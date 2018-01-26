Hamster Scalping mt5

4.71

Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type

Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at blog

IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus!

Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller

General Recommendations

The minimum deposit is $100, use an ECN account with the minimum spread, default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +3

Input parameters

The product works both on 4 and 5-digit quotes. Specify values in points like for 5 decimal places in the input parameters, and it will automatically recalculate everything for 4 decimal places.

  • NewCycle - when enabled, the EA works non-stop, otherwise, the EA does not open new orders after a series of trades is complete.
  • Period indicator1 - period of the first indicator;
  • Up level - the upper level of the first indicator, above which the EA will open Sell;
  • Down Level - the lower level of the first indicator, below which the EA will open Buy;
  • Period indicator2 - period of the second indicator;
  • From - the lower borders of the range of second indicator values, in which the EA is allowed to open positions;
  • To - the upper borders of the range of second indicator values, in which the EA is allowed to open positions;
  • Period indicator3 - ATR period;
  • From - the lower borders of the range of second indicator values, in which the EA is allowed to open positions;
  • To - the upper borders of the range of second indicator values, in which the EA is allowed to open positions;
  • TF indicator3 - timeframe for ATR;
  • Initial lot - initial lot.
  • Autolot - enable/disable auto lot calculation.
  • Autolot size - amount of the deposit, on which Lot is to be used when Auto lot is enabled.
  • Max Lot - maximum lot size for the EA operation.
  • Virtual Take Profit, points - virtual take profit.
  • Option Take Profit - select the take profit operation based on the closed bars / the current price.
  • Level of Take Profit - select the take profit calculation based on the breakeven/the last order.
  • Virtual Stop Loss, points - virtual stop loss.
  • Option Stop Loss - select the stop loss operation based on the bar Open / the current price.
  • MaxOrders - the maximum number of opened orders.
  • Max spread - the maximum spread for opening and closing orders.
  • Star_Hour - the EA operation start time.
  • End_ Hour - the EA operation end time.
  • Use Wednesday Logics - if true, the EA will not work on Wednesday at night, if false it will work in the normal mode;
  • End Time Friday - time to stop trading on Friday;
  • TimeZone - your terminal time offset relative to gmt;
  • Max Spread - maximum spread, at which the EA is allowed to open and close positions;
  • Magic EA - magic number for the Expert Advisor to identify its positions;
  • Close all orders at take or stop - enable/disable closing opposite orders when the stop loss or take profit of the current orders are triggered.
  • Imp1DRAW, Imp2DRAW, Imp3DRAW - display news on the chart (enable/disable).
  • Pause before (after) a high importance news - the number of minutes to suspend the EA operation before (after) high-impact news.
  • Pause before (after) a medium importance news - the number of minutes to suspend the EA operation before (after) medium-impact news.
  • Pause before (after) a low importance news - the number of minutes to suspend the EA operation before (after) low-impact news.
  • Show Button Close - show/hide button for closing orders;
  • Show Statistics - show/hide statistics.

To enable News Stop Trading, tick the "Allow WebRequest" option and add https://www.worldtimeserver.com/ https://sslecal2.investing.com/ to the list of URLs for WebRequest. To do this, open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add the following: "ec.forexprostools.com","worldtimeserver.com" and press "OK". The EA takes news from the specified websites.

Reviews 289
Mr Creative-1
67
Mr Creative-1 2026.06.05 16:24 
 

I have recently started using Hamster MT5 and my experience so far has been very positive. The EA is easy to install, the presets are well organized, and the author has been responsive and helpful when I had questions during setup. What I like most is that the strategy appears to be well thought out rather than simply opening trades continuously. The EA waits for conditions and manages trades professionally. The documentation and preset files make it easier for beginners to get started. I am still in the testing phase, but my first impression is that Hamster is a mature and well-supported EA developed by an author who genuinely helps users. Looking forward to seeing its long-term performance.

사쿠라
168
사쿠라 2026.06.04 00:17 
 

The Hamster strategy seems to allow for more stable operation. It appears to be better than other strategies. I have high expectations for the future. Thank you to the developer for creating this.

Ashish Kapoor
101
Ashish Kapoor 2026.05.12 15:03 
 

I used this EA for A month then I realised that this is so good that no one can defeat this EA & And the safest EA I have seen in my life now I have Sir Ramil 3-4 EA and 2 Indigator

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Mohammad Arif
30
Mohammad Arif 2026.08.17 03:55 
 

Just purchased and installed Hamster on my cent account. Set files also provided easily with manual book. "Based on your Hamster Scalping trade history for XAUUSDc (21 trades from 04:31 to 06:29): 1. Profit (sum of winning trades, 17 wins): +$40.69 2. Losses (sum of losing trades, 4 losses): -$5.98 3. Net Profit: +$34.71 The four losing trades were -3.05, -1.22, -1.17, and -0.54, while your biggest winner was +10.05. Win rate on this batch is 17/21 (about 81%)." Please regularly update the EA based on market behavior, Ramil. Keep up the good work.

