrealistic modeling.What you see in the Strategy Tester is exactly how the EA behaves in real trading.No magic, no gold-dust tricks — just a time-proven strategy that continues to work both in live trading and in the tester. Because of this, PipsHunter is one of the most transparent and honest Expert Advisors on the MQL5 Market, created with a single principle:build safe, stable, real trading systems without any artificial “boosting”.
  • This robot is not just safe —it is super safe, thanks to strict Stop Loss protection and the complete absence of martingale or averaging.

Core Strategy: Intraday Scalping + Swing-Reversal Logic

  • PipsHunter combines two professional trading approaches inside one engine: DayTrading logic — capturing intraday fluctuations and SwingReversal logic — precise entries on corrective pullbacks
  • Each buyer receives set files for creating three different portfolios: "Katana," "Knife," and "Razor." This allows you to model various combinations of settings on your trading account and diversify your trading results as much as possible.
  • Everything works on the M15 timeframe, allowing fast, structured trading without holding positions for multiple days.
  • Average trade duration: ~17 hours. No long waiting, no trending risk accumulation.
  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging — ever
  • Every trade protected by a hard Stop Loss
  • Dynamic Stop Loss algorithm reduces losses in fast markets
  • Not sensitive to spread (but RAW/ECN recommended)
  • Works with any broker worldwide (US, EU, UK, Asia)
  • Fully FIFO-compliant
  • Operates with any leverage (1:30 up to 1:1000)
  • Minimum capital from 200 USD

Why Traders Choose PipsHunter

  • Real monitoring confirms stability
  • Thus, a large amount of signal history should be placed on the quote chart. Backtests reflect authentic trading behaviour
  • Not dependent on artificial optimization
  • Intraday structure avoids long trend exposure
  • Two combined strategies increase adaptability
  • Super-safe execution with strict risk control
  • Works on any broker, any leverage, any region

Important Note

Although no EA can eliminate market risk completely, PipsHunter is designed to avoid catastrophic scenarios by using hard stop-loss protection and never applying dangerous methods such as martingale or averaging.

Conclusion

PipsHunter is a clean, honest, transparent intraday system built for traders who want:

  • stability
  • safety
  • real monitoring
  • no tricks
  • no curve-fitting
If you value genuine algorithmic trading without hype — PipsHunter is built for you!
Reviews 5
liganss
498
liganss 2025.12.15 19:42 
 

Excellent, this is the third EA I've purchased from the author. The previous EAs were all long-term, and I ran them with a broker that charges high overnight fees. Sometimes, even when the trades were profitable, the overnight fees took up the majority of the gains. Therefore, I think this one is really great. Although it experienced a minor drawdown after purchase, it has already recovered half of it. My only concern, as mentioned in other reviews, is that I hope the author can integrate all currency pairs into a single chart. I’m running multiple EAs, including ONE MAN ARMY DOUBLE SHOT. Although my VPS can barely handle it, the MT5 client occasionally closes automatically due to memory issues, and sometimes I don’t notice it for a long time. I hope the author can take this into consideration.

DozerTrader
94
DozerTrader 2025.11.29 01:46 
 

Got this at launch because Ihor is simply that good at creating reversion EAs. Keen to test this one out as well before adding to my portfolio proper. So far from backtests seems like Razor is the one with best Return/DD and decent CAGR and net profit, and knife is most diversified. will test more and see. and is good to note that Ihor does not simply abandon his previous EAs, he constantly updates them too while creating new ones. When does he sleep? nobody knows...one thing though Ihor, would be good if you can consolidate all the forex pairs into one chart so that we only need to open one chart and load one set file (you can combine the set files into 1 set file with different symbol fields), this way my VPS wont be overloaded running way too many charts because many of us run several of your EAs...

ambighen
473
ambighen 2025.12.03 16:17 
 

Have had some successful trades already after just a few days, matching the backtest. I have been using another EA from this author with success as well. Giving 4 stars because of the lack of a One Chart Setup, to run all symbols from one chart. Having to open an individual chart for each symbol is seriously cumbersome and slowing down my VPS to the point where it keeps crashing, and I will now likely have to upgrade my RAM and therefore spend at least twice as much money each month on the VPS. There are several EAs which manage to run all symbols from one chart, so we know it is possible. I hope the author can spend time upgrading his EAs to do it as well.

