Hamster Scalping mt5

Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type

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Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller

General Recommendations

The minimum deposit is $100, use an ECN account with the minimum spread, default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +3.

Input parameters

The product works both on 4 and 5-digit quotes. Specify values in points like for 5 decimal places in the input parameters, and it will automatically recalculate everything for 4 decimal places.

NewCycle - when enabled, the EA works non-stop, otherwise, the EA does not open new orders after a series of trades is complete.

Period indicator1 - period of the first indicator;

Up level - the upper level of the first indicator, above which the EA will open Sell;

Down Level - the lower level of the first indicator, below which the EA will open Buy;

Period indicator2 - period of the second indicator;

From - the lower borders of the range of second indicator values, in which the EA is allowed to open positions;

To - the upper borders of the range of second indicator values, in which the EA is allowed to open positions;

Period indicator3 - ATR period;

From - the lower borders of the range of second indicator values, in which the EA is allowed to open positions;

To - the upper borders of the range of second indicator values, in which the EA is allowed to open positions;

TF indicator3 - timeframe for ATR;

Initial lot - initial lot.

Autolot - enable/disable auto lot calculation.

Autolot size - amount of the deposit, on which Lot is to be used when Auto lot is enabled.

Max Lot - maximum lot size for the EA operation.

Virtual Take Profit, points - virtual take profit.

Option Take Profit - select the take profit operation based on the closed bars / the current price.

Level of Take Profit - select the take profit calculation based on the breakeven/the last order.

Virtual Stop Loss, points - virtual stop loss.

Option Stop Loss - select the stop loss operation based on the bar Open / the current price.

MaxOrders - the maximum number of opened orders.

Max spread - the maximum spread for opening and closing orders.

Star_Hour - the EA operation start time.

End_ Hour - the EA operation end time.

Use Wednesday Logics - if true, the EA will not work on Wednesday at night, if false it will work in the normal mode;

End Time Friday - time to stop trading on Friday;

TimeZone - your terminal time offset relative to gmt;

Max Spread - maximum spread, at which the EA is allowed to open and close positions;

Magic EA - magic number for the Expert Advisor to identify its positions;

Close all orders at take or stop - enable/disable closing opposite orders when the stop loss or take profit of the current orders are triggered.

Imp1DRAW, Imp2DRAW, Imp3DRAW - display news on the chart (enable/disable).

Pause before (after) a high importance news - the number of minutes to suspend the EA operation before (after) high-impact news.

Pause before (after) a medium importance news - the number of minutes to suspend the EA operation before (after) medium-impact news.

Pause before (after) a low importance news - the number of minutes to suspend the EA operation before (after) low-impact news.

Show Button Close - show/hide button for closing orders;

Show Statistics - show/hide statistics.

To enable News Stop Trading, tick the "Allow WebRequest" option and add https://www.worldtimeserver.com/ https://sslecal2.investing.com/ to the list of URLs for WebRequest. To do this, open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add the following: "ec.forexprostools.com","worldtimeserver.com" and press "OK". The EA takes news from the specified websites.