Mr Creative-1
67
Mr Creative-1 2026.06.05 16:24 
 

I have recently started using Hamster MT5 and my experience so far has been very positive. The EA is easy to install, the presets are well organized, and the author has been responsive and helpful when I had questions during setup. What I like most is that the strategy appears to be well thought out rather than simply opening trades continuously. The EA waits for conditions and manages trades professionally. The documentation and preset files make it easier for beginners to get started. I am still in the testing phase, but my first impression is that Hamster is a mature and well-supported EA developed by an author who genuinely helps users. Looking forward to seeing its long-term performance.

사쿠라
168
사쿠라 2026.06.04 00:17 
 

The Hamster strategy seems to allow for more stable operation. It appears to be better than other strategies. I have high expectations for the future. Thank you to the developer for creating this.

Ashish Kapoor
101
Ashish Kapoor 2026.05.12 15:03 
 

I used this EA for A month then I realised that this is so good that no one can defeat this EA & And the safest EA I have seen in my life now I have Sir Ramil 3-4 EA and 2 Indigator

hideo tominaga
329
hideo tominaga 2026.05.03 11:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Takeprofit_1m
169
Takeprofit_1m 2026.03.06 07:08 
 

What an amazing Expertadvisor for a more than fair price. Thank you for sharing it! Setfiles from the author are recommended.

michael lao
33
michael lao 2026.02.27 15:58 
 

Thanks for the guide ramil

piety82
60
piety82 2026.02.04 16:28 
 

very reliable and profitable expert advisor, well worth the money, dont touch the presets , there just perfect, many thanks to the developer,

máx
23
máx 2026.01.13 21:22 
 

Very profitable EA. Good Choice 😋

Aman1405
104
Aman1405 2025.12.29 14:14 
 

очень классный индикатор

StephanLau
20
StephanLau 2025.12.02 10:38 
 

The expert advisor has been running for 4 weeks now and i am receiving profit. With the expected .set file you ar good to go. Very good product well programmed, respect.

Ryuji Nakahara
43
Ryuji Nakahara 2025.10.24 18:46 
 

Very profitable EA.It is an EA that can definitely win.Good！

Vladislavs Dorodnovs
334
Vladislavs Dorodnovs 2025.10.02 15:33 
 

Робот работает хорошо в заданном направление. Если рынок резко меняется может уйти в минус. В группе телеграмма автор своевременно предупреждает когда перевести роботы с продажу или покупку. При заданном направление на минимальных настройках с балансом 3000 долларов в день приносит 130-200 долларов при лоте 0.01

xgreenv
19
xgreenv 2025.10.02 12:54 
 

Ramil foi atencioso e rápido no atendimento. Assim que eu coloquei o EA no gráfico já obteve lucro nas posições. Very good Ea.

jjljljoel
69
jjljljoel 2025.09.02 03:30 
 

I have been using this EA for a while now and I am impressed with the results. so far profitable

man3000cc
172
man3000cc 2025.08.28 05:49 
 

Ramil is really helpful and this Hamster is a beast. Highly recommended.

jordan fichter
83
jordan fichter 2025.08.16 23:11 
 

Excellent bot preferably used in a hundred but done correctly it works

Isak20
19
Isak20 2025.08.15 20:49 
 

Eu comprei o hamster scalping, robô muito bom e funciona em vários ativos. Após a compra é só entrar em contato com o Ramil, que ele passa todas as instruções

adalbertocaixeta
31
adalbertocaixeta 2025.07.21 19:39 
 

Scam, I bought it for 30 USD, then I contacted him to ask for the settings, I had to pay 150 USD for the settings, he said that Ramil would configure and send it, when I asked him, he said I had to pay another 150 USD to use one of his VPS. To this day, I haven't even received the settings that were already paid for.

Gulati Gagan Paramjitsingh
240
Gulati Gagan Paramjitsingh 2025.07.11 16:15 
 

i think i ham very happy with ramil ea especially myself using hamster, i have applied it to all the recommended symbols. currently in cents account, because being a martingale, i prefer having big capital for it to run, and i am pretty satisfied, so ramil as bonus gave me black dragon, if you join his telegram, he would certainly tell you how to trade in support with his ea if you prefer manually trading but i am 100% on auto trade, the guy is transparent. cheers ramil.

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